tiny-svg is a minimal toolbelt for creating clean SVG applications.

Features

no wrapping magic, using native DOM elements instead

modular, just use what you need

2kB minified + gzipped

minified + gzipped innerSVG support

support simplified attribute handling

geometry helpers

Usage

import { appendTo, classes, create, innerSVG } from 'tiny-svg' ; var container = document .createElement( 'div' ); var element = appendTo(create( 'svg' ), container); var g = appendTo(create( 'g' ), element); classes(g).add( 'foo' ); var text = ` <g class="foo bar"> <rect x="0" y="0" width="0" height="0" rx="50" ry="50"/> </g> ` ; innerSVG(g, text);

Your favourite module bundler should apply tree-shaking to only include the components your application requires. If you're using CommonJS modules give common-shake a try.

