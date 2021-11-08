Tiny slider for all purposes, inspired by Owl Carousel.
Warning: tiny-slider works with static content and it works in the browser only. If the HTML is loaded dynamically, make sure to call
tns() after its loading.
% instead of
px (No more recalculation of each slide width on window resize)
responsive. (Start from v2.1.0, issue 53)
controls and
nav before slider instead of after (issue 4)
autoplay button out of
nav container. (Start from v2.1.0)
tiny-slider.scss
Migrating to v2
controls and / or
nav styles based on their position changes.
slider selectors accordingly if used in your CSS or JS.
autoplay button.
|Carousel *
|Gallery
|Horizontal *
|Vertical
|Percentage Width *
|Fixed Width
|Auto Width
|Loop
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rewind
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slide by
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Gutter
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Edge padding
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Center (v2.9.2+)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Responsive
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Lazyload
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Autoplay
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Auto height
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Touch/drag
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Arrow keys
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Customize controls/nav
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Accessibility
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Respond to DOM visibility changes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Custom events
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Nested
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
bower install tiny-slider or
npm install tiny-slider
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.4/tiny-slider.css">
<!--[if (lt IE 9)]><script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.4/min/tiny-slider.helper.ie8.js"></script><![endif]-->
<div class="my-slider">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<!-- or ul.my-slider > li -->
Option A: Add tiny-slider.js to your page:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.2/min/tiny-slider.js"></script>
<!-- NOTE: prior to v2.2.1 tiny-slider.js need to be in <body> -->
Option B: Import
tns via
webpack or
rollup:
// yourScript.js
import { tns } from "./node_modules/tiny-slider/src/tiny-slider"
Option C: Import
tns directly start from v2.8.2
<script type="module">
import {tns} from './src/tiny-slider.js';
var slider = tns({
container: '.my-slider',
items: 3,
slideBy: 'page',
autoplay: true
});
</script>
|Option
|Type
|Description
container
|Node | String
|Default:
'.slider'.
The slider container element or selector.
mode
|"carousel" | "gallery"
|Default: "carousel".
Controls animation behaviour.
With
carousel everything slides to the side, while
gallery uses fade animations and changes all slides at once.
axis
|"horizontal" | "vertical"
|Default: "horizontal".
The axis of the slider.
items
|positive number
|Default: 1.
Number of slides being displayed in the viewport.
If slides less or equal than
items, the slider won't be initialized.
gutter
|positive integer
|Default: 0.
Space between slides (in "px").
edgePadding
|positive integer
|Default: 0.
Space on the outside (in "px").
fixedWidth
|positive integer | false
|Default: false.
Controls
width attribute of the slides.
autoWidth
|Boolean
|Default: false.
If
true, the width of each slide will be its natural width as a
inline-block box.
viewportMax (was
fixedWidthViewportWidth)
|positive integer | false
|Default: false.
Maximum viewport width for
fixedWidth/
autoWidth.
slideBy
|positive number | "page"
|Default: 1.
Number of slides going on one "click".
center (v2.9.2+)
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Center the active slide in the viewport.
controls
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Controls the display and functionalities of
controls components (prev/next buttons). If
true, display the
controls and add all functionalities.
For better accessibility, when a prev/next button is focused, user will be able to control the slider using left/right arrow keys.
controlsPosition
|"top" | "bottom"
|Default: "top".
Controls
controls position.
controlsText
|(Text | Markup) Array
|Default: ["prev", "next"].
Text or markup in the prev/next buttons.
controlsContainer
|Node | String | false
|Default: false.
The container element/selector around the prev/next buttons.
controlsContainer must have at least 2 child elements.
prevButton
|Node | String | false
|Default: false.
Customized previous buttons.
This option will be ignored if
controlsContainer is a Node element or a CSS selector.
nextButton
|Node | String | false
|Default: false.
Customized next buttons.
This option will be ignored if
controlsContainer is a Node element or a CSS selector.
nav
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Controls the display and functionalities of
nav components (dots). If
true, display the
nav and add all functionalities.
navPosition
|"top" | "bottom"
|Default: "top".
Controls
nav position.
navContainer
|Node | String | false
|Default: false.
