TinyPNG CLI

Handy command line tool for shrinking PNG images using the TinyPNG API

Installation

npm install -g tinypng-cli

Preamble

To use TinyPNG CLI, you need an API key for TinyPNG. You can get one at https://tinypng.com/developers.

Usage

TinyPNG CLI allows you to provide your API key in two different ways. The more convenient one is to save the API key into a file called .tinypng within your home directory. The other way is to provide it as an option while running the CLI.

tinypng demo .png -k E99a18c4f8cb3EL5f2l08u368_922e03

To shrink all PNG images within the current directory.

tinypng .

To shrink all PNG images within the current directory and subdirectoies, use the -r flag

tinypng . -r

To shrink all PNG images within a specific directory ( assets/img in this example), you may run the following command.

tinypng assets/img

Need to limit the number of compressions at a time? Use the -m, --max flag:

tinypng assets/img --max 100

You may also provide multiple directories.

tinypng assets/img1 assets/img2

To shrink a single PNG image ( assets/img/demo.png in this example), you may run the following command.

tinypng assets/img/demo.png

You may also provide multiple single PNG images.

tinypng assets/img/demo1 .png assets/img/demo2 .png

To resize an image, use the --width and/or --height flag.

tinypng assets/img/demo .png -- width 123 tinypng assets/img/demo .png -- height 123 tinypng assets/img/demo .png -- width 123 --height 123

By default, this tool caches a map of all compressed images sent to the API in ~/.tinypng.cache.json . To change this directory, use the -c, --cache flag:

tinypng . -r --cache /path/to/myCache.json

If you want to forcibly recompress assets, use the --force flag. For a dry run output of all files that will be sent to the API, use the --dry-run flag.

That's it. Pretty easy, huh?

Changelog

0.0.8 Implement cache map support and support for forcing compression Implement dry-run support Implement maximum runs support to enable batching

0.0.7 Implement support for uppercase file extensions

0.0.6 Prevent any file changes in case JSON parsing fails or any other HTTP error occurred

0.0.5 Add support for image resize functionality

0.0.4 Make recursive directory walking optional

0.0.3 Updated API endpoint Check for valid JSON response

0.0.2 JP(E)G support

0.0.1 Initial version



TODO

Documentation

Tests

License

Copyright (c) 2017 websperts

Licensed under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for more info.

Contributors