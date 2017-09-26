A vue 2 component for TinyMCE.
npm install tinymce-vue-2
import TinyMCE from 'tinymce-vue-2';
Vue.component('tiny-mce', TinyMCE);
Using the default options, you just need to pass an id and a model
<tiny-mce id="description" v-model="description"></tiny-mce>
Check the binding by doing something like
<div v-html="description"></div> anywhere in your
template.
Check bellow on how to configure and extend the editor.
Pass a prop called menubar which is either a string or a string variable. It can either be a string or a boolean
<tiny-mce id="descriptionLong"
v-model="descriptionLong"
:toolbar="'undo redo'"
></tiny-mce>
Pass a prop called toolbar which is either a string or a string variable to set the toolbar
<tiny-mce id="descriptionLong"
v-model="descriptionLong"
:toolbar="'undo redo'"
></tiny-mce>
It can also be an array which will set multiple toolbars
[
'undo redo | styleselect | bold italic | link image',
'alignleft aligncenter alignright'
]
or even a boolean like
false to disable it
You can pass any of the documented options to the editor using the otherProps property like so
<tiny-mce id="descriptionLong"
v-model="descriptionLong"
:other-props="{min_height:500, elementpath: false, allow_conditional_comments: false}"
></tiny-mce>
This allows you to freely configure the editor since all it does is merging your object
with the
tinymce one