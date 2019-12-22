Tiny Stack

Stack for Client or Server.

API

clear

Clears the stack

length

Gets the length/size of the stack

peek

Gets the top item of the stack

pop

Gets & removes the top item of the stack

push

Adds an item to the top the stack

empty

Tests if this stack is empty

search

Returns the 1-based position where an object is on this stack

Example

const stack = require("tiny-stack"), mystack = stack(), jane = { name : "Jane Doe"}, john = { name : "John Doe"}; mystack.length(); // 0 mystack.empty(); // true mystack.push(john); mystack.push(jane); mystack.length(); // 2 mystack. search (jane); // 1 mystack. search (john); // 2 mystack. search ({}); // -1 mystack.empty(); // false mystack.peek(); // { name : "Jane Doe"} mystack.pop(); mystack.length(); // 1 mystack.peek(); // { name : "John Doe"} mystack.clear(); mystack.length(); // 0

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3-Clause license.