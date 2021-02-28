TinyColor is a small, fast library for color manipulation and conversion in JavaScript. It allows many forms of input, while providing color conversions and other color utility functions. It has no dependencies.
Download tinycolor.js or install it with bower:
bower install tinycolor
Then just include it in the page in a
script tag:
<script type='text/javascript' src='tinycolor.js'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
var color = tinycolor("red");
</script>
tinycolor may also be included as a node module like so:
npm install tinycolor2
Then it can be used in your script like so:
var tinycolor = require("tinycolor2");
var color = tinycolor("red");
Call
tinycolor(input) or
new tinycolor(input), and you will have an object with the following properties. See Accepted String Input and Accepted Object Input below for more information about what is accepted.
The string parsing is very permissive. It is meant to make typing a color as input as easy as possible. All commas, percentages, parenthesis are optional, and most input allow either 0-1, 0%-100%, or 0-n (where n is either 100, 255, or 360 depending on the value).
HSL and HSV both require either 0%-100% or 0-1 for the
S/
L/
V properties. The
H (hue) can have values between 0%-100% or 0-360.
RGB input requires either 0-255 or 0%-100%.
If you call
tinycolor.fromRatio, RGB and Hue input can also accept 0-1.
Here are some examples of string input:
tinycolor("#000");
tinycolor("000");
tinycolor("#369C");
tinycolor("369C");
tinycolor("#f0f0f6");
tinycolor("f0f0f6");
tinycolor("#f0f0f688");
tinycolor("f0f0f688");
tinycolor("rgb (255, 0, 0)");
tinycolor("rgb 255 0 0");
tinycolor("rgba (255, 0, 0, .5)");
tinycolor({ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ r: 1, g: 0, b: 0 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ r: .5, g: .5, b: .5 });
tinycolor("hsl(0, 100%, 50%)");
tinycolor("hsla(0, 100%, 50%, .5)");
tinycolor("hsl(0, 100%, 50%)");
tinycolor("hsl 0 1.0 0.5");
tinycolor({ h: 0, s: 1, l: .5 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ h: 1, s: 0, l: 0 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ h: .5, s: .5, l: .5 });
tinycolor("hsv(0, 100%, 100%)");
tinycolor("hsva(0, 100%, 100%, .5)");
tinycolor("hsv (0 100% 100%)");
tinycolor("hsv 0 1 1");
tinycolor({ h: 0, s: 100, v: 100 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ h: 1, s: 0, v: 0 });
tinycolor.fromRatio({ h: .5, s: .5, v: .5 });
tinycolor("RED");
tinycolor("blanchedalmond");
tinycolor("darkblue");
If you are calling this from code, you may want to use object input. Here are some examples of the different types of accepted object inputs:
{ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0 }
{ r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: .5 }
{ h: 0, s: 100, l: 50 }
{ h: 0, s: 100, v: 100 }
Returns the format used to create the tinycolor instance
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.getFormat(); // "name"
color = tinycolor({r:255, g:255, b:255});
color.getFormat(); // "rgb"
Returns the input passed into the constructor used to create the tinycolor instance
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.getOriginalInput(); // "red"
color = tinycolor({r:255, g:255, b:255});
color.getOriginalInput(); // "{r: 255, g: 255, b: 255}"
Return a boolean indicating whether the color was successfully parsed. Note: if the color is not valid then it will act like
black when being used with other methods.
var color1 = tinycolor("red");
color1.isValid(); // true
color1.toHexString(); // "#ff0000"
var color2 = tinycolor("not a color");
color2.isValid(); // false
color2.toString(); // "#000000"
Returns the perceived brightness of a color, from
0-255, as defined by Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 1.0).
var color1 = tinycolor("#fff");
color1.getBrightness(); // 255
var color2 = tinycolor("#000");
color2.getBrightness(); // 0
Return a boolean indicating whether the color's perceived brightness is light.
var color1 = tinycolor("#fff");
color1.isLight(); // true
var color2 = tinycolor("#000");
color2.isLight(); // false
Return a boolean indicating whether the color's perceived brightness is dark.
var color1 = tinycolor("#fff");
color1.isDark(); // false
var color2 = tinycolor("#000");
color2.isDark(); // true
Returns the perceived luminance of a color, from
0-1 as defined by Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 2.0).
var color1 = tinycolor("#fff");
color1.getLuminance(); // 1
var color2 = tinycolor("#000");
color2.getLuminance(); // 0
Returns the alpha value of a color, from
0-1.
var color1 = tinycolor("rgba(255, 0, 0, .5)");
color1.getAlpha(); // 0.5
var color2 = tinycolor("rgb(255, 0, 0)");
color2.getAlpha(); // 1
var color3 = tinycolor("transparent");
color3.getAlpha(); // 0
Sets the alpha value on a current color. Accepted range is in between
0-1.
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.getAlpha(); // 1
color.setAlpha(.5);
color.getAlpha(); // .5
color.toRgbString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, .5)"
The following methods will return a property for the
alpha value, which can be ignored:
toHsv,
toHsl,
toRgb
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHsv(); // { h: 0, s: 1, v: 1, a: 1 }
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHsvString(); // "hsv(0, 100%, 100%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toHsvString(); // "hsva(0, 100%, 100%, 0.5)"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHsl(); // { h: 0, s: 1, l: 0.5, a: 1 }
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHslString(); // "hsl(0, 100%, 50%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toHslString(); // "hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5)"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHex(); // "ff0000"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHexString(); // "#ff0000"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHex8(); // "ff0000ff"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toHex8String(); // "#ff0000ff"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toRgb(); // { r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, a: 1 }
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toRgbString(); // "rgb(255, 0, 0)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toRgbString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toPercentageRgb() // { r: "100%", g: "0%", b: "0%", a: 1 }
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toPercentageRgbString(); // "rgb(100%, 0%, 0%)"
color.setAlpha(0.5);
color.toPercentageRgbString(); // "rgba(100%, 0%, 0%, 0.5)"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toName(); // "red"
var color = tinycolor("red");
color.toFilter(); // "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr=#ffff0000,endColorstr=#ffff0000)"
Print to a string, depending on the input format. You can also override this by passing one of
"rgb", "prgb", "hex6", "hex3", "hex8", "name", "hsl", "hsv" into the function.
var color1 = tinycolor("red");
color1.toString(); // "red"
color1.toString("hsv"); // "hsv(0, 100%, 100%)"
var color2 = tinycolor("rgb(255, 0, 0)");
color2.toString(); // "rgb(255, 0, 0)"
color2.setAlpha(.5);
color2.toString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"
These methods manipulate the current color, and return it for chaining. For instance:
tinycolor("red").lighten().desaturate().toHexString() // "#f53d3d"
lighten: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Lighten the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will always return white.
tinycolor("#f00").lighten().toString(); // "#ff3333"
tinycolor("#f00").lighten(100).toString(); // "#ffffff"
brighten: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Brighten the color a given amount, from 0 to 100.
tinycolor("#f00").brighten().toString(); // "#ff1919"
darken: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Darken the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will always return black.
tinycolor("#f00").darken().toString(); // "#cc0000"
tinycolor("#f00").darken(100).toString(); // "#000000"
desaturate: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Desaturate the color a given amount, from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will is the same as calling
greyscale.
tinycolor("#f00").desaturate().toString(); // "#f20d0d"
tinycolor("#f00").desaturate(100).toString(); // "#808080"
saturate: function(amount = 10) -> TinyColor. Saturate the color a given amount, from 0 to 100.
tinycolor("hsl(0, 10%, 50%)").saturate().toString(); // "hsl(0, 20%, 50%)"
greyscale: function() -> TinyColor. Completely desaturates a color into greyscale. Same as calling
desaturate(100).
tinycolor("#f00").greyscale().toString(); // "#808080"
spin: function(amount = 0) -> TinyColor. Spin the hue a given amount, from -360 to 360. Calling with 0, 360, or -360 will do nothing (since it sets the hue back to what it was before).
tinycolor("#f00").spin(180).toString(); // "#00ffff"
tinycolor("#f00").spin(-90).toString(); // "#7f00ff"
tinycolor("#f00").spin(90).toString(); // "#80ff00"
// spin(0) and spin(360) do nothing
tinycolor("#f00").spin(0).toString(); // "#ff0000"
tinycolor("#f00").spin(360).toString(); // "#ff0000"
Combination functions return an array of TinyColor objects unless otherwise noted.
analogous: function(, results = 6, slices = 30) -> array<TinyColor>.
