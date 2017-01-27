HELP MAINTAINER NEEDED!!
In order to build tinyscrollbar, you need to have Node.js/npm, and git 1.7 or later installed.
First, clone a copy of the main tinyscrollbar git repo by running:
git clone git://github.com/wieringen/tinyscrollbar.git
Install the grunt-cli package so that you will have the correct version of grunt available from any project that needs it. This should be done as a global install:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Enter the tinyscrollbar directory and install the Node dependencies, this time without specifying a global install:
cd tinyscrollbar && npm install
Make sure you have
grunt installed by testing:
grunt -version
Then, to get a complete, minified (w/ Uglify.js), linted (w/ JSHint) version of tinyscrollbar, type the following:
grunt
The build version of tinyscrollbar will be put in the
dist/ subdirectory, along with the minified copy and associated map file.
If you have any questions, please feel free to email me.