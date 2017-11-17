Titanic

A collection of animated icons + javascript library.

Preview all icons

Installation

You can install it either via CDN or npm.

CDN

Insert this string to your HTML head:

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js" > </ script >

And initialize it before the body closes:

< script > var titanic = new Titanic(); </ script >

This way, you can add icons anywhere in your HTML using this tag:

< div class = 'titanic titanic_chat' > </ div >

Where chat can be any of these:

caps

chat

checkbox

expand

expensive1

expensive2

idea

mailbox

mic

no_microphone

online

pause

quick_mode

shopping_cart

smile

stop

unlock

zoom

Hosting your images

If you'd like to host your images on your server instead of rawgit, pass the base URL with the init() function:

titanic.begin( '/my/base/directory/' );

Then, if you have a div with id="chat", Titanic will search for icons in /my/base/directory/chat.json.

npm

npm install titanic-icons --save

API

titanic.isInitialized() -- just true/false flag

titanic.items -- list of titanic items

titanic.items[index].on(), titanic.items[index].off(), titanic.items[index].play() -- play animations of the titanic item by index

titanic.on(token), titanic.off(token), titanic.play(token) -- play animations of the titanic item by token (name)

Example

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = 'titanic titanic-checkbox' > </ div > < script > var titanic = new Titanic(); </ script > < button onclick = "titanic.on(getElementById('checkbox').value)" > On </ button > </ body >

Credits

JavaScript is basically bodymovin plus few lines of my code. It's a solid library with an awesome name. Thank you, guys.

Icons are created by Margarita Ivanchikova from Icons8. She has many more awesome animations in her portfolio.