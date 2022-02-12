This package correctly capitalizes your titles as per The Chicago Manual of Style. Furthermore, all of Vercel's product names are capitalized properly as well.
Firstly, install the package:
yarn add title
Then load it and convert any input:
const title = require('title')
title('tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe')
// Will result in:
// "The Chicago Manual of Style"
You can even pass words that should be capitalized as specified:
title('FaCEbook is great', {
special: [ 'facebook' ]
})
// Will result in:
// "facebook is great"
That's it!
You can also convert titles in the command line, if you want. Install the package globally:
yarn global add title
Next, run it:
title "tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe"
# Will result in:
# "The Chicago Manual of Style"
To see all available options, run:
title -h
title if it's already installed:
yarn global remove title
yarn link
After that, you can use the
title command everywhere.