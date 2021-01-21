Small countdown timer and stopwatch module.

Installation

npm:

npm install tiny-timer

Yarn:

yarn add tiny-timer

Example

const Timer = require ( 'tiny-timer' ) const timer = new Timer() timer.on( 'tick' , (ms) => console .log( 'tick' , ms)) timer.on( 'done' , () => console .log( 'done!' )) timer.on( 'statusChanged' , (status) => console .log( 'status:' , status)) timer.start( 5000 )

Usage

timer = new Timer({ interval: 1000, stopwatch: false })

Optionally set the refresh interval in ms, or stopwatch mode instead of countdown.

Starts timer running for a duration specified in ms. Optionally override the default refresh interval in ms.

Stops timer.

Pauses timer.

Resumes timer.

Events

Event emitted every interval with the current time in ms.

Event emitted when the timer reaches the duration set by calling timer.start() .

Event emitted when the timer status changes.

Properties

Gets the current time in ms.

Gets the total duration the timer is running for in ms.