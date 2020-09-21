Compare two software versions, with any number of points (<1KB)
Supports most version types, from
r12.3 to
1.03.4.234567-RC4. Development versions are sorted as:
dev,
alpha,
beta,
rc,
pre.
Also used by Refined GitHub.
$ npm install tiny-version-compare
const compareVersions = require('tiny-version-compare');
switch (compareVersions('1.2.3', '2.3.4')) {
case -1: console.log('Second one is greater'); break
case 1: console.log('Second one is lower'); break
case 0: console.log('Versions are equal'); break
}
['v2.0-beta', '1.0', 'v2.0', '1.0.1'].sort(compareVersions);
// ['1.0', '1.0.1', 'v2.0-beta', 'v2.0']
It follows the standard JavaScript comparison function for Arrays.
Returns
-1 if
versionB is greater,
1 if
versionA is greater,
0 if the versions are equivalent.
Type:
string
The versions to compare.
MIT © Federico Brigante