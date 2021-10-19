openbase logo
tipsi-stripe-luko

by tipsi
1.0.1 (see all)

React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

tipsi-stripe

This library isn't actively maintained now. Please, consider usage of Stripe's official library:

https://github.com/stripe/stripe-react-native

If for some reason you cannot migrate to it now. And you can offer with testing new beta versions, please reach me in discord (name: cybergrind#4625). Just PM with github account name + platforms you can check will be enough. I will ping you when we have something to check.

npm version build status

React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms

Join our Discord channel to access the beta, to get support from the contributors, and to help us be aware of any issues you find. Here is the invite link: https://discord.gg/vmBxnBw

We'll make notifications on that channel as new beta releases are published, along with sharing documentation and handling questions.

p.s. if you are skilled at writing Appium tests, please raise your hand on the channel!

Cheers!

Documentation

https://tipsi.github.io/tipsi-stripe/docs/index.html

# help us with docs!
npm install docusaurus

# to run docs locally
npm run start-docs

# and open http://localhost:3000/tipsi-stripe/docs/index.html

# upgrade existing docs website in repo
npm run build-docs

Changelog

Full changelog

[9.0.0 - 2021-03-16 Bumped ios sdk and fixed xcode 12.5]

[8.0.0] - 2021-01-16 Breaking changes

[7.0.0] - 2019-01-08 Breaking changes

[6.0.0] - 2018-10-24 Breaking changes

[5.0.0] - 2018-03-21 Breaking changes

Documentation

https://tipsi.github.io/tipsi-stripe/

# help us to upgrade docs locally
npm run start-docs

# upgrade existing docs website in repo
npm run build-docs

Community

Discord

License

tipsi-stripe is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

