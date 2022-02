Ingenious JavaScript Carousel powered by wonderful plugins with native-like experience. Lightweight yet extensible. Import plugins as needed, No more, no less. Zero dependency, written in TypeScript, used for free and without any attribution.

Looking for more details about APIs and Demos, visit tiny-swiper.js.org

Usage

Installation

via npm npm install tiny-swiper --save via yarn yarn add tiny-swiper

If you prefer CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/tiny-swiper@latest" > </ script >

Initialization

Html code:

< div class = "swiper-container" > < div class = "swiper-wrapper" > < div class = "swiper-slide" > Slide 1 </ div > < div class = "swiper-slide" > Slide 2 </ div > < div class = "swiper-slide" > Slide 3 </ div > ... </ div > < div class = "swiper-pagination" > </ div > </ div >

JavaScript/TypeScript code:

import Swiper, { SwiperPluginLazyload, SwiperPluginPagination } from 'tiny-swiper' Swiper.use([ SwiperPluginLazyload, SwiperPluginPagination ]) const swiper = new Swiper(swiperContainer: HTMLElement | string, parameters?: TinySwiperParameters)

new Swiper() - initialize swiper with options.

- initialize swiper with options. Swiper.use() - Register plugin.

- Register plugin. swiperContainer - HTMLElement or string (with CSS Selector) of swiper container HTML element. Required.

- HTMLElement or string (with CSS Selector) of swiper container HTML element. Required. parameters - object with Swiper parameters. Optional.

You also can load full-featured Tiny-Swiper:

import Swiper from 'tiny-swiper/lib/index.full.js'

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/tiny-swiper@latest/lib/index.full.js" > </ script >

Browsers support

All modern browsers are supported, include IE10+.



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Samsung

Opera IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people

License

Tiny-Swiper is licensed under a MIT License.