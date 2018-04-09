tinyMCE mention

Mentions plugin for tinyMCE WYSIWYG editor.

Browser compatibility

IE7+

Chrome

Safari

Firefox

Opera

Dependencies

NOTE: Use v3.x if you're using tinyMCE v3.5.x, use v4.x if you're using tinyMCE v4.x

Usage

Install using bower.

bower install tinymce-mention

Or copy the source of the plugin to the plugins directory of your tinyMCE installation. Add the mention plugin to your tinyMCE configuration.

plugins : "advlink, paste, mention" ,

Add configuration options for the mention plugin. source is the only required setting.

NOTE: source can also be a function. see the options section below.

mentions: { source : [ { name : 'Tyra Porcelli' }, { name : 'Brigid Reddish' }, { name : 'Ashely Buckler' }, { name : 'Teddy Whelan' } ] },

Configuration

source (required)

The source parameter can be configured as an array or a function.

array

source: [ { name : 'Tyra Porcelli' }, { name : 'Brigid Reddish' }, { name : 'Ashely Buckler' }, { name : 'Teddy Whelan' } ]

function

source: function ( query, process, delimiter ) { if (delimiter === '@' ) { $.getJSON( 'ajax/users.json' , function ( data ) { process(data) }); } }

queryBy

The name of the property used to do the lookup in the source .

Default: 'name' .

delimiter

Character that will trigger the mention plugin. Can be configured as a character or an array of characters.

character

delimiter: '@'

array

delimiter: [ '@' , '#' ]

Default: '@' .

delay

Delay of the lookup in milliseconds when typing a new character.

Default: 500 .

items

Maximum number of items displayed in the dropdown.

Default: 10

matcher

Checks for a match in the source collection.

matcher: function ( item ) { if (item[ this .options.queryBy] === 'Peter Griffin' ) { return true ; } }

highlighter

Highlights the part of the query in the matched result.

highlighter: function ( text ) { return text.replace( new RegExp ( '(' + this .query + ')' , 'ig' ), function ( $ 1 , match ) { return '<i>' + match + '</i>' ; }); }

insertFrom

Key used in the default insert implementation.

Default: queryBy value

NOTE: key can be any property defined in source option.

insert

Callback to set the content you want to insert in tinyMCE.

insert: function ( item ) { return '<span>' + item.name + '</span>' ; }

NOTE: item parameter has all properties defined in the source option.

render

Callback to set the HTML of an item in the autocomplete dropdown.

render: function ( item ) { return '<li>' + '<a href="javascript:;"><span>' + item.name + '</span></a>' + '</li>' ; }

NOTE: item parameter has all properties defined in the source option.

renderDropdown

Callback to set the wrapper HTML for the autocomplete dropdown.

renderDropdown: function ( ) { return '<ul class="rte-autocomplete dropdown-menu"></ul>' ; }

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2013 Cognistreamer, http://cognistreamer.com