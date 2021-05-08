http://TinyURL.com URL Shortener Node.js Module
Example Shorten:
First run
npm install TinyURL to install the TinyURL package to your system.
var TinyURL = require('tinyurl');
TinyURL.shorten('http://google.com', function(res, err) {
if (err)
console.log(err)
console.log(res);
});
// Shorten with Alias Example
const data = { 'url': 'https://google.com', 'alias': 'custom-alias-for-google' }
TinyURL.shortenWithAlias(data, function(res, err) {
if (err)
console.log(err)
console.log(res); //Returns a shorter version of http://google.com - http://tinyurl.com/2tx
});
// Promise Example
TinyURL.shorten('http://google.com').then(function(res) {
console.log(res)
}, function(err) {
console.log(err)
})
// Shorten with Alias Promise Example
const data = { 'url': 'https://google.com', 'alias': 'custom-alias-for-google' }
TinyURL.shortenWithAlias(data).then(function(res) {
console.log(res)
}, function(err) {
console.log(err)
})
// Resolve Example
TinyURL.resolve("https://tinyurl.com/2tx").then(
function(res) {
console.log(res); //Returns http://google.com, the full URL located at http://tinyurl.com/2tx
},
function(err) {
console.log(err);
}
);