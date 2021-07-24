openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tte

tiny-typed-emitter

by Zura Benashvili
2.1.0 (see all)

Fully type-checked NodeJS EventEmitter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.2K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-typed-emitter

Have your events and their listeners type-checked with no overhead.

npm version

Install

Simply add the dependency using npm:

$ npm i tiny-typed-emitter

or using yarn:

$ yarn add tiny-typed-emitter

Usage

  1. import tiny-typed-emitter library:

    import { TypedEmitter } from 'tiny-typed-emitter';

  2. define events and their listener signatures (note: quotes around event names are not mandatory):

    interface MyClassEvents {
  'added': (el: string, wasNew: boolean) => void;
  'deleted': (deletedCount: number) => void;
}

  3. on this step depending on your use case, you can:

  • define your custom class extending EventEmitter:
    class MyClass extends TypedEmitter<MyClassEvents> {
  constructor() {
    super();
  }
}
  • create new event emitter instance:
    const emitter = new TypedEmitter<MyClassEvent>();

Generic events interface

To use with generic events interface:

interface MyClassEvents<T> {
  'added': (el: T, wasNew: boolean) => void;
}

class MyClass<T> extends TypedEmitter<MyClassEvents<T>> {

}

Compatible subclasses with different events

The type of eventNames() is a superset of the actual event names to make subclasses of a TypedEmitter that introduce different events type compatible. For example the following is possible:

class Animal<E extends ListenerSignature<E>=ListenerSignature<unknown>> extends TypedEmitter<{spawn: () => void} & E> {
  constructor() {
    super();
  }
}

class Frog<E extends ListenerSignature<E>> extends Animal<{jump: () => void} & E> {
}

class Bird<E extends ListenerSignature<E>> extends Animal<{fly: () => void} & E> {
}

const animals: Animal[] = [new Frog(), new Bird()];

No Overhead

Library adds no overhead. All it does is it simply reexports renamed EventEmitter with customized typings. You can check lib/index.js to see the exported code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial