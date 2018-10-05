Create a timelapse of your web development 📷
A tiny utility that takes periodic screenshots of your site while you develop. Uses Puppeteer for creating beautiful high resolution screenshots 🌸.
npm install npm-run-all tlapse --save-dev
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "run-p server tlapse",
"server": "node server",
"tlapse": "tlapse localhost:3000"
}
}
npm run dev
Note
npm-run-all lets you run scripts in parallel and makes sure that both
tlapse and
server are started.
Options
tlapse can be configured to use different screenshot resolution, interval, etc... to view available options run
tlapse --help
MIT - Typicode 🌵 - Patreon