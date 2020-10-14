openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tiny-svg

by bpmn-io
2.2.2 (see all)

A minimal toolbelt for builing fast SVG-based applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.5K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-svg

Build Status

tiny-svg is a minimal toolbelt for creating clean SVG applications.

Features

  • no wrapping magic, using native DOM elements instead
  • modular, just use what you need
  • 2kB minified + gzipped
  • innerSVG support
  • simplified attribute handling
  • geometry helpers

Checkout provided utilities.

Usage

import {
  appendTo,
  classes,
  create,
  innerSVG
} from 'tiny-svg';

var container = document.createElement('div');
var element = appendTo(create('svg'), container);

var g = appendTo(create('g'), element);

// add classes, SVG style!
classes(g).add('foo');

var text = `
  <g class="foo bar">
    <rect x="0" y="0" width="0" height="0" rx="50" ry="50"/>
  </g>
`;

// set innerSVG
innerSVG(g, text);

Your favourite module bundler should apply tree-shaking to only include the components your application requires. If you're using CommonJS modules give common-shake a try.

  • min-dom - minimal DOM utility toolbelt
  • min-dash - minimal lodash inspired utility toolbelt

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial