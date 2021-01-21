openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tt

tiny-timer

by Mathias Rasmussen
1.6.0 (see all)

🕑 Small countdown timer and stopwatch module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-timer

npm Build Status Dependency status downloads license

Small countdown timer and stopwatch module.

Installation

npm:

$ npm install tiny-timer

Yarn:

$ yarn add tiny-timer

Example

const Timer = require('tiny-timer')

const timer = new Timer()

timer.on('tick', (ms) => console.log('tick', ms))
timer.on('done', () => console.log('done!'))
timer.on('statusChanged', (status) => console.log('status:', status))

timer.start(5000) // run for 5 seconds

Usage

timer = new Timer({ interval: 1000, stopwatch: false })

Optionally set the refresh interval in ms, or stopwatch mode instead of countdown.

timer.start(duration [, interval]) {

Starts timer running for a duration specified in ms. Optionally override the default refresh interval in ms.

timer.stop()

Stops timer.

timer.pause()

Pauses timer.

timer.resume()

Resumes timer.

Events

timer.on('tick', (ms) => {})

Event emitted every interval with the current time in ms.

timer.on('done', () => {})

Event emitted when the timer reaches the duration set by calling timer.start().

timer.on('statusChanged', (status) => {})

Event emitted when the timer status changes.

Properties

timer.time

Gets the current time in ms.

timer.duration

Gets the total duration the timer is running for in ms.

timer.status

Gets the current status of the timer as a string: running, paused or stopped.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial