Handy command line tool for shrinking PNG images using the TinyPNG API
npm install -g tinypng-cli
To use TinyPNG CLI, you need an API key for TinyPNG. You can get one at https://tinypng.com/developers.
TinyPNG CLI allows you to provide your API key in two different ways. The more convenient one is to save the API key into a file called
.tinypng within your home directory. The other way is to provide it as an option while running the CLI.
tinypng demo.png -k E99a18c4f8cb3EL5f2l08u368_922e03
To shrink all PNG images within the current directory.
tinypng .
To shrink all PNG images within the current directory and subdirectoies, use the
-r flag
tinypng . -r
To shrink all PNG images within a specific directory (
assets/img in this example), you may run the following command.
tinypng assets/img
Need to limit the number of compressions at a time? Use the
-m, --max flag:
tinypng assets/img --max 100
You may also provide multiple directories.
tinypng assets/img1 assets/img2
To shrink a single PNG image (
assets/img/demo.png in this example), you may run the following command.
tinypng assets/img/demo.png
You may also provide multiple single PNG images.
tinypng assets/img/demo1.png assets/img/demo2.png
To resize an image, use the
--width and/or
--height flag.
tinypng assets/img/demo.png --width 123
tinypng assets/img/demo.png --height 123
tinypng assets/img/demo.png --width 123 --height 123
By default, this tool caches a map of all compressed images sent to the API in
~/.tinypng.cache.json. To change this directory, use the
-c, --cache flag:
tinypng . -r --cache /path/to/myCache.json
If you want to forcibly recompress assets, use the
--force flag. For a dry run output of all files that will be sent to the API, use the
--dry-run flag.
That's it. Pretty easy, huh?
Copyright (c) 2017 websperts
Licensed under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for more info.