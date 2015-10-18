Emulate OS X window title bar. Extracted from mafintosh/playback. See the live demo.
npm install titlebar
Used with browserify or in a similar enviroment.
var titlebar = require('titlebar');
var t = titlebar();
t.appendTo(document.body);
t.on('close', function(e) {
console.log('close');
});
// t.element exposes the root dom element
t.element.appendChild(document.createElement('div'));
// Clean up after usage
t.destroy();
The returned instance emits four events:
close,
minimize,
fullscreen (each corresponding to one of the stoplight buttons) and
maximize when double clicking on the title bar area, or holding down alt key and clicking
fullscreen.
The initializer function accepts an options object.
style (default
true): Disable default styling.
draggable (default
true): Disable the -webkit-app-region CSS property on the root element. Allows a frameless windows to be dragged in an
electron application.