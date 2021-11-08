openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.6K

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

12.9KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Swipe, Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Tiny Slider 2

version

Tiny slider for all purposes, inspired by Owl Carousel.

Demos

Test results

Previous versions: v1, v0

Warning: tiny-slider works with static content and it works in the browser only. If the HTML is loaded dynamically, make sure to call tns() after its loading.

Contents

What's new

  • Using % instead of px (No more recalculation of each slide width on window resize)
  • Using CSS Mediaqueries if supported
  • Save browser capability values to localStorage, so they will not be recheck again until browser get upgraded or user clear the localStorage manually.
  • More options available for responsive. (Start from v2.1.0, issue 53)
  • Insert controls and nav before slider instead of after (issue 4)
  • Move autoplay button out of nav container. (Start from v2.1.0)
  • Some selector changes in tiny-slider.scss

Migrating to v2

  • Update controls and / or nav styles based on their position changes.
  • Update the slider selectors accordingly if used in your CSS or JS.
  • Update styles related to autoplay button.

top↑

Features

  Carousel * Gallery
Horizontal * Vertical
Percentage Width * Fixed Width Auto Width
Loop
Rewind  
Slide by  
Gutter
Edge padding  
Center (v2.9.2+)    
Responsive
Lazyload
Autoplay
Auto height
Touch/drag
Arrow keys
Customize controls/nav
Accessibility
Respond to DOM visibility changes
Custom events
Nested
* Default

top↑

Install

bower install tiny-slider or npm install tiny-slider

Usage

1. Add CSS (and IE8 polyfills if needed)

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.4/tiny-slider.css">
<!--[if (lt IE 9)]><script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.4/min/tiny-slider.helper.ie8.js"></script><![endif]-->

2. Add markup

<div class="my-slider">
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
</div>
<!-- or ul.my-slider > li -->

3. Call tns()

Option A: Add tiny-slider.js to your page:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tiny-slider/2.9.2/min/tiny-slider.js"></script>
<!-- NOTE: prior to v2.2.1 tiny-slider.js need to be in <body> -->

Option B: Import tns via webpack or rollup:

// yourScript.js
import { tns } from "./node_modules/tiny-slider/src/tiny-slider"

Option C: Import tns directly start from v2.8.2

<script type="module">
  import {tns} from './src/tiny-slider.js';

  var slider = tns({
    container: '.my-slider',
    items: 3,
    slideBy: 'page',
    autoplay: true
  });
  </script>

