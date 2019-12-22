Stack for Client or Server.
Clears the stack
Gets the length/size of the stack
Gets the top item of the stack
Gets & removes the top item of the stack
Adds an item to the top the stack
Tests if this stack is empty
Returns the 1-based position where an object is on this stack
const stack = require("tiny-stack"),
mystack = stack(),
jane = {name: "Jane Doe"},
john = {name: "John Doe"};
mystack.length(); // 0
mystack.empty(); // true
mystack.push(john);
mystack.push(jane);
mystack.length(); // 2
mystack.search(jane); // 1
mystack.search(john); // 2
mystack.search({}); // -1
mystack.empty(); // false
mystack.peek(); // {name: "Jane Doe"}
mystack.pop();
mystack.length(); // 1
mystack.peek(); // {name: "John Doe"}
mystack.clear();
mystack.length(); // 0
Copyright (c) 2018 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3-Clause license.