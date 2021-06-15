openbase logo
tin

tinygradient

by Damien Sorel
1.1.5 (see all)

Fast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor

Overview

Documentation
Readme

tinygradient

Easily generate color gradients with an unlimited number of color stops and steps.

Live demo

Installation

$ npm install tinygradient

Dependencies

Usage

The gradient can be generated using RGB or HSV interpolation. HSV usually produces brighter colors.

Initialize gradient

The tinygradient constructor takes a list or an array of colors stops.

// using varargs
var gradient = tinygradient('red', 'green', 'blue');

// using array
var gradient = tinygradient([
  '#ff0000',
  '#00ff00',
  '#0000ff'
]);

The colors are parsed with TinyColor, multiple formats are accepted.

var gradient = tinygradient([
  tinycolor('#ff0000'),       // tinycolor object
  {r: 0, g: 255, b: 0},       // RGB object
  {h: 240, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1}, // HSVa object
  'rgb(120, 120, 0)',         // RGB CSS string
  'gold'                      // named color
]);

You can also specify the position of each color stop (between 0 and 1). If no position is specified, stops are distributed equidistantly.

var gradient = tinygradient([
  {color: '#d8e0de', pos: 0},
  {color: '#255B53', pos: 0.8},
  {color: '#000000', pos: 1}
]);

Generate gradient

Each method takes at least the number of desired steps.

The generated gradients might have one more step in certain conditions.

// RGB interpolation
var colorsRgb = gradient.rgb(9);

rgb

// HSV clockwise interpolation
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9);

hsv

// HSV counter-clockwise interpolation
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, true);

hsv2

There are also two methods which will automatically choose between clockwise and counter-clockwise.

// HSV interpolation using shortest arc between colors
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, 'short');

// HSV interpolation using longest arc between colors
var colorsHsv = gradient.hsv(9, 'long');

Each method returns an array of TinyColor objects, see available methods.

Get CSS gradient string

The css method will output a valid W3C string (without vendors prefix) to use with background-image CSS property.

// linear gradient to right (default)
var gradientStr = gradient.css();

// radial gradient ellipse at top left
var gradientStr = gradient.css('radial', 'farthest-corner ellipse at top left');

Get color at a specific position

Returns a single TinyColor object from a defined position in the gradient (from 0 to 1).

// with RGB interpolation
colorAt55Percent = gradient.rgbAt(0.55);

// with HSV interpolation
colorAt55Percent = gradient.hsvAt(0.55);

Reversing gradient

Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with reversed colors.

var reversedGradient = gradient.reverse();

Loop the gradient

Returns a new instance of TinyGradient with looped colors.

var loopedGradient = gradient.loop();

Position-only stops

I is possible to define stops with the pos property only and no color. This allows to define the position of the mid-point between the previous and the next stop.

var gradient = tinygradient([
  {color: 'black', pos: 0},
  {pos: 0.8}, // #808080 will be at 80% instead of 50%
  {color: 'white', pos: 1}
]);

License

This library is available under the MIT license.

