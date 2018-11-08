Very small gesture recognizer for JavaScript. Swipe, pan, tap, doubletap, and longpress.
npm install --save tinygesture
import TinyGesture from 'tinygesture';
// Options object is optional. These are the defaults.
const options = {
// Used to calculate the threshold to consider a movement a swipe. it is
// passed type of 'x' or 'y'.
threshold: (type, self) => Math.max(
25,
Math.floor(0.15 * (
type === 'x'
? window.innerWidth || document.body.clientWidth
: window.innerHeight || document.body.clientHeight
))
),
// Minimum velocity the gesture must be moving when the gesture ends to be
// considered a swipe.
velocityThreshold: 10,
// Used to calculate the distance threshold to ignore the gestures velocity
// and always consider it a swipe.
disregardVelocityThreshold: (type, self) => Math.floor(
0.5 * (
type === 'x'
? self.element.clientWidth
: self.element.clientHeight
)
),
// Point at which the pointer moved too much to consider it a tap or longpress
// gesture.
pressThreshold: 8,
// If true, swiping in a diagonal direction will fire both a horizontal and a
// vertical swipe.
// If false, whichever direction the pointer moved more will be the only swipe
// fired.
diagonalSwipes: false,
// The degree limit to consider a swipe when diagonalSwipes is true.
diagonalLimit: Math.tan(45 * 1.5 / 180 * Math.PI),
// Listen to mouse events in addition to touch events. (For desktop support.)
mouseSupport: true
};
const target = document.getElementById('target');
const gesture = new TinyGesture(target, options);
gesture.on('panstart', event => {
// Always the original mouse or touch event.
// This service uses passive listeners, so you can't call
// event.preventDefault() on any of the events.
event;
// The (screen) x coordinate of the start of the gesture.
gesture.touchStartX;
// The (screen) y coordinate of the start of the gesture.
gesture.touchStartY;
});
gesture.on('panmove', event => {
// Everything from panstart, and...
// The amount the gesture has moved in the x direction.
gesture.touchMoveX;
// The amount the gesture has moved in the y direction.
gesture.touchMoveY;
// The instantaneous velocity in the x direction.
gesture.velocityX;
// The instantaneous velocity in the y direction.
gesture.velocityY;
// Boolean, whether the gesture has passed the swiping threshold in the x
// direction.
gesture.swipingHorizontal;
// Boolean, whether the gesture has passed the swiping threshold in the y
// direction.
gesture.swipingVertical;
// Which direction the gesture has moved most. Prefixed with 'pre-' if the
// gesture hasn't passed the corresponding threshold.
// One of: ['horizontal', 'vertical', 'pre-horizontal', 'pre-vertical']
gesture.swipingDirection;
// To tell if the gesture is a left swipe, you can do something like this:
if (gesture.swipingDirection === 'horizontal' && gesture.touchMoveX < 0) {
alert('You are currently swiping left.');
}
});
gesture.on('panend', event => {
// Everything from panstart and panmove, and...
// The (screen) x coordinate of the end of the gesture.
gesture.touchEndX;
// The (screen) y coordinate of the end of the gesture.
gesture.touchEndY;
// Swipe events are fired depending on the touch end coordinates, so
// properties like swipingDirection may be incorrect at this point, since
// they're based on the last touch move coordinates.
});
gesture.on('swiperight', event => {
// The gesture was a right swipe.
// This will always be true for a right swipe.
gesture.swipedHorizontal;
// This will be true if diagonalSwipes is on and the gesture was diagonal
// enough to also be a vertical swipe.
gesture.swipedVertical;
});
gesture.on('swipeleft', event => {
// The gesture was a left swipe.
// This will always be true for a left swipe.
gesture.swipedHorizontal;
// This will be true if diagonalSwipes is on and the gesture was diagonal
// enough to also be a vertical swipe.
gesture.swipedVertical;
});
gesture.on('swipeup', event => {
// The gesture was an upward swipe.
// This will be true if diagonalSwipes is on and the gesture was diagonal
// enough to also be a horizontal swipe.
gesture.swipedHorizontal;
// This will always be true for an upward swipe.
gesture.swipedVertical;
});
gesture.on('swipedown', event => {
// The gesture was a downward swipe.
// This will be true if diagonalSwipes is on and the gesture was diagonal
// enough to also be a horizontal swipe.
gesture.swipedHorizontal;
// This will always be true for a downward swipe.
gesture.swipedVertical;
});
gesture.on('tap', event => {
// The gesture was a tap. Keep in mind, it may have also been a long press.
});
gesture.on('doubletap', event => {
// The gesture was a double tap. The 'tap' event will also have been fired on
// the first tap.
});
gesture.on('longpress', event => {
// The gesture is currently ongoing, and is now a long press.
});
// There are two ways to un-listen:
const callback = event => {};
const listener = gesture.on('tap', callback);
// First way.
listener.cancel();
// Second way.
gesture.off('tap', callback);
// If, for some reason, you want to programmatically fire all the listeners for
// some event:
gesture.fire('tap', eventObj);
// When you're done, you can remove event listeners with:
gesture.destroy();
A lot of the initial ideas and code came from:
https://gist.github.com/SleepWalker/da5636b1abcbaff48c4d
and