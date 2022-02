Tiny H264

This project was forked from h264bsd.

Available on npm as tinyh264 and meant to be used with a builder system like webpack as worker module. See demo folder for an example.

All non-essential operations like color conversions, querying cropping parameters or render to canvas have been removed. All required decoding operations have been moved to C to optimize performance.

Quick tests show an up to 50% performance improvement on chrome, and up to 20% on Firefox.

Input is expected to be a picture of NALs (a complete access units or AU) as Uint8Array, the output result is a yuv420 buffer as Uint8Array.

Profile must be constrained-baseline or baseline.

Only I and P frames are considered supported (so no B-frames).

This project was created for use in Greenfield

Building

Prerequisites

Bash