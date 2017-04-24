openbase logo
titon-toolkit

by titon
2.1.9 (see all)

User interface components built on React.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

 ______   ______   ______   __       __  __   __   ______
/\__  _\ /\  __ \ /\  __ \ /\ \     /\ \/ /_ /\ \ /\__  _\
\/_/\ \/ \ \ \/\ \\ \ \/\ \\ \ \____\ \  _  \\ \ \\/_/\ \/
   \ \_\  \ \_____\\ \_____\\ \_____\\ \_\ \_\\ \_\  \ \_\
    \/_/   \/_____/ \/_____/ \/_____/ \/_/\/_/ \/_/   \/_/

Titon Toolkit v3.0.0 (IN DEVELOPMENT)

Project Titon Build Status Total Downloads License

Titon Toolkit is a collection of very powerful user interface components built on React. Components in Titon follow the presentational paradigm, which provide full control of how, where, and why components are rendered. Functionality within a component, like jumping to the next slide in a carousel, or toggling a menu, is possible through contexts -- a type of public API.

Previous Version 2.1.7

