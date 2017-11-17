A collection of animated icons + javascript library.
You can install it either via CDN or npm.
Insert this string to your HTML head:
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js"></script>
And initialize it before the body closes:
<script>
var titanic = new Titanic();
</script>
This way, you can add icons anywhere in your HTML using this tag:
<div class='titanic titanic_chat'></div>
Where chat can be any of these:
If you'd like to host your images on your server instead of rawgit, pass the base URL with the init() function:
titanic.begin('/my/base/directory/');
Then, if you have a div with id="chat", Titanic will search for icons in /my/base/directory/chat.json.
npm install titanic-icons --save
titanic.isInitialized() -- just true/false flag
titanic.items -- list of titanic items
titanic.items[index].on(), titanic.items[index].off(), titanic.items[index].play() -- play animations of the titanic item by index
titanic.on(token), titanic.off(token), titanic.play(token) -- play animations of the titanic item by token (name)
<head>
<!--Inserting the scripts once for the whole page-->
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/icons8/titanic/e2168ea3/dist/js/titanic.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bodymovin/4.5.9/bodymovin.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!--Inserting an icon-->
<div class='titanic titanic-checkbox'></div>
<!--Initializing-->
<script>
var titanic = new Titanic();
</script>
<!--Clicking turns this icon on-->
<button onclick="titanic.on(getElementById('checkbox').value)">On</button>
</body>
JavaScript is basically bodymovin plus few lines of my code. It's a solid library with an awesome name. Thank you, guys.
Icons are created by Margarita Ivanchikova from Icons8. She has many more awesome animations in her portfolio.