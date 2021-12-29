openbase logo
trf

tl-react-form

by Tanner Linsley
0.0.17 (see all)

⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Form Header

Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

#TanStack

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Table, React Query, React Charts, React Virtual

Features

  • Built with React hooks for React hooks
  • Highly practical validation API with 1st-class asynchronous support
  • Built-in validation debouncing with auto cancellation for stale validations
  • Field Scoping for deeply nested form values
  • No nonsense meta management for both forms and form fields
  • Fully memoized for frequent and fast rerenders
  • Flexible form API at the field, scope, and form levels

Sponsors

This library is being built and maintained by me, @tannerlinsley and I am always in need of more support to keep projects like this afloat. If you would like to get premium support, add your logo or name on this README, or simply just contribute to my open source Sponsorship goal, visit my Github Sponsors page!

Documentation

Alternatives

Tutorials

