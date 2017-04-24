______ ______ ______ __ __ __ __ ______ / \ _ _ _ \ / \ __ \ / \ __ \ / \ \ / \ \ / /_ / \ \ / \ _ _ _ \ \ / _/ \ \ / \ \ \ / \ \ \ \ \ / \ \ \ \ \ _ ___ \ \ _ \ \ \ \ \ /_/ \ \ / \ \ _ \ \ \ _ ____ \ \ \ _ ____ \ \ \ _ ____ \ \ \ _ \ \ _ \ \ \ _ \ \ \ _ \ \ / _/ \ / _____/ \ / _____/ \ / _____/ \ / _/ \ / _/ \ / _/ \ / _/

Titon Toolkit v3.0.0 (IN DEVELOPMENT)

Titon Toolkit is a collection of very powerful user interface components built on React. Components in Titon follow the presentational paradigm, which provide full control of how, where, and why components are rendered. Functionality within a component, like jumping to the next slide in a carousel, or toggling a menu, is possible through contexts -- a type of public API.

Previous Version 2.1.7

