titanic-icons

by icons8
1.2.0

A set of animated icons + code to insert them into the webpages

Downloads/wk

15

15

2.5K

2.5K

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

8

Package

1

1

ISC

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Titanic

A collection of animated icons + javascript library.

Preview

Preview all icons

Installation

You can install it either via CDN or npm.

CDN

Insert this string to your HTML head:

<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js"></script>

And initialize it before the body closes:

<script>
    var titanic = new Titanic();
</script>

This way, you can add icons anywhere in your HTML using this tag:

<div class='titanic titanic_chat'></div>

Where chat can be any of these:

  • caps
  • chat
  • checkbox
  • expand
  • expensive1
  • expensive2
  • idea
  • mailbox
  • mic
  • no_microphone
  • online
  • pause
  • quick_mode
  • shopping_cart
  • smile
  • stop
  • unlock
  • zoom

Hosting your images

If you'd like to host your images on your server instead of rawgit, pass the base URL with the init() function:

titanic.begin('/my/base/directory/');

Then, if you have a div with id="chat", Titanic will search for icons in /my/base/directory/chat.json.

npm

npm install titanic-icons --save

API

  • titanic.isInitialized() -- just true/false flag

  • titanic.items -- list of titanic items

  • titanic.items[index].on(), titanic.items[index].off(), titanic.items[index].play() -- play animations of the titanic item by index

  • titanic.on(token), titanic.off(token), titanic.play(token) -- play animations of the titanic item by token (name)

Example

<head>
    <!--Inserting the scripts once for the whole page-->
    <script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
    <!--Inserting an icon-->
    <div class='titanic titanic-checkbox'></div>

    <!--Initializing-->
    <script>
        var titanic = new Titanic();
    </script>

    <!--Clicking turns this icon on-->
    <button onclick="titanic.on(getElementById('checkbox').value)">On</button>
</body>

Credits

JavaScript is basically bodymovin plus few lines of my code. It's a solid library with an awesome name. Thank you, guys.

Icons are created by Margarita Ivanchikova from Icons8. She has many more awesome animations in her portfolio.

Magritte

October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020

