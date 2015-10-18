titlebar

Emulate OS X window title bar. Extracted from mafintosh/playback. See the live demo.

npm install titlebar

Usage

Used with browserify or in a similar enviroment.

var titlebar = require ( 'titlebar' ); var t = titlebar(); t.appendTo( document .body); t.on( 'close' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); t.element.appendChild( document .createElement( 'div' )); t.destroy();

The returned instance emits four events: close , minimize , fullscreen (each corresponding to one of the stoplight buttons) and maximize when double clicking on the title bar area, or holding down alt key and clicking fullscreen .

The initializer function accepts an options object.