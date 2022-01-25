Titaniumifier

Build your Titanium CommonJS Modules as they should be: as CommonJS packages, allowing more than one file.

Developed around substack’s browserify, titaniumifier is a tool that can be used to build a zip file following Titanium SDK conventions with a package.json as its starting point.

The Titaniumifier Wiki is where you’ll find the most up to date documentation.

Installation and usage

If you’re serious with it you can use the Grunt plugin.

If you just want to test it out you can use the titaniumifier CLI (good for quick tests):

# install it globally $ [sudo] npm install # move into a node package $ cd path / to /project # this will build dist/ NAME -commonjs. VERSION .zip $ titaniumifier

What is it for?

You’ll want to give titaniumifier a try if you want to write

a Titanium CommonJS distributable module more complex than a single file, some npm dependencies;

a package that works on both Node.js and Titanium SDK;

a wrapper for an existing package existing on npm .

Once you’re done writing your package you’ll be able to publish it on npm for users to

use it with Node.js;

include it as a dependency of a titaniumified package.

What is it not for?

Even with titaniumifier you still wont be ablo to

use or depend on ‘complex’ e ‘deeply node-ish’ packages like socket.io without work;

without work; install Node.js packages in your app using npm install ... ;

TODO

Make the built module easily debuggable from Titanium Studio (this is pretty big;)

Document and explore transpilation (this is a research mostly related to source maps/debug features;)

Make titaniumified repositories crawlable from gitTio ;

; Shim the following globals Buffer with Titanium.Buffer TypedArrays , set/clearImmediate , process.nextTick ;

Shim the following built-ins http , net (with Titanium.Network.TCPSocket ), stream (and make fs work with it.)



The shimming process could be a community effort into the development of ti-http , ti-net etc. Contact us if you’re interested in working on it. In case don’t limit yourself to pure JS, give native development a chance.

Compatibility

Titanium SDK

The reference packages have been tested extensively from Titanium SDK 3.2 onward. There should be no reson for titaniumified packages to not work on older SDK versions.

Issues with Titanium SDK 3.x will be considered critical. With older versions we’ll try to do our best.

Because it does not mangle your Resources folder it is compatible with Alloy and TiShadow (and similars.) Please report any issue you have.

Currently Node.js 0.10 environment is shimmed in the packaging process. Once Node.js 0.12 is out there will be some interesting challenge to cope with (generators, WeakMap etc.)

Once that happens we’ll shim whatever is necessary.

This code is tested against Node.js 0.10 and 0.11.

Please steal this code (aka examples)

At the moment, you’ll use titaniumifier through its grunt plugin, grunt-titaniumifier .

There are 2 reference packages at the moment:

ti-superagent Which wraps @visionmedia’s superagent

Which wraps @visionmedia’s liferay-connector Which is a connector for our Portal Framework of choice, Liferay

Contributing and whishlist

If you feel like helping, we’ll accept pull requests with great joy.

Here are a few ideas to help this project:

A Gulp plugin (here’s a link to get you started)

Even more unit-tests (yes please!)

We love feedback

Please, don’t be afraid in opening new issues, even just for asking some help.

Credits

Humbly made by the spry ladies and gents at SMC.

License

This library, titaniumifier, is free software ("Licensed Software"); you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; including but not limited to, the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY, NONINFRINGEMENT, or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this library; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin Street, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA