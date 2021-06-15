tinygradient

Easily generate color gradients with an unlimited number of color stops and steps.

Installation

npm install tinygradient

Dependencies

Usage

The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors.

Initialize gradient

The tinygradient constructor takes a list or an array of colors stops.

var gradient = tinygradient( 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ); var gradient = tinygradient([ '#ff0000' , '#00ff00' , '#0000ff' ]);

The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.

var gradient = tinygradient([ tinycolor( '#ff0000' ), { r : 0 , g : 255 , b : 0 }, { h : 240 , s : 1 , v : 1 , a : 1 }, 'rgb(120, 120, 0)' , 'gold' ]);

You can also specify the position of each color stop (between 0 and 1 ). If no position is specified, stops are distributed equidistantly.

var gradient = tinygradient([ { color : '#d8e0de' , pos : 0 }, { color : '#255B53' , pos : 0.8 }, { color : '#000000' , pos : 1 } ]);

Generate gradient

Each method takes at least the number of desired steps.

The generated gradients might have one more step in certain conditions.

var colorsRgb = gradient.rgb( 9 );

var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv( 9 );

var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv( 9 , true );

There are also two methods which will automatically choose between clockwise and counter-clockwise.

var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv( 9 , 'short' ); var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv( 9 , 'long' );

Each method returns an array of TinyColor objects, see available methods.

Get CSS gradient string

The css method will output a valid W3C string (without vendors prefix) to use with background-image CSS property.

var gradientStr = gradient.css(); var gradientStr = gradient.css( 'radial' , 'farthest-corner ellipse at top left' );

Get color at a specific position

Returns a single TinyColor object from a defined position in the gradient (from 0 to 1).

colorAt55Percent = gradient.rgbAt( 0.55 ); colorAt55Percent = gradient.hsvAt( 0.55 );

Reversing gradient

Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with reversed colors.

var reversedGradient = gradient.reverse();

Loop the gradient

Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with looped colors.

var loopedGradient = gradient.loop();

Position-only stops

I is possible to define stops with the pos property only and no color . This allows to define the position of the mid-point between the previous and the next stop.

var gradient = tinygradient([ { color : 'black' , pos : 0 }, { pos : 0.8 }, { color : 'white' , pos : 1 } ]);

License

This library is available under the MIT license.