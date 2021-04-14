WYSIWYG editor for Vuetify. The editor is based on tiptap and uses vuetify's components. 💪
If you have Vuetify
1.x (not
2.x), then you can find docs and demo here.
2.x and
1.x support
yarn add tiptap-vuetify
# Or
npm install --save tiptap-vuetify
If you have Nuxt.js, here is a simple demo how to integrate it (
@nuxtjs/vuetify module is used).
The code for this example is taken from this github repository, you can find more infо there.
1) Installing the package and Vuetify 2 from scratch:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuetify from 'vuetify'
// import plugin
import { TiptapVuetifyPlugin } from 'tiptap-vuetify'
// don't forget to import CSS styles
import 'tiptap-vuetify/dist/main.css'
// Vuetify's CSS styles
import 'vuetify/dist/vuetify.min.css'
// Vuetify Object (as described in the Vuetify 2 documentation)
const vuetify = new Vuetify()
// use Vuetify's plugin
Vue.use(Vuetify)
// use this package's plugin
Vue.use(TiptapVuetifyPlugin, {
// the next line is important! You need to provide the Vuetify Object to this place.
vuetify, // same as "vuetify: vuetify"
// optional, default to 'md' (default vuetify icons before v2.0.0)
iconsGroup: 'md'
})
More about vuetify icons you can read here.
2) Use in your component. Here is a complete example:
<template>
<div>
<!-- Use the component in the right place of the template -->
<tiptap-vuetify
v-model="content"
:extensions="extensions"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
// import the component and the necessary extensions
import { TiptapVuetify, Heading, Bold, Italic, Strike, Underline, Code, Paragraph, BulletList, OrderedList, ListItem, Link, Blockquote, HardBreak, HorizontalRule, History } from 'tiptap-vuetify'
export default {
// specify TiptapVuetify component in "components"
components: { TiptapVuetify },
data: () => ({
// declare extensions you want to use
extensions: [
History,
Blockquote,
Link,
Underline,
Strike,
Italic,
ListItem,
BulletList,
OrderedList,
[Heading, {
options: {
levels: [1, 2, 3]
}
}],
Bold,
Code,
HorizontalRule,
Paragraph,
HardBreak
],
// starting editor's content
content: `
<h1>Yay Headlines!</h1>
<p>All these <strong>cool tags</strong> are working now.</p>
`
})
}
</script>
Attention: it seems that this method does not work due to the fact that this is not done in the
tiptap package itself. Therefore, it most likely will not work. More details.
There is another use case with the script tag (CDN version of package):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tiptap-vuetify"></script>
Or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tiptap-vuetify"></script>
The plugin should be installed automatically after connecting the script.
The only thing is that the Vuetify object must be set in
window.vuetify so that the plugin gets access to it.
Write if you have questions.
Placeholder is displayed when there is no content in the editor.
How to use:
<tiptap-vuetify
placeholder="Write something …"
/>
You can use the necessary extensions. The corresponding buttons are added automatically (in the order in which you specify the extension).
How to import and use them can be seen in the example above.
Available extensions (native tiptap extensions from
tiptap-extensions package):
Bold
Italic
Strike
Underline
Code
CodeBlock
Image
Paragraph
BulletList or
OrderedList (use with the
ListItem extension)
ListItem
Link
Blockquote
HardBreak
HorizontalRule
History
TodoList (use with the
TodoItem extension)
TodoItem
I can easily add more.
You can specify your attributes for the toolbar (
<v-toolbar> vuetify component).
For example, change the color:
:toolbar-attributes="{ color: 'yellow' }"
Allows you to pass props for the editor's
<v-card>.
<tiptap-vuetify
:card-props="{ flat: true, color: '#26c6da' }"
/>
Tiptap
Editor properties (passed to the constructor).
You can see the full list of properties here.
This is the most powerful way to customize the editor for yourself. Pay particular attention to
editorProps.
Only these properties are not available:
content,
onUpdate, they are used in this package.
If you want to add extensions to the
extensions property, then use the
native-extensions prop of this package.
You can transfer native extensions (not related to this package) to the
extensions property.
How to use:
<tiptap-vuetify
:native-extensions="nativeExtensions"
/>
// You can import from tiptap's built-in extensions
import {
TrailingNode
} from 'tiptap-extensions'
// or your own extension
import Title from './Title'
// in script:
data () {
return {
nativeExtensions: [
new Title(),
new TrailingNode({
node: 'paragraph',
notAfter: ['paragraph'],
})
]
}
}
Here is example of how to create your extension from scratch.
A custom image upload / selection component allows you to upload images to or select images from your application's backend system. The when properly configured, the component will be displayed as a tab in the Add Image window.
To implement this, first create a component where users can upload and/or select images. The component will not get any props from the image window.
When a user selects an image, the component must emit a
select-file event with an object containing
src and
alt properties.
For example:
selectImage() {
// When doing an asynchronous upload, you can set the src property to the value provided by the server (backend).
this.$emit('select-file', { src: '/path/to/image.jpg', alt: 'Uploaded image' });
}
To add your component to the image extension, make the following changes: Import your component, e.g.
import FileSelector from '~/Components/FileSelector'
Update
tiptap-vuetify :extensions value for Image as follows:
...
[Image, {
options: {
imageSources: [
{ component: FileSelector, name: 'File Selector' }
]
}
}]
...
The value of
name will be the tab name.
By default, your component will be added to tiptap-vuetify's own image sources (URL and data url Upload). If you want to exclude these image sources you can set
imageSourcesOverride: true in the extension's options.
A basic example implementation can be found in the package's demo code in FileSelector.vue and Index.vue.
The format to output from the v-model. This defaults to
html
For example, to get json instead:
<tiptap-vuetify
output-format="json"
/>
Flag for disabling entire editor (disabled toolbar items and ready-only content area). Default false.
For example, disabled editor by component prop:
<tiptap-vuetify
:disabled="editorDisabled"
/>
first argument (object):
{
// tiptap editor instance
editor: Editor
}
How to use:
<tiptap-vuetify
@init="onInit"
/>
Called when the editor receives a keydown event.
<tiptap-vuetify
@keydown="onKeyDown"
/>
methods: {
onkeydown (event, view) {
console.log('event', event.key)
}
}
Note: if you need to work with the Enter, then look here.
You can manually display the toolbar. How to use:
1) Since Vue
2.6.0 (new syntax):
<tiptap-vuetify
v-model="content"
:extensions="extensions"
:toolbar-attributes="{ color: 'yellow' }"
>
<template #toolbar="{ buttons, commands, isActive }">
<!--You can render the buttons as you wish (you can see in the source code how this is done).-->
<pre>{{ buttons }}</pre>
</template>
</tiptap-vuetify>
2) Before
2.6.0:
<tiptap-vuetify>
<div
slot="toolbar"
slot-scope="{ buttons, commands, isActive }"
>
<!--You can render the buttons as you wish (you can see in the source code how this is done).-->
<pre>{{ buttons }}</pre>
</div>
</tiptap-vuetify>
Footer of the Editor.
You can add content before the toolbar.
You can add content after the toolbar.
