This is a fork of David Gouch's excellent
String#toTitleCase() method inspired by John Gruber's post on the topic
I've simply taken it off the
String prototype and exported it from a simple module.
var toTitleCase = require('titlecase')
console.log(toTitleCase('foo bar baz'))
See Gouch's page with inline converter. Also see this excellent table of test case results for different converters.
In addition, I've added a more comprehensive list of words to not capitalise that includes articles, prepositions and conjunctions (see source files for lists), I'm calling this "lax title case", use it like so:
var toLaxTitleCase = require('titlecase').toLaxTitleCase
console.log(toLaxTitleCase('foo bar baz'))
Using as an executable
Install with
npm install titlecase -g and you'll get a
to-title-case executable that you can run to titlecase strings:
$ to-title-case "what is this thing?"
What Is This Thing?
Original README:
Instructions: Include the to-title-case.js script and use the new .toTitleCase() method on the string you want converted.
