This library isn't actively maintained now. Please, consider usage of Stripe's official library:

https://github.com/stripe/stripe-react-native

If for some reason you cannot migrate to it now. And you can offer with testing new beta versions, please reach me in discord (name: cybergrind#4625). Just PM with github account name + platforms you can check will be enough. I will ping you when we have something to check.

React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms

Join our Discord channel to access the beta, to get support from the contributors, and to help us be aware of any issues you find. Here is the invite link: https://discord.gg/vmBxnBw

We'll make notifications on that channel as new beta releases are published, along with sharing documentation and handling questions.

p.s. if you are skilled at writing Appium tests, please raise your hand on the channel!

Cheers!

Changelog

[9.0.0 - 2021-03-16 Bumped ios sdk and fixed xcode 12.5]

[8.0.0] - 2021-01-16 Breaking changes

[7.0.0] - 2019-01-08 Breaking changes

[6.0.0] - 2018-10-24 Breaking changes

[5.0.0] - 2018-03-21 Breaking changes

Documentation

https://tipsi.github.io/tipsi-stripe/

npm run start-docs npm run build-docs

License

tipsi-stripe is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.