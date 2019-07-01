Tinycon

A small library for manipulating the favicon, in particular adding alert bubbles and changing images. Tinycon gracefully falls back to a number in title approach for browsers that don't support canvas or dynamic favicons.

See the Live Demo here.

Documentation

Tinycon adds a single object to the global namespace and does not require initialization.

Installation

Install with your favorite package manager.

npm install tinycon --save

yarn add tinycon

Basic Usage

Tinycon.setBubble( 6 );

Options

Tinycon can take a range of options to customize the look

width: the width of the alert bubble

height: the height of the alert bubble

font: a css string to use for the fontface (recommended to leave this)

color: the foreground font color

background: the alert bubble background color

fallback: should we fallback to a number in brackets for browsers that don't support canvas/dynamic favicons? Boolean, or use the string 'force' to ensure a title update even in supported browsers.

abbreviate: should tinycon shrink large numbers such as 1000 to an abbreviated version (1k). Boolean, defaults to true

Tinycon.setOptions({ width : 7 , height : 9 , font : '10px arial' , color : '#ffffff' , background : '#549A2F' , fallback : true });

AMD support

Tinycon can also be used as an asynchronous module.

require ([ 'tinycon.js' ], function ( T ) { T.setOptions({ width : 7 , height : 9 , font : '10px arial' , color : '#ffffff' , background : '#549A2F' , fallback : true }); T.setBubble( 7 ); });

Browser Support

Tinycon has been tested to work completely in the following browsers. Older versions may be supported, but haven't been tested:

Chrome 15+

Firefox 9+

Opera 11+

Currently the library degrades to title update in the following browsers:

Internet Explorer 9

Safari 5

Development

To produce the minified file run grunt uglify

License / Credits

Tinycon is released under the MIT license. It is simple and easy to understand and places almost no restrictions on what you can do with Tinycon. More Information

Tinycon was inspired by Notificon

Download

Releases are available for download from GitHub.