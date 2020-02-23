Tiza is a JavaScript library for browsers' console styling.
View demo here: https://tiza.js.org
npm install --save tiza
Then import it:
import tiza from 'tiza'
// or via require if you are using commonjs
const tiza = require('tiza').default
Add script tag to your HTML file:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tiza/dist/tiza.min.js"></script>
import tiza from 'tiza'
tiza
.color('#fff') // Set color, all CSS colors are supported
.bgColor('purple') // Set background color
.bold() // Set bold font
.italic() // Set italic font
.size(20) // Set font size
// Support custom styles too!
.style(`padding: 4px; border-radius: 2px;`)
// After styles done right, it's time to add text now
.text('Hey, I have styling now!')
.space(8) // Add spaces
.text('Hey, I am far away from previous one')
.newline(2) // Add newline
.reset() // Reset all styles set before
.text('I lost my styles, because `reset` is called')
.log() // log all texts above to console
Always remember to call
log method at last.
To reuse styles, just make them nested like this:
const error = tiza.color('red').text
const info = tiza.bold().bgColor('yellow').text
tiza.log(
error('I am some error'),
'I am some normal message',
error('I am some error again!'),
info('I am some info', error('I am still some error!')),
)
Notice that inside texts will not extend outside texts' styles.
For more detail see API
Styling console output with CSS
|Method
|Description
tiza.color('#f00')
|Set font color, support all CSS colors
tiza.bgColor('#f00')
|Set background color, support all CSS colors
tiza.bold()
|Set font weight to bold
tiza.italic()
|Set font style to italic
tiza.size(14)
|Set font size, number will be converted to
px
tiza.style('color:#f00')
|Set custom style, using inline style format
tiza.reset()
|Reset styles set before
tiza.text(...args: string[])
|Add text(s), support multiple arguments. Every text added here will be styled with styles set previously. Notice that every argument will be converted to string, and there will be no space between them(This behaviour is different with
console.log). If you want to add a space, use
text('a').space().text('b')
tiza.space(count?: number)
|Add space. The default count is 1
tiza.newline(count?: number)
|Add newline. The default count is 1
tiza.log()
|Log all texts to console with
console.log. Always remember to call
log at last. Arguments are also supported,
log(...args) equals to
text(...args).log()
tiza.info()
|The same as
tiza.log, but output with
console.info
tiza.warn()
|The same as
tiza.log, but output with
console.warn
tiza.error()
|The same as
tiza.log, but output with
console.error
MIT