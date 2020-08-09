tinyreq

Tiny library for making http(s) requests.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save tinyreq yarn add tinyreq

💡 ProTip: You can install the cli version of this module by running npm install --global tinyreq-cli (or yarn global add tinyreq-cli ).

📋 Example

const tinyreq = require ( "tinyreq" ); tinyreq( "http://example.com/" , (err, body) => { console .log(err || body); }); tinyreq({ url : "http://example.com/" , headers : { "user-agent" : "Crawler/1.0" } }).then( body => { console .log(body); }).catch( err => { console .log(err); });

📝 Documentation

Creates http(s) requests.

Params

String|Object options : A string being the request url or an object containing the following fields:

: A string being the request url or an object containing the following fields: url (String): The request url.

(String): The request url. method (String): The request method.

(String): The request method. data (Object): The request POST data.

(Object): The request POST data. encoding (String): The response encoding type.

(String): The response encoding type. data_encoding (String): The request encoding type.

(String): The request encoding type. Function callback : The callback function called (with error and data parameters).

Return

EventEmitter An event emitter you can use for listening for the data , error and end events.

