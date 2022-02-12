Title

This package correctly capitalizes your titles as per The Chicago Manual of Style. Furthermore, all of Vercel's product names are capitalized properly as well.

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

yarn add title

Then load it and convert any input:

const title = require ( 'title' ) title( 'tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe' )

You can even pass words that should be capitalized as specified:

title( 'FaCEbook is great' , { special : [ 'facebook' ] })

That's it!

Command Line

You can also convert titles in the command line, if you want. Install the package globally:

yarn global add title

Next, run it:

title "tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe"

To see all available options, run:

title -h

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Uninstall title if it's already installed: yarn global remove title Link it to the global module directory: yarn link

After that, you can use the title command everywhere.

Author