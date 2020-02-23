Tiza

Tiza is a JavaScript library for browsers' console styling.

View demo here: https://tiza.js.org

Installation

NPM

npm install --save tiza

Then import it:

import tiza from 'tiza' const tiza = require ( 'tiza' ).default

UMD bundle

Add script tag to your HTML file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/tiza/dist/tiza.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import tiza from 'tiza' tiza .color( '#fff' ) .bgColor( 'purple' ) .bold() .italic() .size( 20 ) .style( `padding: 4px; border-radius: 2px;` ) .text( 'Hey, I have styling now!' ) .space( 8 ) .text( 'Hey, I am far away from previous one' ) .newline( 2 ) .reset() .text( 'I lost my styles, because `reset` is called' ) .log()

Always remember to call log method at last.

Styles reusing

To reuse styles, just make them nested like this:

const error = tiza.color( 'red' ).text const info = tiza.bold().bgColor( 'yellow' ).text tiza.log( error( 'I am some error' ), 'I am some normal message' , error( 'I am some error again!' ), info( 'I am some info' , error( 'I am still some error!' )), )

Notice that inside texts will not extend outside texts' styles.

For more detail see API

How does it work?

Styling console output with CSS

Who's using Tiza

Console Importer

API

Method Description tiza.color('#f00') Set font color, support all CSS colors tiza.bgColor('#f00') Set background color, support all CSS colors tiza.bold() Set font weight to bold tiza.italic() Set font style to italic tiza.size(14) Set font size, number will be converted to px tiza.style('color:#f00') Set custom style, using inline style format tiza.reset() Reset styles set before tiza.text(...args: string[]) Add text(s), support multiple arguments. Every text added here will be styled with styles set previously. Notice that every argument will be converted to string, and there will be no space between them(This behaviour is different with console.log ). If you want to add a space, use text('a').space().text('b') tiza.space(count?: number) Add space. The default count is 1 tiza.newline(count?: number) Add newline. The default count is 1 tiza.log() Log all texts to console with console.log . Always remember to call log at last. Arguments are also supported, log(...args) equals to text(...args).log() tiza.info() The same as tiza.log , but output with console.info tiza.warn() The same as tiza.log , but output with console.warn tiza.error() The same as tiza.log , but output with console.error

License

MIT