tla

tlapse

by typicode
1.1.0 (see all)

📷 Create a timelapse of your web development... or just automatically take screenshots of your hard work ;)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tlapse Build Status npm

Create a timelapse of your web development 📷

A tiny utility that takes periodic screenshots of your site while you develop. Uses Puppeteer for creating beautiful high resolution screenshots 🌸.

Usage

npm install npm-run-all tlapse --save-dev

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "run-p server tlapse",
    "server": "node server",
    "tlapse": "tlapse localhost:3000"
  }
}

npm run dev

Note npm-run-all lets you run scripts in parallel and makes sure that both tlapse and server are started.

Options tlapse can be configured to use different screenshot resolution, interval, etc... to view available options run 

tlapse --help

Articles

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵 - Patreon

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial