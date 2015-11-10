A Lightweight Responsive jQuery Tooltip Plugin
There is also a Wordpress version of this plugin. Get it here
Include jQuery
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.9.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
Requires jQuery 1.7+
Include plugin's code
```html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/tipso.css">
<script src="/path/to/tipso.js"></script>
```
To use css3 animation effects please include Animate.css
```html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/animate.css">
```
Call the plugin
$('.tipso').tipso();
##Usage
|Name
|Default
|Description
|speed
|400
|integer - Duration of the fade effect in ms
|size
|''
|Tipso Bubble size classes (string: 'tiny', 'small', 'default', 'large') or you can make your own classes
|background
|'#55b555'
|Background color of the tooltip, it can be hex, rgb, rgba, color name
|titleBackground
|'#333333'
|Background color of the tooltip title, it can be hex, rgb, rgba, color name
|color
|'#ffffff'
|Text color of the tooltip, it can be hex, rgb, rgba, color name
|titleColor
|'#ffffff'
|Text color of the tooltip title, it can be hex, rgb, rgba, color name
|titleContent
|''
|The content of the tooltip title, can be text, html or whatever you want
|showArrow
|true
|Ability to show/hide the arrow of the tooltip (true, false)
|position
|'top'
|Initial position of the tooltip, available positions 'top', 'bottom', 'left', 'right'
|width
|200
|Width of the tooltip in px or % (for % add the value in quotes ex.'50%')
|maxWidth
|''
|max-width of the tooltip in px or % (for % add the value in quotes ex.'50%'). For usage you need to set width to '', false or null
|delay
|200
|Delay before showing the tooltip in ms
|hideDelay
|0
|Delay before hiding the tooltip in ms
|animationIn
|''
|CSS3 animation effect to show the tooltip using Animate.css
|animationOut
|''
|CSS3 animation effect to hide the tooltip using Animate.css
|offsetX
|0
|Offset value of the tooltip on X axis
|offsetY
|0
|Offset value of the tooltip on Y axis
|tooltipHover
|false
|Abillity to interact with the tooltip content
|content
|null
|The content of the tooltip, can be text, html or whatever you want
|ajaxContentUrl
|null
|Url for Ajax content
|ajaxContentBuffer
|0
|Buffer timer for Ajax content
|contentElementId
|null
|Normally used for picking template scripts
|useTitle
|false
|To use the default title attribute as content (true, false)
|templateEngineFunc
|null
|A function that compiles and renders the content
|onBeforeShow
|function(){}
|Function to be executed before tipso is shown
|onShow
|function(){}
|Function to be executed after tipso is shown
|onHide
|function(){}
|Function to be executed after tipso is hidden
Additionaly you can use
data-tipsoinstead of the title attribute for the tooltip content ( set
useTitle: false)
You can set all the options via
data-tipsoattribute. For example if you want to change the background you will add
data-tipso-background="#555555"to the element.
// Show the tipso tooltip
$('.tipso').tipso('show');
// Hide the tipso tooltip
$('.tipso').tipso('hide');
// Hide/Close the tipso tooltip from inside the tooltip
// and/or without hideDelay timeout
$('.tipso').tipso('close');
// or as alternative
$('.tipso').tipso('hide', true);
// Destroy tipso tooltip
$('.tipso').tipso('destroy');
// Add a callback before tipso is shown
$('.tipso').tipso({
onBeforeShow: function ($element, element) {
// Your code
}
});
// Add a callback when tipso is shown
$('.tipso').tipso({
onShow: function ($element, element) {
// Your code
}
});
// Add a callback when tipso is hidden
$('.tipso').tipso({
onHide: function ($element, element) {
// Your code
}
});
// Load AJAX content to tipso
$('.tipso').tipso({
useTitle: false,
ajaxContentUrl : 'ajax.html'
});
// Update tipso options
$('.tipso').tipso('update', 'content', 'new content');
Here is the link to the demo
For bug reports, questions, feature requests, or other suggestions please create an issue on GitHub.
|Bojan Petkovski
tipso is licensed under the MIT License