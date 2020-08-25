openbase logo
📢 JS achieve the browser title flashing, scrolling, voice prompts, Chrome/Safari/FireFox/IE notice. has no dependencies. It not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. has a reasonable footprint 5.05kb (gzipped: 1.75kb)

Readme

iNotify demo preview

JS achieve the browser title flashing, scrolling, voice prompts, Chrome/Safari/FireFox/IE notice. has no dependencies. It not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. has a reasonable footprint 5.05kb (gzipped: 1.75kb)，Official document demo preview

Installation

You will need Node.js installed on your system.

# v2.x
$ npm install @wcjiang/notify --save
# v1.x 
$ npm install title-notify --save

⚠️: open in server. You can use ssr to quickly create a service..

Using

import Notify from '@wcjiang/notify';

const notify = new Notify({
  message: 'There is message.', // page title.
  effect: 'flash', // flash | scroll, Flashing or scrolling
  openurl:'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/iNotify', // Click on the pop-up window to open the connection address
  onclick: () => { // Click on the pop-up window trip event
    // Programmatically closes a notification.
    notify.close();
    console.log('---')
  },
  // Optional playback sound
  audio:{
    // You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.
    file: ['msg.mp4','msg.mp3','msg.wav']
    // The following is also work.
    // file: 'msg.mp4'
  },
  // Title flashing, or scrolling speed
  interval: 1000,
  // Optional, default green background white text. Favicon
  updateFavicon:{
    // favicon font color
    textColor: '#fff',
    // Background color, set the background color to be transparent, set the value to "transparent"
    backgroundColor: '#2F9A00' 
  },
  // Optional chrome browser notifications，
  // The default is not to fill in the following content
  notification:{
    title:'Notification!', // Set notification title
    icon:'', // Set notification icon, The default is Favicon
    body:'You have a new message!', // Set message content
  }
});

notify.player();

Or manually download and link notify.js in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@wcjiang/notify/dist/notify.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var notify = new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
});
notify.setFavicon('1');
</script>

option

  • message: String, page title
  • effect: String, flash | scroll | favicon, Flashing or scrolling
  • audio: Optional playback sound
    • file: String/Array, You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.
  • interval: Number, Title flashing, or scrolling speed.
  • openurl: String, Click on the pop-up window to open the connection address
  • onclick: Function, Click on the pop-up window trip event
  • updateFavicon: Optional, default green background white text. Favicon
    • textColor: String, favicon font color.
    • backgroundColor: Background color, set the background color to be transparent, set the value to "transparent"
  • notification: Optional chrome browser notifications, The default is not to fill in the following content
    • title: Set notification title iNotify
    • icon: Set notification icon, The default is Favicon
    • body: Set message content

isPermission

Determine if the browser bulletin notification is blocked.

notify.isPermission()

Sound Settings

player

Play sound.

notify.player()

loopPlay

Loop the sound.

notify.loopPlay()

stopPlay

Stop playing sound.

notify.stopPlay()

setURL

Set the playback sound URL.

notify.setURL('msg.mp3') // Set one
notify.setURL(['msg.mp3','msg.ogg','msg.mp4']) // Set multiple

title

The latest version does not play the title blinking animation by default. After initialization, you need to call the setTitle(true) method to play the title animation.

setTitle

Set the title.

notify.setTitle(true) // Play animation
notify.setTitle('New title') // Flashing new title
notify.setTitle() // Clear Blinking Show original title

setInterval

Set time interval.

notify.setInterval(2000)

close

Programmatically closes a notification.

notify.close();

addTimer

Add counter

notify.addTimer()

clearTimer

Clear counter.

notify.clearTimer()

Favicon Notice

setFavicon

Set icon to display numbers or text

notify.setFavicon(10)

setFaviconColor

Set icon display text color

notify.setFaviconColor('#0043ff')

setFaviconBackgroundColor

Set icon to display text color

notify.setFaviconBackgroundColor('#0043ff')
// Set font and background color
notify.setFaviconColor('#f5ff00').setFaviconBackgroundColor('red');

faviconClear

Clear digital display original icon.

notify.faviconClear()

Chrome Notice

notify

The chrome notification pops up, and the parameters are not passed as default values...

notify.notify(); 
notify.notify({
  title: 'New notice',
  body: 'Thunder, it’s raining...',
  openurl: 'https://jaywcjlove.github.io',
  onclick: function() {
    console.log('on click')
  },
  onshow: function() {
    console.log('on show')
  },
});
  • title The notification title that will be displayed.
  • dir The direction of the text; its value can be auto (auto), ltr (left to right), or rtl (right to left).
  • icon The URL of a picture that will be used to display the icon for the notification.
  • body A string that is additionally displayed in the notification.
  • openurl Click to open the specified URL.
  • onclick Triggered whenever the user clicks on the notification.
  • onshow Triggered when the notification is displayed.
  • onerror Triggered whenever a notification encounters an error.
  • onclose Triggered when the user closes the notification.

Other

notify.init().title; Get the title.

Example

Example 1

function iconNotify(num){
  if(!notify) {
    var notify = new Notify({
      effect: 'flash',
      interval: 500
    });
  }
  if(num===0){
    notify.faviconClear()
    notify.setTitle();
  } else if (num < 100){
    notify.setFavicon(num)
    notify.setTitle('There is new message!');
  } else if (num > 99){
    notify.setFavicon('..')
    notify.setTitle('There is new message!');
  }
}

Example 2

var notify = new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
});
notify.setFavicon('1');

Example 3

var iN = new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
  message: 'There is new message!',
  updateFavicon:{ // Optional, default green background white
    textColor: '#fff',// favicon font color
    backgroundColor: '#2F9A00', // favicon background color
  }
}).setFavicon(10);

Example 4

var iN = new Notify().setFavicon(5);

Example 5

var iN = new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
  message: "There is new message!",
  audio:{
    file: 'msg.mp4',
  }
}).setFavicon(10).player();

Example 6

var iN = new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
  message: 'There is new message!',
  audio:{
    file: 'msg.mp4', // You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.
  },
  notification:{
    title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
    icon: '', // Set notification icon, The default is Favicon
    body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
  }
}).setFavicon(10).player();

// The chrome notification pops up, and the parameters are not passed as default values...
iN.notify(); 

iN.notify({
  title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
  body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
});

Example 7

var iN =  new Notify({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
  message: 'There is new message!',
  audio:{
    file: ['msg.mp4', 'msg.mp3', 'msg.wav']
  },
  notification:{
    title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
    body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
  }
})


iN.setFavicon(10).player();

var n = new Notify()
n.init({
  effect: 'flash',
  interval: 500,
  message: 'There is new message!',
  audio:{
    file: ['openSub.mp4', 'openSub.mp3', 'openSub.wav'],
  },
  notification:{
    title:'Notification!',
    icon: '',
    body:'You have a new message!',
  }
})

n.setFavicon(10).player();

License

MIT © Kenny Wong

