openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tvc

tiny-version-compare

by Federico Brigante
3.0.1 (see all)

Compare two software versions, with any number of points (<1KB)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-version-compare

Compare two software versions, with any number of points (<1KB)

Supports most version types, from r12.3 to 1.03.4.234567-RC4. Development versions are sorted as: dev, alpha, beta, rc, pre.

Also used by Refined GitHub.

Install

$ npm install tiny-version-compare

Usage

const compareVersions = require('tiny-version-compare');

switch (compareVersions('1.2.3', '2.3.4')) {
    case -1: console.log('Second one is greater'); break
    case 1:  console.log('Second one is lower'); break
    case 0:  console.log('Versions are equal'); break
}

['v2.0-beta', '1.0', 'v2.0', '1.0.1'].sort(compareVersions);
// ['1.0', '1.0.1', 'v2.0-beta', 'v2.0']

API

compareVersions(versionA, versionB)

It follows the standard JavaScript comparison function for Arrays.

Returns -1 if versionB is greater, 1 if versionA is greater, 0 if the versions are equivalent.

versionA, versionB

Type: string

The versions to compare.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial