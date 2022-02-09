tinykeys
A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings. See Demo
npm install --save tinykeys
Or for a CDN version, you can use it on unpkg.com
import tinykeys from "tinykeys" // Or `window.tinykeys` using the CDN version
tinykeys(window, {
"Shift+D": () => {
alert("The 'Shift' and 'd' keys were pressed at the same time")
},
"y e e t": () => {
alert("The keys 'y', 'e', 'e', and 't' were pressed in order")
},
"$mod+KeyD": event => {
event.preventDefault()
alert("Either 'Control+d' or 'Meta+d' were pressed")
},
})
Alternatively, if you want to only create the keybinding handler, and register it as an event listener yourself:
import { createKeybindingsHandler } from "tinykeys"
let handler = createKeybindingsHandler({
"Shift+D": () => {
alert("The 'Shift' and 'd' keys were pressed at the same time")
},
"y e e t": () => {
alert("The keys 'y', 'e', 'e', and 't' were pressed in order")
},
"$mod+KeyD": event => {
event.preventDefault()
alert("Either 'Control+d' or 'Meta+d' were pressed")
},
})
window.addEventListener("keydown", handler)
If you're using tinykeys within a component, you should also make use of the
returned
unsubscribe() function.
import { useEffect } from "react"
import tinykeys from "tinykeys"
function useKeyboardShortcuts() {
useEffect(() => {
let unsubscribe = tinykeys(window, {
// ...
})
return () => {
unsubscribe()
}
})
}
key's and
code's
Keybindings will be matched against
KeyboardEvent.key
and
KeyboardEvent.code
which may have some names you don't expect.
|Windows
|macOS
key
code
|N/A
Command /
⌘
Meta
MetaLeft /
MetaRight
Alt
Option /
⌥
Alt
AltLeft /
AltRight
Control
Control /
^
Control
ControlLeft /
ControlRight
Shift
Shift
Shift
ShiftLeft /
ShiftRight
Space
Space
|N/A
Space
Enter
Return
Enter
Enter
Esc
Esc
Escape
Escape
1,
2, etc
1,
2, etc
1,
2, etc
Digit1,
Digit2, etc
a,
b, etc
a,
b, etc
a,
b, etc
KeyA,
KeyB, etc
-
-
-
Minus
=
=
=
Equal
+
+
+
Equal*
Something missing? Check out the key logger on the demo website
* Some keys will have the same code as others because they appear on the same key on the keyboard. Keep in mind how this is affected by international keyboards which may have different layouts.
Keybindings are made up of a sequence of presses.
A press can be as simple as a single key which matches against
KeyboardEvent.code
and
KeyboardEvent.key
(case-insensitive).
// Matches `event.key`:
"d"
// Matches: `event.code`:
"KeyD"
Presses can optionally be prefixed with modifiers which match against any
valid value to
KeyboardEvent.getModifierState().
"Control+d"
"Meta+d"
"Shift+D"
"Alt+KeyD"
"Meta+Shift+D"
There is also a special
$mod modifier that makes it easy to support cross
platform keybindings:
$mod =
Meta (⌘)
$mod =
Control
"$mod+D" // Meta/Control+D
"$mod+Shift+D" // Meta/Control+Shift+D
Keybindings can also consist of several key presses in a row:
"g i" // i.e. "Go to Inbox"
"g a" // i.e. "Go to Archive"
"ArrowUp ArrowUp ArrowDown ArrowDown ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowLeft ArrowRight B A"
Each press can optionally be prefixed with modifier keys:
"$mod+K $mod+1" // i.e. "Toggle Level 1"
"$mod+K $mod+2" // i.e. "Toggle Level 2"
"$mod+K $mod+3" // i.e. "Toggle Level 3"
Each press in the sequence must be pressed within 1000ms of the last.
You can use the
parseKeybinding method to get a structured representation of a
keyboard shortcut. It can be useful when you want to display it in a fancier way
than a plain string.
import { parseKeybinding } from "tinykeys"
let parsedShortcut = parseKeybinding("$mod+Shift+K $mod+1")
Results into:
;[
[["Meta", "Shift"], "K"],
[["Meta"], "1"],
]
You can configure the behavior of tinykeys in a couple ways using a third
options parameter.
tinykey(
window,
{
M: toggleMute,
},
{
event: "keyup",
},
)
options.event
Valid values:
"keydown",
"keyup"
Key presses will listen to this event (default:
"keydown").
Note: Do not pass
"keypress", it is deprecated in browsers.
options.timeout
Keybinding sequences will wait this long between key presses before cancelling
(default:
1000).
Note: Setting this value too low (i.e.
300) will be too fast for many of your users.