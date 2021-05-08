TinyURL

http://TinyURL.com URL Shortener Node.js Module

Example Shorten:

First run npm install TinyURL to install the TinyURL package to your system.

var TinyURL = require ( 'tinyurl' ); TinyURL.shorten( 'http://google.com' , function ( res, err ) { if (err) console .log(err) console .log(res); }); const data = { 'url' : 'https://google.com' , 'alias' : 'custom-alias-for-google' } TinyURL.shortenWithAlias(data, function ( res, err ) { if (err) console .log(err) console .log(res); }); TinyURL.shorten( 'http://google.com' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res) }, function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) const data = { 'url' : 'https://google.com' , 'alias' : 'custom-alias-for-google' } TinyURL.shortenWithAlias(data).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res) }, function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) TinyURL.resolve( "https://tinyurl.com/2tx" ).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); } );

This Package Is Licensed Under The MIT License