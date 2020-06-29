A tiny (349B) reusable date formatter. Extremely fast!

Inspired by tinytime , this module returns a "render" function that efficiently re-render your deconstructed template. This allows for incredibly performant results!

However, please notice that this only provides a limited subset of Date methods.

If you need more, tinytime or date-fns are great alternatives!

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const tinydate = require ( 'tinydate' ); const fooDate = new Date ( '5/1/2017, 4:30:09 PM' ); const stamp = tinydate( 'Current time: [{HH}:{mm}:{ss}]' ); stamp(fooDate); stamp();

API

Returns: Function

Returns a rendering function that will optionally accept a date value as its only argument.

pattern

Type: String

Required: true

The template pattern to be parsed.

dict

Type: Object

Required: false

A custom dictionary of template patterns. You may override existing patterns or declare new ones.

Important: All dictionary items must be a function and must control its own formatting.

For example, when defining your own {ss} template, tinydate will not pad its value to two digits.

const today = new Date ( '2019-07-04, 5:30:00 PM' ); const stamp = tinydate( 'Today is: {MMMM} {DD}, {YYYY}' , { MMMM : d => d.toLocaleString( 'default' , { month : 'long' }), DD : d => d.getDate() }); stamp(today);

Type: Date

Default: new Date()

The date from which to retrieve values. Defaults to current datetime if no value is provided.

Patterns

{YYYY} : full year; eg: 2017

: full year; eg: {YY} : short year; eg: 17

: short year; eg: {MM} : month; eg: 04

: month; eg: {DD} : day; eg: 01

: day; eg: {HH} : hours; eg: 06 (24h)

: hours; eg: (24h) {mm} : minutes; eg: 59

: minutes; eg: {ss} : seconds; eg: 09

: seconds; eg: {fff} : milliseconds; eg: 555

Benchmarks

tinydate x 160 ,834,214 ops/sec ±0.21% (96 runs sampled) tinytime x 44 ,602,162 ops/sec ±0.34% (97 runs sampled) time-stamp x 888 ,153 ops/sec ±1.27% (86 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards