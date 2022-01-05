Titanium CLI

Titanium CLI is a Command Line Tool for creating and building Titanium Mobile applications and modules. It's open-source and easy to use. We've designed Titanium to be suitable for command line beginners, but still be powerful and extensible enough for production usage.

Prerequisites

The Titanium CLI requires Node.js 0.10.x or newer.

Installation

[sudo] npm install -g titanium

Bleeding Edge

You can download the latest and greatest unstable Titanium CLI code by running the following:

[sudo] npm install -g git :

Obtaining a Titanium SDK

You will need to download a Titanium SDK 3.0 or newer:

# stable release (recommended) titanium sdk install

There are times when the latest stable release has an issue or lacks a feature in which case you may want to try an unstable Titanium SDK build. These builds are not recommended for production use, but should work for development.

titanium sdk install --branch 3 _1_X -- default titanium sdk install --branch master -- default

Setting up the Titanium CLI

Before you begin using the Titanium CLI, you should configure it by running the "setup" command:

titanium setup

It will prompt you with a number of questions such as your e-mail address (for logging into the Appcelerator Network), the location of your Android SDK, and so on.

Usage

titanium < command > [options]

Built-in Commands

config

Configure your CLI settings.

Implementation not complete

titanium config < setting > < value >

help

Displays help or help for a specific command.

titanium titanium help titanium -- help titanium help < command > titanium < command > -- help

login

Logs into the Appcelerator Network

Implementation not complete

Login requires both user and password options to be passed in.

titanium login < username > < password >

If you omit an option, the CLI will prompt you for the value.

titanium login

logout

Logs out of the Appcelerator Network

Implementation not complete

titanium logout

sdk

Download and install Titanium SDKs

sdk install

Installs a specific version of the Titanium SDK. If no version is specified, it assumes the latest.

titanium sdk install titanium sdk install < version > titanium sdk install < version >

Download, install , and set as default SDK.

titanium sdk install < version >

Download and install the latest version for the specified branch

titanium sdk install --branch master

sdk uninstall

Uninstalls a Titanium SDK.

titanium sdk uninstall < version >

sdk list

Lists all installed Titanium SDKs. Optionally lists all branches and releases.

titanium sdk list titanium sdk list -b titanium sdk list --branches titanium sdk list -r titanium sdk list --releases titanium sdk list -br titanium sdk list --branches --releases

setup

Reconfigures the Titanium CLI by asking you a series of questions.

titanium setup

status

Indicates whether you are logged in or not.

titanium status titanium status --output json

version

Displays the current version of the CLI and exits.

titanium -v titanium --version

info

Displays information about your development environment including Xcode installs, iOS SDKs, Android SDKs, and so on.

titanium info titanium info -o json

Hacking the Titanium CLI

In order to begin hacking on the Titanium CLI, you need to download and install git.

If you have already installed a previous version of the Titanium CLI, it's recommended you uninstall the old one first:

[sudo] npm uninstall -g titanium

The Titanium CLI is essentially pure JavaScript, so there is no build process. You just need to pull the code and resolve the dependendencies.

git clone git@github.com:appcelerator/titanium.git cd titanium npm install sudo npm link

Running Unit Tests

To run the unit tests, simply run:

node forge test

Running Code Coverage

To generate the code coverage, you first must install node-jscoverage. The easist way to do this is run:

git clone git@github.com:visionmedia/node-jscoverage.git cd node-jscoverage ./configure make sudo make install

Then run:

node forge test -cov

It will generate a file called coverage.html in the Titanium CLI directory.

Looking for the really old CLI?

Don't worry, it's still around. You can install it by running:

[sudo] npm install – g titanium @ 0 . 0 . 26

Contributing

Titanium is an open source project. Titanium wouldn't be where it is now without contributions by the community. Please consider forking this repo to improve, enhance or fix issues. If you feel like the community will benefit from your fork, please open a pull request.

To protect the interests of the Titanium contributors, Appcelerator, customers and end users we require contributors to sign a Contributors License Agreement (CLA) before we pull the changes into the main repository. Our CLA is simple and straightforward - it requires that the contributions you make to any Appcelerator open source project are properly licensed and that you have the legal authority to make those changes. This helps us significantly reduce future legal risk for everyone involved. It is easy, helps everyone, takes only a few minutes, and only needs to be completed once.

You can digitally sign the CLA online. Please indicate your e-mail address in your first pull request so that we can make sure that will locate your CLA. Once you've submitted it, you no longer need to send one for subsequent submissions.

License

This project is open source and provided under the Apache Public License (version 2). Please make sure you see the LICENSE file included in this distribution for more details on the license. Also, please take notice of the privacy notice at the end of the file.

(C) Copyright 2012-2013, Appcelerator Inc. All Rights Reserved.