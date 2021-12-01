TiShadow provides Titanium developers the ability to deploy apps, run tests or execute code snippets live across all running iOS and Android devices.
There are three parts to TiShadow: the TiShadow server, TiShadow app and TiShadow CLI which are all need.
Have a look at this presentation (July 2012) given at the TiLondon meetup for a look at most of what you can do with TiShadow. (Outdated)
TiShadow is built on node.js and is required.
TiShadow can be installed via npm using the following command:
$ npm install -g tishadow
PLEASE NOTE: The package installs titanium hooks in the post install.
If you install with
sudo and get the error
Unable to write config file... use the following command:
$ sudo npm install -g tishadow --unsafe-perm
Or if you want to use the master version directly from GitHub:
npm install -g dbankier/TiShadow
By default TiShadow uses the (free)
titanium and
alloy cli's under the hood. If you are using the (paid)
appc cli then
use the following command after installation:
$ ts config --use-appc-CLI
You can do a lot with TiShadow. Keep reading this README to find out more. But if it is all too much at the moment and you just want to use it for live reload you can do the following.
During install a titanium cli plugin/hook was installed for you. From your project you can just use the following command:
titanium build -p android -T device --shadow
This will launch your app in the simulator and reload with any code/style/localisation changes.
Under the hood it:
tishadow server
tishadow appify (with extra flags)
tishadow @ run --update
MAC: If you get the error
EMFILE: Too many opened files., this is because of your system's max opened file limit. For OSX the default is very low (256). Increase your limit temporarily with
ulimit -n 8192, the number being the new max limit.
To create a new titanium project use the following command:
tishadow app -d [destination folder]
e.g.
mkdir ~/tishadowapp
tishadow app -d ~/tishadowapp
NOTE: In general upgrade the server side and app at
the same time (using the
tishadow app command).
You can upgrade an existing tishadow app using the
--upgrade flag.
The server can be started by typing the following command:
tishadow server
The following options are available:
-h, --help output usage information
-p, --port <port> server port
-l, --long-polling force long polling
-i, --internal-ip <internal-ip> internal ip to bind to
-s, --screenshot-path <screenshot-path> path to save screenshot (defaults to /tmp)
-z, --manage-versions manage and automatically update bundles
If
--manage-versions is enabled, then bundle versions are tracked and
devices that connect with an older version will automatically be
updated. When using this mode, you can use the
tishadow deploy command
to send a new bundle to the server without pushing it to connected
devices.
The TiShadow Server supports remote hosting with configurable http ports. It also allow for private "rooms" (much like chat rooms) so that the TiShadow server can be shared.
The
tishadow log command is
available to tail remote server logs (in the default or selected room).
The
tishadow config command is available to set the default host, port
and room for all the relevant command below.
Once the server is running launch the app. For example, to launch the app in the iPhone simulator using the Titanium CLI:
cd ~/tishadowapp
titanium build -p iphone
From the app just enter the ip address or hostname of the computer running the server and hit connect. (There are also more advanced connection settings that can be used for remote server connections.)
Go to the root folder of your project and enter the following command to deploy an app:
tishadow run
If the app has been deployed and you want to push minor updates, use the following command:
tishadow run --update
Here are full list of options:
-h, --help output usage information
-u, --update only send recently changed files
-a, --patch patch updated files without causing app restart
-i, --inspector enable automatic inspection and spies
-l, --locale <locale> set the locale in in the TiShadow app
-j, --jshint analyse code with JSHint
-t, --tail-logs tail server logs on deploy
-o, --host <host> server host name / ip address
-p, --port <port> server port
-r, --room <room> server room
-s, --skip-alloy-compile skip automatic alloy compilation
-f, --alloy-compile-file <filename> compile only one alloy file
-P, --platform <platform> target platform
-D, --include-dot-files includes dot files in the bundle (defaults to false)
-T, --target <app_name> target TiShadow app (defaults to name on tiapp.xml or moduleid on manifest)
-c, --ticommonjs support for applications using the ti-commonjs library
The app is then cached on the device. If you need to clear the cache, use the following command:
tishadow clear
Some notes and limitations
Resources/fonts
directory for iOS only.
TiShadow supports Jasmine BDD tests. (Insipration taken from these two projects: titanium-jasmine and jasmine-titanium)
Include your specs in the
spec path of your project. Ensure
the files are ending in
_spec.js. (Note: simply write the spec without any including/requiring the jasmine library.)
To execute the tests enter the following command:
tishadow spec
Here are a full list of options:
-h, --help output usage information
-u, --update only send recently changed files
-l, --locale <locale> set the locale in in the TiShadow app
-o, --host <host> server host name / ip address
-p, --port <port> server port
-r, --room <room> server room
-t, --type <type> testing library
-j, --jshint analyse code with JSHint
-x, --junit-xml output report as JUnit XML
-P, --platform <platform> target platform
-s, --skip-alloy-compile skip automatic alloy compilation
-f, --alloy-compile-file <filename> compile only one alloy file
-D, --include-dot-files includes dot files in the bundle (defaults to false)
-T, --target <app_name> target TiShadow app (defaults to name on tiapp.xml or moduleid on manifest)
-C, --clear-spec-files clears only the spec files from the cache
-c, --coverage <report_types> runs code coverage, for available report_types see https://github.com/gotwarlost/istanbul#the-report-command```
NEW: You can now select the testing library to use
jasmine,
mocha-should or
mocha-chai.
