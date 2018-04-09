openbase logo
tinymce-mention

by Steven Devooght
4.0.2

Mention/Autocomplete plugin for tinyMCE WYSIWYG editor.

Overview

Readme

tinyMCE mention

Travis

Mentions plugin for tinyMCE WYSIWYG editor.

preview

Browser compatibility

  • IE7+
  • Chrome
  • Safari
  • Firefox
  • Opera

Dependencies

NOTE: Use v3.x if you're using tinyMCE v3.5.x, use v4.x if you're using tinyMCE v4.x

Usage

Install using bower.

bower install tinymce-mention

Or copy the source of the plugin to the plugins directory of your tinyMCE installation. Add the mention plugin to your tinyMCE configuration.

plugins : "advlink, paste, mention",

Add configuration options for the mention plugin. source is the only required setting.

NOTE: source can also be a function. see the options section below.

mentions: {
    source: [
        { name: 'Tyra Porcelli' }, 
        { name: 'Brigid Reddish' },
        { name: 'Ashely Buckler' },
        { name: 'Teddy Whelan' }
    ]
},

Configuration

source (required)

The source parameter can be configured as an array or a function.

array

source: [
    { name: 'Tyra Porcelli' }, 
    { name: 'Brigid Reddish' },
    { name: 'Ashely Buckler' },
    { name: 'Teddy Whelan' }
]

function

source: function (query, process, delimiter) {
    // Do your ajax call
    // When using multiple delimiters you can alter the query depending on the delimiter used
    if (delimiter === '@') {
       $.getJSON('ajax/users.json', function (data) {
          //call process to show the result
          process(data)
       });
    }
}

queryBy

The name of the property used to do the lookup in the source.

Default: 'name'.

delimiter

Character that will trigger the mention plugin. Can be configured as a character or an array of characters.

character

delimiter: '@'

array

delimiter: ['@', '#']

Default: '@'.

delay

Delay of the lookup in milliseconds when typing a new character.

Default: 500.

items

Maximum number of items displayed in the dropdown.

Default: 10

matcher

Checks for a match in the source collection.

matcher: function(item) {
    //only match Peter Griffin
    if(item[this.options.queryBy] === 'Peter Griffin') {
        return true;
    }
}

highlighter

Highlights the part of the query in the matched result.

highlighter: function(text) {
    //make matched block italic
    return text.replace(new RegExp('(' + this.query + ')', 'ig'), function ($1, match) {
        return '<i>' + match + '</i>';
    });
}

insertFrom

Key used in the default insert implementation.

Default: queryBy value

NOTE: key can be any property defined insource option.

insert

Callback to set the content you want to insert in tinyMCE.

insert: function(item) {
    return '<span>' + item.name + '</span>';
}

NOTE: item parameter has all properties defined in the source option.

render

Callback to set the HTML of an item in the autocomplete dropdown.

render: function(item) {
    return '<li>' +
               '<a href="javascript:;"><span>' + item.name + '</span></a>' +
           '</li>';
}

NOTE: item parameter has all properties defined in the source option.

renderDropdown

Callback to set the wrapper HTML for the autocomplete dropdown.

renderDropdown: function() {
    //add twitter bootstrap dropdown-menu class
    return '<ul class="rte-autocomplete dropdown-menu"></ul>';
}

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2013 Cognistreamer, http://cognistreamer.com

