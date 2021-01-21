Small countdown timer and stopwatch module.
npm:
$ npm install tiny-timer
Yarn:
$ yarn add tiny-timer
const Timer = require('tiny-timer')
const timer = new Timer()
timer.on('tick', (ms) => console.log('tick', ms))
timer.on('done', () => console.log('done!'))
timer.on('statusChanged', (status) => console.log('status:', status))
timer.start(5000) // run for 5 seconds
timer = new Timer({ interval: 1000, stopwatch: false })
Optionally set the refresh
interval in ms, or
stopwatch mode instead of countdown.
timer.start(duration [, interval]) {
Starts timer running for a
duration specified in ms.
Optionally override the default refresh
interval in ms.
timer.stop()
Stops timer.
timer.pause()
Pauses timer.
timer.resume()
Resumes timer.
timer.on('tick', (ms) => {})
Event emitted every
interval with the current time in ms.
timer.on('done', () => {})
Event emitted when the timer reaches the
duration set by calling
timer.start().
timer.on('statusChanged', (status) => {})
Event emitted when the timer status changes.
timer.time
Gets the current time in ms.
timer.duration
Gets the total
duration the timer is running for in ms.
timer.status
Gets the current status of the timer as a string:
running,
paused or
stopped.