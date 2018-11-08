Very small gesture recognizer for JavaScript. Swipe, pan, tap, doubletap, and longpress.

Installation

npm install --save tinygesture

Usage

Constructor and Options

import TinyGesture from 'tinygesture' ; const options = { threshold : ( type, self ) => Math .max( 25 , Math .floor( 0.15 * ( type === 'x' ? window .innerWidth || document .body.clientWidth : window .innerHeight || document .body.clientHeight )) ), velocityThreshold : 10 , disregardVelocityThreshold : ( type, self ) => Math .floor( 0.5 * ( type === 'x' ? self.element.clientWidth : self.element.clientHeight ) ), pressThreshold : 8 , diagonalSwipes : false , diagonalLimit : Math .tan( 45 * 1.5 / 180 * Math .PI), mouseSupport : true }; const target = document .getElementById( 'target' ); const gesture = new TinyGesture(target, options);

Listening to Gesture Events

gesture.on( 'panstart' , event => { event; gesture.touchStartX; gesture.touchStartY; }); gesture.on( 'panmove' , event => { gesture.touchMoveX; gesture.touchMoveY; gesture.velocityX; gesture.velocityY; gesture.swipingHorizontal; gesture.swipingVertical; gesture.swipingDirection; if (gesture.swipingDirection === 'horizontal' && gesture.touchMoveX < 0 ) { alert( 'You are currently swiping left.' ); } }); gesture.on( 'panend' , event => { gesture.touchEndX; gesture.touchEndY; }); gesture.on( 'swiperight' , event => { gesture.swipedHorizontal; gesture.swipedVertical; }); gesture.on( 'swipeleft' , event => { gesture.swipedHorizontal; gesture.swipedVertical; }); gesture.on( 'swipeup' , event => { gesture.swipedHorizontal; gesture.swipedVertical; }); gesture.on( 'swipedown' , event => { gesture.swipedHorizontal; gesture.swipedVertical; }); gesture.on( 'tap' , event => { }); gesture.on( 'doubletap' , event => { }); gesture.on( 'longpress' , event => { });

Un-listening to Gesture Events

const callback = event => {}; const listener = gesture.on( 'tap' , callback); listener.cancel(); gesture.off( 'tap' , callback);

Firing Events

gesture.fire( 'tap' , eventObj);

Destruction

gesture.destroy();

Credits

A lot of the initial ideas and code came from:

https://gist.github.com/SleepWalker/da5636b1abcbaff48c4d

and

https://github.com/uxitten/xwiper