A small library for manipulating the favicon, in particular adding alert bubbles and changing images. Tinycon gracefully falls back to a number in title approach for browsers that don't support canvas or dynamic favicons.
Tinycon adds a single object to the global namespace and does not require initialization.
Install with your favorite package manager.
npm install tinycon --save
yarn add tinycon
Tinycon.setBubble(6);
Tinycon can take a range of options to customize the look
Tinycon.setOptions({
width: 7,
height: 9,
font: '10px arial',
color: '#ffffff',
background: '#549A2F',
fallback: true
});
Tinycon can also be used as an asynchronous module.
require([
'tinycon.js'
], function (T) {
T.setOptions({
width: 7,
height: 9,
font: '10px arial',
color: '#ffffff',
background: '#549A2F',
fallback: true
});
T.setBubble(7);
});
Tinycon has been tested to work completely in the following browsers. Older versions may be supported, but haven't been tested:
Currently the library degrades to title update in the following browsers:
To produce the minified file run
grunt uglify
Tinycon is released under the MIT license. It is simple and easy to understand and places almost no restrictions on what you can do with Tinycon. More Information
Tinycon was inspired by Notificon
Releases are available for download from GitHub.