The default library is
jasmine to change that use, e.g.
tishadow config -t mocha-should.
NEW: test coverage reports using instanbul is also available using the
--coverage <report_types> flag.
The test results will be returned to the server/cli output:
See the included example project or this blog post.
Alternatively (yet not preferred/depcrecated)
TiShadow also supports the use of assertions and the results are returned either to the browser or server logs.
For example:
assert.isNumber(6, "Testing if 6 is a number");
assert.isArray([1,2,3,4], "Testing if it is an array");
The following assertion are supported: 'equal', 'strictEqual', 'deepEqual', 'isTrue', 'isFalse', 'isEmpty', 'isElement', 'isArray','isObject', 'isArguments', 'isFunction', 'isString', 'isNumber', 'isFinite', 'isBoolean', 'isDate', 'isRegExp', 'isNaN', 'isNull', 'isUndefined', 'lengthOf', 'match', 'has'
Also the equivalent not assertions are available as well, e.g. 'notEqual', 'isNotString', 'isNotNumber', etc.
TiShadow supports dynamic localisation. You can also chose the locale you wish to use when launching your app/tests. Simply add the two-letter language code to your command. For example:
tishadow run --locale es
tishadow spec --locale nl
The TiShadow REPL is available and evaluates commands in a persistent sand-boxed context.
To Launch the REPL enter the following command:
tishadow repl
With the following options:
-h, --help output usage information
-o, --host <host> server host name / ip address
-p, --port <port> server port
-r, --room <room> server room
launchApp(appName),
closeApp() and
clearCache() methods available
to interact with apps cached in the TiShadow app.
require(),
Ti.include() and assets are relative the running app
inside the TiShadow app.
note: you can now also pipe to the tishadow repl using the
--pipe flag. have a look
at this screencast
You can add spies on objects so that you can modify them from
the repl at run time. In your code add the following command:
addSpy(name, object). This can be included as a comment, eg:
//addSpy("mywindow",win) which will be uncommented when pushed.
To get the object, simply use, e.g.
getSpy("mywindow") from the repl.
If you want to use the web-browser based inspector and/or automatic spy insertion,
then use the
--inspector flag with
run or
config.
You can capture screenshots of all connected devices using the following command:
$ tishadow screenshot
The screenshots will be saved in
png format in the
/tmp directory or the path
configured using the
--screenshot-path flag when starting the server.
Instead of saving the screenshots you can stream them to the browser. Use the following command:
$ tishadow screenshot --screencast 1000 --scale 0.1
In the above example a screenshot is sent every 1000ms and scales the images to 10% of their height/width.
Go to:
http://localhost:3000/screencast to view the screencast.
Enter the following address in a browser window:
http://localhost:3000/
In the editor you can enter code and press Command+s to deploy the code snippet to all connected devices. Have a look at the demo video.
Coding from the webpage works much like the REPL and variables are stored in a sand-boxed context. See the next section.
The
tishadow appify command can be used to create a
stand-alone app that is integrated with TiShadow. It automatically
launches the contained tishadow bundle and connects to a pre-configured
server. The allows connecting to the deployed app via the repl and/or
push upgrades.
Usage: appify [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-d, --destination <path> target path for generated project
-o, --host <host> set server host name / ip address
-p, --port <port> set server port
-r, --room <room> set server room
See the following blog post.
NEW: if you want to quickly create and launch/deploy and appified app you can use the tishadow titanium hook. For example
$ ti build -p ios -F ipad -T device --appify
You can use the
tishadow config command to set some tishadow cli defaults.
The following are some of the options you can set:
-h, --help output usage information
-o, --host <host> set default server host name / ip address
-p, --port <port> set default server port
-r, --room <room> set default server room
-i, --inspector enable automatic inspection and spies
-b, --boost use super fast selective alloy compilation
-t, --type <type> default testing library
-w, --watch-delay <millis> time to wait before responding to for changes (default: 0)
-i, --watch-interval <millis> time to wait between checking files for changes (default: 100)
-x, --watch-exclude <glob> files to exclude from watch
-n, --network-interface <interface> set default network interface (used in express mode)
-e, --error-notification enable error notification on macOS, Windows, Linux
Currently only working on iOS
You can also use TiShadow to bundle an app and launch it from a web
page. Use the command
tishadow bundle to bundle the app for a
TiShadow distribution. Then include a link to the bundle in your webpage
using the following format, e.g. :
tishadow://mydomain.com/bundle.zip.
Tapping on the link from your browser should launch the app in TiShadow.
Those using vim/gvim/mvim for development might want to add these shortcuts (or similar) to the .vimrc/.gvimrc files. It add the shortcuts, F6 to save and do a tishadow update, and Shift+F6 to save and perform a full tishadow deploy:
:map <F6> <Esc>:w<CR>:!tishadow run --update<CR>a
:imap <F6> <Esc>:w<CR>:!tishadow run --update<CR>a
:map <S-F6> <Esc>:w<CR>:!tishadow run<CR>a
:imap <S-F6> <Esc>:w<CR>:!tishadow run<CR>a
The server code uses the following and are included:
The app is built using Appcelerator's Titanium.
Copyright 2012 jordi domenech jordi@iamyellow.net Apache License, Version 2.0
Now using ti.compression: titanium_modules
Going forward, please use Prettier for code formatting with the
--single-quote option
Feedback appreciated.
