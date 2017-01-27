HELP MAINTAINER NEEDED!!

Environments in which to use tinyscrollbar

Browser support differs between the jQuery plugin and the plain Javascript microlib. Specifically, the plain Javascript microlib does not support legacy browsers such as IE6-8. Use the jQuery plugin release if support for those browsers is required.

Tinyscrollbar can also be used in Node, browser extensions, and other non-browser environments.

What you need to build your own version of tinyscrollbar

In order to build tinyscrollbar, you need to have Node.js/npm, and git 1.7 or later installed.

How to build your own tinyscrollbar

First, clone a copy of the main tinyscrollbar git repo by running:

git clone git://github.com/wieringen/tinyscrollbar.git

Install the grunt-cli package so that you will have the correct version of grunt available from any project that needs it. This should be done as a global install:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Enter the tinyscrollbar directory and install the Node dependencies, this time without specifying a global install:

cd tinyscrollbar && npm install

Make sure you have grunt installed by testing:

grunt -version

Then, to get a complete, minified (w/ Uglify.js), linted (w/ JSHint) version of tinyscrollbar, type the following:

grunt

The build version of tinyscrollbar will be put in the dist/ subdirectory, along with the minified copy and associated map file.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me.