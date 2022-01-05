Titanium CLI is a Command Line Tool for creating and building Titanium Mobile applications and modules. It's open-source and easy to use. We've designed Titanium to be suitable for command line beginners, but still be powerful and extensible enough for production usage.
The Titanium CLI requires Node.js 0.10.x or newer.
[sudo] npm install -g titanium
You can download the latest and greatest unstable Titanium CLI code by running the following:
[sudo] npm install -g git://github.com/appcelerator/titanium.git
You will need to download a Titanium SDK 3.0 or newer:
# stable release (recommended)
titanium sdk install --default
There are times when the latest stable release has an issue or lacks a feature in which case you may want to try an unstable Titanium SDK build. These builds are not recommended for production use, but should work for development.
# unstable next release
titanium sdk install --branch 3_1_X --default
# bleeding edge
titanium sdk install --branch master --default
Before you begin using the Titanium CLI, you should configure it by running the "setup" command:
titanium setup
It will prompt you with a number of questions such as your e-mail address (for logging into the Appcelerator Network), the location of your Android SDK, and so on.
titanium <command> [options]
Configure your CLI settings.
Implementation not complete
titanium config <setting> <value>
Displays help or help for a specific command.
titanium
titanium help
titanium --help
titanium help <command>
titanium <command> --help
Logs into the Appcelerator Network
Implementation not complete
Login requires both user and password options to be passed in.
titanium login <username> <password>
If you omit an option, the CLI will prompt you for the value.
titanium login
Logs out of the Appcelerator Network
Implementation not complete
titanium logout
Download and install Titanium SDKs
Installs a specific version of the Titanium SDK. If no version is specified, it assumes the latest.
titanium sdk install
titanium sdk install <version>
titanium sdk install <version> --force
Download, install , and set as default SDK.
titanium sdk install <version> --default
Download and install the latest version for the specified branch
titanium sdk install --branch master
Uninstalls a Titanium SDK.
titanium sdk uninstall <version>
Lists all installed Titanium SDKs. Optionally lists all branches and releases.
titanium sdk list
titanium sdk list -b
titanium sdk list --branches
titanium sdk list -r
titanium sdk list --releases
titanium sdk list -br
titanium sdk list --branches --releases
Reconfigures the Titanium CLI by asking you a series of questions.
titanium setup
Indicates whether you are logged in or not.
titanium status
titanium status --output json
Displays the current version of the CLI and exits.
titanium -v
titanium --version
Displays information about your development environment including Xcode installs, iOS SDKs, Android SDKs, and so on.
titanium info
titanium info -o json
In order to begin hacking on the Titanium CLI, you need to download and install git.
If you have already installed a previous version of the Titanium CLI, it's recommended you uninstall the old one first:
[sudo] npm uninstall -g titanium
The Titanium CLI is essentially pure JavaScript, so there is no build process. You just need to pull the code and resolve the dependendencies.
git clone git@github.com:appcelerator/titanium.git
cd titanium
npm install
sudo npm link
To run the unit tests, simply run:
node forge test
To generate the code coverage, you first must install node-jscoverage. The easist way to do this is run:
git clone git@github.com:visionmedia/node-jscoverage.git
cd node-jscoverage
./configure
make
sudo make install
Then run:
node forge test-cov
It will generate a file called coverage.html in the Titanium CLI directory.
Don't worry, it's still around. You can install it by running:
[sudo] npm install –g titanium@0.0.26
Titanium is an open source project. Titanium wouldn't be where it is now without contributions by the community. Please consider forking this repo to improve, enhance or fix issues. If you feel like the community will benefit from your fork, please open a pull request.
To protect the interests of the Titanium contributors, Appcelerator, customers and end users we require contributors to sign a Contributors License Agreement (CLA) before we pull the changes into the main repository. Our CLA is simple and straightforward - it requires that the contributions you make to any Appcelerator open source project are properly licensed and that you have the legal authority to make those changes. This helps us significantly reduce future legal risk for everyone involved. It is easy, helps everyone, takes only a few minutes, and only needs to be completed once.
You can digitally sign the CLA online. Please indicate your e-mail address in your first pull request so that we can make sure that will locate your CLA. Once you've submitted it, you no longer need to send one for subsequent submissions.
This project is open source and provided under the Apache Public License
(version 2). Please make sure you see the
LICENSE file included in this
distribution for more details on the license. Also, please take notice of the
privacy notice at the end of the file.