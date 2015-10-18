openbase logo
by Mirza Kapetanovic
1.4.0 (see all)

Emulate OS X window title bar

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

479

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

titlebar

Emulate OS X window title bar. Extracted from mafintosh/playback. See the live demo.

npm install titlebar

Usage

Used with browserify or in a similar enviroment.

var titlebar = require('titlebar');

var t = titlebar();
t.appendTo(document.body);

t.on('close', function(e) {
    console.log('close');
});

// t.element exposes the root dom element
t.element.appendChild(document.createElement('div'));

// Clean up after usage
t.destroy();

The returned instance emits four events: close, minimize, fullscreen (each corresponding to one of the stoplight buttons) and maximize when double clicking on the title bar area, or holding down alt key and clicking fullscreen.

The initializer function accepts an options object.

  • style (default true): Disable default styling.
  • draggable (default true): Disable the -webkit-app-region CSS property on the root element. Allows a frameless windows to be dragged in an electron application.

100
Sergey SovaSaint-Petersburg57 Ratings0 Reviews
🦀 Rustacean, Frontender, Podcaster 🔍 @cardbox @accesso-app
3 months ago