The container element/selector around the dots.
navContainer must have at least same number of children as the slides.
navAsThumbnails
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Indicate if the dots are thumbnails. If
true, they will always be visible even when more than 1 slides displayed in the viewport.
arrowKeys
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Allows using arrow keys to switch slides.
speed
|positive integer
|Default: 300.
Speed of the slide animation (in "ms").
autoplay
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Toggles the automatic change of slides.
autoplayPosition
|"top" | "bottom"
|Default: "top".
Controls
autoplay position.
autoplayTimeout
|positive integer
|Default: 5000.
Time between 2
autoplay slides change (in "ms").
autoplayDirection
|"forward" | "backward"
|Default: "forward".
Direction of slide movement (ascending/descending the slide index).
autoplayText
|Array (Text | Markup)
|Default: ["start", "stop"].
Text or markup in the autoplay start/stop button.
autoplayHoverPause
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Stops sliding on mouseover.
autoplayButton
|Node | String | false
|Default: false.
The customized autoplay start/stop button or selector.
autoplayButtonOutput
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Output
autoplayButton markup when
autoplay is true but a customized
autoplayButton is not provided.
autoplayResetOnVisibility
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Pauses the sliding when the page is invisible and resumes it when the page become visiable again. (Page Visibility API)
animateIn
|String
|Default: "tns-fadeIn".
Name of intro animation
class.
animateOut
|String
|Default: "tns-fadeOut".
Name of outro animation
class.
animateNormal
|String
|Default: "tns-normal".
Name of default animation
class.
animateDelay
|positive integer | false
|Default: false.
Time between each
gallery animation (in "ms").
loop
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Moves throughout all the slides seamlessly.
rewind
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Moves to the opposite edge when reaching the first or last slide.
autoHeight
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Height of slider container changes according to each slide's height.
responsive
|Object: {
breakpoint: {
key: value
}
} | false
|Default: false.
Breakpoint: Integer.
Defines options for different viewport widths (see Responsive Options).
lazyload
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Enables lazyloading images that are currently not viewed, thus saving bandwidth (see demo).
NOTE:
+ Class
.tns-lazy-img need to be set on every image you want to lazyload if option
lazyloadSelector is not specified;
+
data-src attribute with its value of the real image
src is required;
+
width attribute for every image is required for
autoWidth slider.
lazyloadSelector (v2.9.1+)
|String
|Default:
'.tns-lazy-img'.
The CSS selector for lazyload images.
touch
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Activates input detection for touch devices.
mouseDrag
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Changing slides by dragging them.
swipeAngle
|positive integer | Boolean
|Default: 15.
Swipe or drag will not be triggered if the angle is not inside the range when set.
preventActionWhenRunning (v2.9.1+)
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Prevent next transition while slider is transforming.
preventScrollOnTouch (v2.9.1+)
|"auto" | "force" | false
|Default: false.
Prevent page from scrolling on
touchmove. If set to "auto", the slider will first check if the touch direction matches the slider axis, then decide whether prevent the page scrolling or not. If set to "force", the slider will always prevent the page scrolling.
nested
|"inner" | "outer" | false
|Default: false.
Define the relationship between nested sliders. (see demo)
Make sure you run the inner slider first, otherwise the height of the inner slider container will be wrong.
freezable
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Indicate whether the slider will be frozen (
controls,
nav,
autoplay and other functions will stop work) when all slides can be displayed in one page.
disable
|Boolean
|Default: false.
Disable slider.
startIndex
|positive integer
|Default: 0.
The initial
index of the slider.
onInit
|Function | false
|Default: false.
Callback to be run on initialization.
useLocalStorage
|Boolean
|Default: true.
Save browser capability variables to localStorage and without detecting them everytime the slider runs if set to
true.
nonce
|String / false
|Default: false.
Optional Nonce attribute for inline style tag to allow slider usage without `unsafe-inline Content Security Policy source.
NOTE: Prior to v2.0.2, options "container", "controlsContainer", "navContainer" and "autoplayButton" still need to be DOM elements. E.g. container: document.querySelector('.my-slider')
The following options can be redefined in
responsive field:
startIndex,
items,
slideBy,
speed,
autoHeight,
fixedWidth,
edgePadding,
gutter,
center,
controls,
controlsText,
nav,
autoplay,
autoplayHoverPause,
autoplayResetOnVisibility,
autoplayText,
autoplayTimeout,
touch,
mouseDrag,
arrowKeys,
disable
<script>
var slider = tns({
container: '.my-slider',
items: 1,
responsive: {
640: {
edgePadding: 20,
gutter: 20,
items: 2
},
700: {
gutter: 30
},
900: {
items: 3
}
}
});
</script>
NOTE:
(min-width: breakpoint) in CSS, so an undefined option will be inherited from previous small breakpoints.
fixedWidth can only be changed to other positive integers. It can't be changed to negative integer, 0 or other data type.
The slider returns a slider object with some properties and methods once it's initialized:
{
version: version, // tiny-slider version
getInfo: info(),
events: events, // Object
goTo: goTo(),
play: play(),
pause: pause(),
isOn: isOn, // Boolean
updateSliderHeight: updateInnerWrapperHeight(),
refresh: initSliderTransform(),
destroy: destroy(),
rebuild: rebuild()
}
To get the slider information, you can either use the
getInfo() method or subscribe to an Event. Both return an Object:
{
container: container, // slider container
slideItems: slideItems, // slides list
navContainer: navContainer, // nav container
navItems: navItems, // dots list
controlsContainer: controlsContainer, // controls container
hasControls: hasControls, // indicate if controls exist
prevButton: prevButton, // previous button
nextButton: nextButton, // next button
items: items, // items on a page
slideBy: slideBy // items slide by
cloneCount: cloneCount, // cloned slide count
slideCount: slideCount, // original slide count
slideCountNew: slideCountNew, // total slide count after initialization
index: index, // current index
indexCached: indexCached, // previous index
displayIndex: getCurrentSlide(), // display index starts from 1
navCurrent: navCurrent, // current dot index
navCurrentCached: navCurrentCached, // previous dot index
pages: pages, // visible nav indexes
pagesCached: pagesCached,
sheet: sheet,
event: e || {}, // event object if available
};
Get slider information.
slider.getInfo();
document.querySelector('.next-button').onclick = function () {
// get slider info
var info = slider.getInfo(),
indexPrev = info.indexCached,
indexCurrent = info.index;
// update style based on index
info.slideItems[indexPrev].classList.remove('active');
info.slideItems[indexCurrent].classList.add('active');
};
Go to specific slide by number or keywords.
slider.goTo(3);
slider.goTo('prev');
slider.goTo('next');
slider.goTo('first');
slider.goTo('last');
document.querySelector('.goto-button').onclick = function () {
slider.goTo(3);
};
Programmatically start slider autoplay when
autoplay: true.
slider.play();
Programmatically stop slider autoplay when
autoplay: true.
slider.pause();
Manually adjust slider height when
autoHeight is
true.
slider.updateSliderHeight();
Destroy the slider.
slider.destroy();
Rebuild the slider after destroy.
slider = slider.rebuild();
// this method returns a new slider Object with the same options with the original slider
Available events include:
indexChanged,
transitionStart,
transitionEnd,
newBreakpointStart,
newBreakpointEnd,
touchStart,
touchMove,
touchEnd,
dragStart,
dragMove and
dragEnd.
var customizedFunction = function (info, eventName) {
// direct access to info object
console.log(info.event.type, info.container.id);
}
// bind function to event
slider.events.on('transitionEnd', customizedFunction);
// remove function binding
slider.events.off('transitionEnd', customizedFunction);
.no-js .your-slider { overflow-x: auto; }
.no-js .your-slider > div { float: none; }
Desktop: Firefox 8+ ✓ Chrome 15+ ✓ (Should works on Chrome 4-14 as well, but I couldn't test it.) Safari 4+ ✓ Opera 12.1+ ✓ IE 8+ ✓
Mobile: Android Browser 4.2+ ✓ Chrome Mobile 63+ ✓ Firefox Mobile 28+ ✓ Maxthon 4+ ✓
Live tests and Automated Tests
Live tests, Screenshots and Automated Tests
Cdnjs
Images on demo page are from https://unsplash.com/.
This project is available under the MIT license.