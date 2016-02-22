openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tit

titlecase

by Rod Vagg
1.1.3 (see all)

A JavaScript method for intelligently converting strings to title case.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.9K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

David Gouch's String#toTitleCase() for Node.js

This is a fork of David Gouch's excellent String#toTitleCase() method inspired by John Gruber's post on the topic

I've simply taken it off the String prototype and exported it from a simple module.

var toTitleCase = require('titlecase')

console.log(toTitleCase('foo bar baz'))

See Gouch's page with inline converter. Also see this excellent table of test case results for different converters.

In addition, I've added a more comprehensive list of words to not capitalise that includes articles, prepositions and conjunctions (see source files for lists), I'm calling this "lax title case", use it like so:

var toLaxTitleCase = require('titlecase').toLaxTitleCase

console.log(toLaxTitleCase('foo bar baz'))

Using as an executable

Install with npm install titlecase -g and you'll get a to-title-case executable that you can run to titlecase strings:

$ to-title-case "what is this thing?"
What Is This Thing?

Original README:

To Title Case for JavaScript

Instructions: Include the to-title-case.js script and use the new .toTitleCase() method on the string you want converted.

History

2.1 / 2013-11-03

  • Acknowledge characters outside of US-ASCII
  • Fix bug related to hyphenated small words
  • Replace baby's first testing script with the QUnit framework

2.0.1 / 2012-01-06

  • Fixed IE 7 breakage introduced in 2.0. Don't treat strings like character arrays.

2.0 / 2012-01-06

  • 15% less code and 35% easier to understand.
  • Small words list moved to variable for easy modification.
  • Test titles rewritten to focus on a single issue per title.
  • More braces to make style guides and JSLint happier.

License

Copyright © 2008–2013 David Gouch. Licensed under the MIT License.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial