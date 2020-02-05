A tiny
warning alternative.
import warning from 'tiny-warning';
warning(truthyValue, 'This should not log a warning');
warning(falsyValue, 'This should log a warning');
// console.warn('Warning: This should log a warning');
(condition: mixed, message: string) => void
condition is required and can be anything
message is a required string that will be passed onto
console.warn
tiny-warning?
The
library: warning supports passing in arguments to the
warning function in a sprintf style
(condition, format, a, b, c, d, e, f). It has internal logic to execute the sprintf substitutions.
tiny-warning has dropped all of the sprintf logic.
tiny-warning allows you to pass a single string message. With template literals there is really no need for a custom message formatter to be built into the library. If you need a multi part message you can just do this:
warning(condition, 'Hello, ${name} - how are you today?')
warning for kb savings!
We recommend using
babel-plugin-dev-expression to remove
warning calls from your production build. This saves you kb's as well as avoids logging warnings to the console for production.
What it does it turn your code that looks like this:
warning(condition, 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs');
Into this
if ('production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) {
warning(condition, 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs');
}
Your bundler can then drop the code in the
"production" !== process.env.NODE_ENV block for your production builds
Final result:
// nothing to see here! 👍
For
rollupuse rollup-plugin-replace and set
NODE_ENVto
productionand then
rollupwill treeshake out the unused code
es (EcmaScript module) build (because you know you want to deduplicate this super heavy library)
cjs (CommonJS) build
umd (Universal module definition) build in case you needed it
We expect
process.env.NODE_ENV to be available at module compilation. We cache this value
🤘