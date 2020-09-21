Compare two software versions, with any number of points (<1KB)

Supports most version types, from r12.3 to 1.03.4.234567-RC4 . Development versions are sorted as: dev , alpha , beta , rc , pre .

Also used by Refined GitHub.

Install

$ npm install tiny- version -compare

Usage

const compareVersions = require ( 'tiny-version-compare' ); switch (compareVersions( '1.2.3' , '2.3.4' )) { case -1 : console .log( 'Second one is greater' ); break case 1 : console .log( 'Second one is lower' ); break case 0 : console .log( 'Versions are equal' ); break } [ 'v2.0-beta' , '1.0' , 'v2.0' , '1.0.1' ].sort(compareVersions);

API

It follows the standard JavaScript comparison function for Arrays.

Returns -1 if versionB is greater, 1 if versionA is greater, 0 if the versions are equivalent.

versionA, versionB

Type: string

The versions to compare.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante