ts

tiny-stack

by Jason Mulligan
2.0.1

Stack micro library

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Tiny Stack

Stack for Client or Server.

build status

API

clear

Clears the stack

length

Gets the length/size of the stack

peek

Gets the top item of the stack

pop

Gets & removes the top item of the stack

push

Adds an item to the top the stack

empty

Tests if this stack is empty

Returns the 1-based position where an object is on this stack

Example

const stack = require("tiny-stack"),
    mystack = stack(),
    jane = {name: "Jane Doe"},
    john = {name: "John Doe"};

mystack.length(); // 0
mystack.empty(); // true
mystack.push(john);
mystack.push(jane);
mystack.length(); // 2
mystack.search(jane); // 1
mystack.search(john); // 2
mystack.search({}); // -1
mystack.empty(); // false
mystack.peek(); // {name: "Jane Doe"}
mystack.pop();
mystack.length(); // 1
mystack.peek(); // {name: "John Doe"}
mystack.clear();
mystack.length(); // 0

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3-Clause license.

