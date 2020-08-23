Tipple

A lightweight dependency-free library for fetching data over REST in React.

What is Tipple?

Tipple is simple - so simple in fact, it has no dependencies.

If you're working with REST and want an easy way to manage data fetching on the client side, this might just be the way to go.

How does it work?

There's two key parts to Tipple:

Request state management - a fancy way of saying Tipple will manage the numerous states of your API calls so you don't have to. Domain based integrity - because each request is tied to a domain (e.g. users, posts, comments), Tipple can force data to be re-fetched whenever domain(s) have been mutated.

Getting started

Install tipple

I'm sure you've done this before

npm i tipple

Configure the context

Tipple exposes the client using React's context. You'll want to put the provider in the root of your project in order to use the useFetch and usePush hooks.

import { createClient, TippleProvider } from 'tipple'; import { AppContent } from './AppContent'; const client = createClient({ baseUrl: 'http://localhost:1234/api' }); export const App = () => ( <TippleProvider client={client}> <AppContent /> </TippleProvider> );

Start requesting

The useFetch hook will fetch the data you need on mount

import { useFetch } from 'tipple'; interface User { id: number; name: string; } const MyComponent = () => { const [state, refetch] = useFetch<User[]>('/', { domains: ['users'] }); const { fetching, error, data } = state; if (fetching && data === undefined) { return <p>Fetching</p>; } if (error || data === undefined) { return <p>Something went wrong</p>; } return ( <> {data.map(user => ( <h2 key={user.id}>{user.name}</h2> ))} <button onClick={refetch}>Refetch</button> </> ); };

Further documentation

For more advanced usage, check out the docs.

There's also an example project if you're into that kind of thing.