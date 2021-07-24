Have your events and their listeners type-checked with no overhead.

Install

Simply add the dependency using npm:

npm i tiny-typed-emitter

or using yarn:

yarn add tiny-typed-emitter

Usage

import tiny-typed-emitter library: import { TypedEmitter } from 'tiny-typed-emitter' ; define events and their listener signatures (note: quotes around event names are not mandatory): interface MyClassEvents { 'added' : ( el: string , wasNew: boolean ) => void ; 'deleted' : ( deletedCount: number ) => void ; } on this step depending on your use case, you can:

define your custom class extending EventEmitter : class MyClass extends TypedEmitter<MyClassEvents> { constructor ( ) { super (); } }

: create new event emitter instance: const emitter = new TypedEmitter<MyClassEvent>();

Generic events interface

To use with generic events interface:

interface MyClassEvents<T> { 'added' : ( el: T, wasNew: boolean ) => void ; } class MyClass<T> extends TypedEmitter<MyClassEvents<T>> { }

Compatible subclasses with different events

The type of eventNames() is a superset of the actual event names to make subclasses of a TypedEmitter that introduce different events type compatible. For example the following is possible:

class Animal<E extends ListenerSignature<E>=ListenerSignature<unknown>> extends TypedEmitter<{spawn: () => void } & E> { constructor ( ) { super (); } } class Frog<E extends ListenerSignature<E>> extends Animal<{jump: () => void } & E> { } class Bird<E extends ListenerSignature<E>> extends Animal<{fly: () => void } & E> { } const animals: Animal[] = [ new Frog(), new Bird()];

No Overhead