A tiny (349B) reusable date formatter. Extremely fast!
Inspired by
tinytime, this module returns a "render" function that efficiently re-render your deconstructed template. This allows for incredibly performant results!
However, please notice that this only provides a limited subset of Date methods.
If you need more,
tinytime or
date-fns are great alternatives!
$ npm install --save tinydate
const tinydate = require('tinydate');
const fooDate = new Date('5/1/2017, 4:30:09 PM');
const stamp = tinydate('Current time: [{HH}:{mm}:{ss}]');
stamp(fooDate);
//=> Current time: [16:30:09]
stamp();
//=> Current time: [17:09:34]
Returns:
Function
Returns a rendering function that will optionally accept a
date value as its only argument.
Type:
String
Required:
true
The template pattern to be parsed.
Type:
Object
Required:
false
A custom dictionary of template patterns. You may override existing patterns or declare new ones.
Important: All dictionary items must be a function and must control its own formatting.
For example, when defining your own
{ss}template,
tinydatewill not pad its value to two digits.
const today = new Date('2019-07-04, 5:30:00 PM');
// Example custom dictionary:
// - Adds {MMMM}
// - Overrides {DD}
const stamp = tinydate('Today is: {MMMM} {DD}, {YYYY}', {
MMMM: d => d.toLocaleString('default', { month: 'long' }),
DD: d => d.getDate()
});
stamp(today);
//=> 'Today is: July 4, 2019'
Type:
Date
Default:
new Date()
The date from which to retrieve values. Defaults to current datetime if no value is provided.
{YYYY}: full year; eg: 2017
{YY}: short year; eg: 17
{MM}: month; eg: 04
{DD}: day; eg: 01
{HH}: hours; eg: 06 (24h)
{mm}: minutes; eg: 59
{ss}: seconds; eg: 09
{fff}: milliseconds; eg: 555
# Node v10.13.0
tinydate x 160,834,214 ops/sec ±0.21% (96 runs sampled)
tinytime x 44,602,162 ops/sec ±0.34% (97 runs sampled)
time-stamp x 888,153 ops/sec ±1.27% (86 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards