tinycache

A simple, small (~100 lines) in-memory cache for node.js or the browser (~1.5KB minified).

Installation

npm install tinycache

Usage

var TinyCache = require ( 'tinycache' ); var cache = new TinyCache(); cache.put( 'foo' , 'bar' ); console .log( cache.get( 'foo' ) ); cache.put( 'houdini' , 'disappear' , 100 ); console .log( 'Houdini will now ' + cache.get( 'houdini' ) ); setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'Houdini is ' + cache.get( 'houdini' ) ); }, 200 ); var sharedCache = TinyCache.shared; sharedCache.put( 'foo' , 'bar' ); var theSharedCache = require ( 'tinycache' ).shared; theSharedCache.get( 'bloop' );

API

Stores a value to the cache. If time (in ms) is specified, the value will be automatically removed (via setTimeout)

Retreives a value for a given key, or if no key is passed, will return the internal cache object.

cache.del( key )

Deletes a key, returns a boolean indicating if the key existed and was deleted

Deletes all keys

The current number of entries in the cache

The approximate size in bytes of the cache (including all objects stored and cache overhead)

This is a rough estimate, using the js-sizeof library.

The number of cache hits

The number of cache misses.

Contributing

Fork the project.

Make your feature addition or bug fix.

Ensure it passes jshint using .jshintrc settings.

Ensure it matches .jsbeautifyrc settings.

Ensure all tests are passing.

Add any relevant tests.

Send me a pull request.

Thanks

Many thanks to Paul Tarjan for the first iteration of this library (https://github.com/ptarjan/node-cache).

CHANGELOG

Return internal cache if get is called with no arguments

Improved code coverage in tests

Refactored timeout storage/handling

Removed expired checks (let timeouts handle it)

Doc updates

Change size, memsize, hits and misses to getters (breaking change)

Update docs

Update tests

Minor code cleanups

JSHint: use single quotes

Fix an accidental dependency screwup

Update docs on memsize()

Add/update some tests

Fix tests

Add dependency on js-sizeof and attempt to actually calculate rough in-memory cache size

Fix an issue with size()

Integrate some upstream changes like: hold size variable in memory instead of recalculating each time minor cleanups/fixes



Remove an unnecessary anonymous function call

Fix tests

Fix component.json