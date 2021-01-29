⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️

To our knowledge the tinymatch module was only used by kibana and as such we've moved it into the Kibana repo to make it easier to manage for us. We no longer plan to update this repository or the packages on npm.

Tinymath

Tinymath is a tiny arithmetic and function evaluator for simple numbers and arrays. Named properties can be accessed from an optional scope parameter and new functions can be added without rebuilding. Enjoy.

NOTE: Tinymath requires an ES6 or newer environment. You can use it with your build system of choice to run in older environments.

See Function Documentation for details on built-in functions available in Tinymath.

import { evaluate } from tinymath evaluate( '10 + 20' ); evaluate( 'round(3.141592)' ) evaluate( 'foo + 20' , { foo : 5 }); evaluate( 'bar + 20' , { bar : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}); evaluate( 'bar + baz' , { bar : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], baz : [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]}); evaluate( 'multiply(bar, baz) / 10' , { bar : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], baz : [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]});

Adding Functions

Functions can be injected, and built in function overwritten, via the 3rd argument to evaluate :

import { evaluate } from tinymath evaluate( 'plustwo(foo)' , { foo : 5 }, { plustwo : function ( a ) { return a + 2 ; } });

Parsing

You can get to the parsed AST by importing parse

import { parse } from tinymath parse( '1 + random()' )

Notes