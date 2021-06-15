Easily generate color gradients with an unlimited number of color stops and steps.
$ npm install tinygradient
The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors.
The
tinygradient constructor takes a list or an array of colors stops.
// using varargs
var gradient = tinygradient('red', 'green', 'blue');
// using array
var gradient = tinygradient([
'#ff0000',
'#00ff00',
'#0000ff'
]);
The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.
var gradient = tinygradient([
tinycolor('#ff0000'), // tinycolor object
{r: 0, g: 255, b: 0}, // RGB object
{h: 240, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1}, // HSVa object
'rgb(120, 120, 0)', // RGB CSS string
'gold' // named color
]);
You can also specify the position of each color stop (between
0 and
1). If no position is specified, stops are distributed equidistantly.
var gradient = tinygradient([
{color: '#d8e0de', pos: 0},
{color: '#255B53', pos: 0.8},
{color: '#000000', pos: 1}
]);
Each method takes at least the number of desired steps.
The generated gradients might have one more step in certain conditions.
// RGB interpolation
var colorsRgb = gradient.rgb(9);
// HSV clockwise interpolation
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9);
// HSV counter-clockwise interpolation
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, true);
There are also two methods which will automatically choose between clockwise and counter-clockwise.
// HSV interpolation using shortest arc between colors
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, 'short');
// HSV interpolation using longest arc between colors
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, 'long');
Each method returns an array of TinyColor objects, see available methods.
The
css method will output a valid W3C string (without vendors prefix) to use with
background-image CSS property.
// linear gradient to right (default)
var gradientStr = gradient.css();
// radial gradient ellipse at top left
var gradientStr = gradient.css('radial', 'farthest-corner ellipse at top left');
Returns a single TinyColor object from a defined position in the gradient (from 0 to 1).
// with RGB interpolation
colorAt55Percent = gradient.rgbAt(0.55);
// with HSV interpolation
colorAt55Percent = gradient.hsvAt(0.55);
Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with reversed colors.
var reversedGradient = gradient.reverse();
Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with looped colors.
var loopedGradient = gradient.loop();
I is possible to define stops with the
pos property only and no
color. This allows to define the position of the mid-point between the previous and the next stop.
var gradient = tinygradient([
{color: 'black', pos: 0},
{pos: 0.8}, // #808080 will be at 80% instead of 50%
{color: 'white', pos: 1}
]);
This library is available under the MIT license.