Notice: this project will never add any new features, if you are the first time to this project, you may consider other Liquid template engine implement, such as Nunjucks.
A Liquid syntax template engine.
Notes: The new version 0.2 is almost a full rewrite. Version 0.1 will continue to be maintained for fixing show-stopper bugs, but no new features should be expected. The new version is not compatible with the old version. The version 0.1 documents: https://github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/blob/v0.1/README_en.md
Support asynchronous-locals and asynchronous-filter
Easy to add your custom tags and custom filters
Almost fully support the liquid syntax
Support the Express 3.x framework
High test coverage (92% coverage)
$ npm install tinyliquid
TinyLiquid Wiki: https://github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/wiki
The Liquid Templating language: http://liquidmarkup.org/
Using on the Express 3.x: the express-liquid module
Using on the browser side:
<script src="https://raw.github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/master/target/tinyliquid.js"></script>
reference the file "test/test.html" from the source directory
TinyLiquid not support the locals variables like this:
a[0],
a["b"],
a[0]["b"] and so on.
Only support to use
. as the separator:
a.b,
a.b.c
To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:
$ npm install
then run the tests:
$ npm test
Get the test coverage report: open the file "./coverage.html" in your browser.
Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Zongmin Lei (雷宗民) <leizongmin@gmail.com>
http://ucdok.com
The MIT License