var colors = tinycolor("#f00").analogous();
colors.map(function(t) { return t.toHexString(); }); // [ "#ff0000", "#ff0066", "#ff0033", "#ff0000", "#ff3300", "#ff6600" ]
monochromatic: function(, results = 6) -> array<TinyColor>.
var colors = tinycolor("#f00").monochromatic();
colors.map(function(t) { return t.toHexString(); }); // [ "#ff0000", "#2a0000", "#550000", "#800000", "#aa0000", "#d40000" ]
splitcomplement: function() -> array<TinyColor>.
var colors = tinycolor("#f00").splitcomplement();
colors.map(function(t) { return t.toHexString(); }); // [ "#ff0000", "#ccff00", "#0066ff" ]
triad: function() -> array<TinyColor>.
var colors = tinycolor("#f00").triad();
colors.map(function(t) { return t.toHexString(); }); // [ "#ff0000", "#00ff00", "#0000ff" ]
tetrad: function() -> array<TinyColor>.
var colors = tinycolor("#f00").tetrad();
colors.map(function(t) { return t.toHexString(); }); // [ "#ff0000", "#80ff00", "#00ffff", "#7f00ff" ]
complement: function() -> TinyColor.
tinycolor("#f00").complement().toHexString(); // "#00ffff"
tinycolor.equals(color1, color2)
tinycolor.mix(color1, color2, amount = 50)
Returns a random color.
var color = tinycolor.random();
color.toRgb(); // "{r: 145, g: 40, b: 198, a: 1}"
TinyColor assesses readability based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (Version 2.0).
readability: function(TinyColor, TinyColor) -> Object.
Returns the contrast ratio between two colors.
tinycolor.readability("#000", "#000"); // 1
tinycolor.readability("#000", "#111"); // 1.1121078324840545
tinycolor.readability("#000", "#fff"); // 21
Use the values in your own calculations, or use one of the convenience functions below.
isReadable: function(TinyColor, TinyColor, Object) -> Boolean. Ensure that foreground and background color combinations meet WCAG guidelines.
Object is optional, defaulting to
{level: "AA",size: "small"}.
level can be
"AA" or "AAA" and
size can be
"small" or
"large".
Here are links to read more about the AA and AAA requirements.
tinycolor.isReadable("#000", "#111", {}); // false
tinycolor.isReadable("#ff0088", "#5c1a72",{level:"AA",size:"small"}); //false
tinycolor.isReadable("#ff0088", "#5c1a72",{level:"AA",size:"large"}), //true
mostReadable: function(TinyColor, [TinyColor, Tinycolor ...], Object) -> Boolean.
Given a base color and a list of possible foreground or background colors for that base, returns the most readable color.
If none of the colors in the list is readable,
mostReadable will return the better of black or white if
includeFallbackColors:true.
tinycolor.mostReadable("#000", ["#f00", "#0f0", "#00f"]).toHexString(); // "#00ff00"
tinycolor.mostReadable("#123", ["#124", "#125"],{includeFallbackColors:false}).toHexString(); // "#112255"
tinycolor.mostReadable("#123", ["#124", "#125"],{includeFallbackColors:true}).toHexString(); // "#ffffff"
tinycolor.mostReadable("#ff0088", ["#2e0c3a"],{includeFallbackColors:true,level:"AAA",size:"large"}).toHexString() // "#2e0c3a",
tinycolor.mostReadable("#ff0088", ["#2e0c3a"],{includeFallbackColors:true,level:"AAA",size:"small"}).toHexString() // "#000000",
See index.html in the project for a demo.
clone: function() -> TinyColor.
Instantiate a new TinyColor object with the same color. Any changes to the new one won't affect the old one.
var color1 = tinycolor("#F00");
var color2 = color1.clone();
color2.setAlpha(.5);
color1.toString(); // "#ff0000"
color2.toString(); // "rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)"
THE. BEST. LIBRARY. FOR Color Tooling I had used this library for my project back a couple of months as I needed something which occupies less dependency tree size and is performant as well. One of the project I used was, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/JIT-Canteen-Admin/blob/main/package.json#L32 The bonus is you can use their getFormat hook to set different color formats using dropdowns or something else
Probably the best and simplest library for color manipulation that you can find. The documentation is very bold and anyone can understand it. Love the features and I recommend it for anyone looking for a way to manipulate colours in javascript.