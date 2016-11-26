Notice: this project will never add any new features, if you are the first time to this project, you may consider other Liquid template engine implement, such as Nunjucks.

TinyLiquid

A Liquid syntax template engine.

Notes: The new version 0.2 is almost a full rewrite. Version 0.1 will continue to be maintained for fixing show-stopper bugs, but no new features should be expected. The new version is not compatible with the old version. The version 0.1 documents: https://github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/blob/v0.1/README_en.md

Features

Support asynchronous-locals and asynchronous-filter

Easy to add your custom tags and custom filters

Almost fully support the liquid syntax

Support the Express 3.x framework

High test coverage (92% coverage)

Installation

$ npm install tinyliquid

Quick Start

TinyLiquid Wiki: https://github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/wiki

The Liquid Templating language: http://liquidmarkup.org/

Using on the Express 3.x: the express-liquid module

Using on the browser side:

< script src = "https://raw.github.com/leizongmin/tinyliquid/master/target/tinyliquid.js" > </ script > reference the file "test/test.html" from the source directory

The difference with Liquid language

TinyLiquid not support the locals variables like this: a[0] , a["b"] , a[0]["b"] and so on.

Only support to use . as the separator: a.b , a.b.c

Running Tests

To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

$ npm install

then run the tests:

$ npm test

Get the test coverage report: open the file "./coverage.html" in your browser.

License