Tiny library for making http(s) requests.
# Using npm
npm install --save tinyreq
# Using yarn
yarn add tinyreq
💡 ProTip: You can install the cli version of this module by running
npm install --global tinyreq-cli (or
yarn global add tinyreq-cli).
const tinyreq = require("tinyreq");
// Make a request to example.com
tinyreq("http://example.com/", (err, body) => {
console.log(err || body);
});
// Make a request with custom headers
// Using a promise
tinyreq({
url: "http://example.com/"
, headers: {
"user-agent": "Crawler/1.0"
}
}).then(body => {
console.log(body);
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
There are few ways to get help:
tinyreq(options, callback)
Creates http(s) requests.
options: A string being the request url or an object containing the following fields:
url (String): The request url.
method (String): The request method.
data (Object): The request POST data.
encoding (String): The response encoding type.
data_encoding (String): The request encoding type.
callback: The callback function called (with
error and
data parameters).
data,
error and
end events.