top↑

Options

OptionTypeDescription
containerNode | StringDefault: '.slider'.
The slider container element or selector.
mode"carousel" | "gallery"Default: "carousel".
Controls animation behaviour.
With carousel everything slides to the side, while gallery uses fade animations and changes all slides at once.
axis"horizontal" | "vertical"Default: "horizontal".
The axis of the slider.
itemspositive numberDefault: 1.
Number of slides being displayed in the viewport.
If slides less or equal than items, the slider won't be initialized.
gutterpositive integerDefault: 0.
Space between slides (in "px").
edgePaddingpositive integerDefault: 0.
Space on the outside (in "px").
fixedWidthpositive integer | falseDefault: false.
Controls width attribute of the slides.
autoWidthBooleanDefault: false.
If true, the width of each slide will be its natural width as a inline-block box.
viewportMax (was fixedWidthViewportWidth)positive integer | falseDefault: false.
Maximum viewport width for fixedWidth/autoWidth.
slideBypositive number | "page"Default: 1.
Number of slides going on one "click".
center (v2.9.2+)BooleanDefault: false.
Center the active slide in the viewport.
controlsBooleanDefault: true.
Controls the display and functionalities of controls components (prev/next buttons). If true, display the controls and add all functionalities.
For better accessibility, when a prev/next button is focused, user will be able to control the slider using left/right arrow keys.
controlsPosition"top" | "bottom"Default: "top".
Controls controls position.
controlsText(Text | Markup) ArrayDefault: ["prev", "next"].
Text or markup in the prev/next buttons.
controlsContainerNode | String | falseDefault: false.
The container element/selector around the prev/next buttons.
controlsContainer must have at least 2 child elements.
prevButtonNode | String | falseDefault: false.
Customized previous buttons.
This option will be ignored if controlsContainer is a Node element or a CSS selector.
nextButtonNode | String | falseDefault: false.
Customized next buttons.
This option will be ignored if controlsContainer is a Node element or a CSS selector.
navBooleanDefault: true.
Controls the display and functionalities of nav components (dots). If true, display the nav and add all functionalities.
navPosition"top" | "bottom"Default: "top".
Controls nav position.
navContainerNode | String | falseDefault: false.
The container element/selector around the dots.
navContainer must have at least same number of children as the slides.
navAsThumbnailsBooleanDefault: false.
Indicate if the dots are thumbnails. If true, they will always be visible even when more than 1 slides displayed in the viewport.
arrowKeysBooleanDefault: false.
Allows using arrow keys to switch slides.
speedpositive integerDefault: 300.
Speed of the slide animation (in "ms").
autoplayBooleanDefault: false.
Toggles the automatic change of slides.
autoplayPosition"top" | "bottom"Default: "top".
Controls autoplay position.
autoplayTimeoutpositive integerDefault: 5000.
Time between 2 autoplay slides change (in "ms").
autoplayDirection"forward" | "backward"Default: "forward".
Direction of slide movement (ascending/descending the slide index).
autoplayTextArray (Text | Markup)Default: ["start", "stop"].
Text or markup in the autoplay start/stop button.
autoplayHoverPauseBooleanDefault: false.
Stops sliding on mouseover.
autoplayButtonNode | String | falseDefault: false.
The customized autoplay start/stop button or selector.
autoplayButtonOutputBooleanDefault: true.
Output autoplayButton markup when autoplay is true but a customized autoplayButton is not provided.
autoplayResetOnVisibilityBooleanDefault: true.
Pauses the sliding when the page is invisible and resumes it when the page become visiable again. (Page Visibility API)
animateInStringDefault: "tns-fadeIn".
Name of intro animation class.
animateOutStringDefault: "tns-fadeOut".
Name of outro animation class.
animateNormalStringDefault: "tns-normal".
Name of default animation class.
animateDelaypositive integer | falseDefault: false.
Time between each gallery animation (in "ms").
loopBooleanDefault: true.
Moves throughout all the slides seamlessly.
rewindBooleanDefault: false.
Moves to the opposite edge when reaching the first or last slide.
autoHeightBooleanDefault: false.
Height of slider container changes according to each slide's height.
responsiveObject: {
 breakpoint: {
  key: value
 }
} | false		Default: false.
Breakpoint: Integer.
Defines options for different viewport widths (see Responsive Options).
lazyloadBooleanDefault: false.
Enables lazyloading images that are currently not viewed, thus saving bandwidth (see demo).
NOTE:
+ Class .tns-lazy-img need to be set on every image you want to lazyload if option lazyloadSelector is not specified;
+ data-src attribute with its value of the real image src is required;
+ width attribute for every image is required for autoWidth slider.
lazyloadSelector (v2.9.1+)StringDefault: '.tns-lazy-img'.
The CSS selector for lazyload images.
touchBooleanDefault: true.
Activates input detection for touch devices.
mouseDragBooleanDefault: false.
Changing slides by dragging them.
swipeAnglepositive integer | BooleanDefault: 15.
Swipe or drag will not be triggered if the angle is not inside the range when set.
preventActionWhenRunning (v2.9.1+)BooleanDefault: false.
Prevent next transition while slider is transforming.
preventScrollOnTouch (v2.9.1+)"auto" | "force" | falseDefault: false.
Prevent page from scrolling on touchmove. If set to "auto", the slider will first check if the touch direction matches the slider axis, then decide whether prevent the page scrolling or not. If set to "force", the slider will always prevent the page scrolling.
nested"inner" | "outer" | falseDefault: false.
Define the relationship between nested sliders. (see demo)
Make sure you run the inner slider first, otherwise the height of the inner slider container will be wrong.
freezableBooleanDefault: true.
Indicate whether the slider will be frozen (controls, nav, autoplay and other functions will stop work) when all slides can be displayed in one page.
disableBooleanDefault: false.
Disable slider.
startIndexpositive integerDefault: 0.
The initial index of the slider.
onInitFunction | falseDefault: false.
Callback to be run on initialization.
useLocalStorageBooleanDefault: true.
Save browser capability variables to localStorage and without detecting them everytime the slider runs if set to true.
nonceString / falseDefault: false.
Optional Nonce attribute for inline style tag to allow slider usage without `unsafe-inline Content Security Policy source.

NOTE: Prior to v2.0.2, options "container", "controlsContainer", "navContainer" and "autoplayButton" still need to be DOM elements. E.g. container: document.querySelector('.my-slider')

top↑

Responsive options

The following options can be redefined in responsive field: startIndex, items, slideBy, speed, autoHeight, fixedWidth, edgePadding, gutter, center, controls, controlsText, nav, autoplay, autoplayHoverPause, autoplayResetOnVisibility, autoplayText, autoplayTimeout, touch, mouseDrag, arrowKeys, disable

<script>
  var slider = tns({
    container: '.my-slider',
    items: 1,
    responsive: {
      640: {
        edgePadding: 20,
        gutter: 20,
        items: 2
      },
      700: {
        gutter: 30
      },
      900: {
        items: 3
      }
    }
  });
</script>

NOTE:

  • The breakpoints behave like (min-width: breakpoint) in CSS, so an undefined option will be inherited from previous small breakpoints.
  • fixedWidth can only be changed to other positive integers. It can't be changed to negative integer, 0 or other data type. top↑

Methods

The slider returns a slider object with some properties and methods once it's initialized:

{
  version: version, // tiny-slider version
  getInfo: info(),
  events: events, // Object
  goTo: goTo(),
  play: play(),
  pause: pause(),
  isOn: isOn, // Boolean
  updateSliderHeight: updateInnerWrapperHeight(),
  refresh: initSliderTransform(),
  destroy: destroy(),
  rebuild: rebuild()
}

To get the slider information, you can either use the getInfo() method or subscribe to an Event. Both return an Object:

{
                container: container, // slider container
               slideItems: slideItems, // slides list
             navContainer: navContainer, // nav container
                 navItems: navItems, // dots list
        controlsContainer: controlsContainer, // controls container
              hasControls: hasControls, // indicate if controls exist
               prevButton: prevButton, // previous button
               nextButton: nextButton, // next button
                    items: items, // items on a page
                  slideBy: slideBy // items slide by
               cloneCount: cloneCount, // cloned slide count
               slideCount: slideCount, // original slide count
            slideCountNew: slideCountNew, // total slide count after initialization
                    index: index, // current index
              indexCached: indexCached, // previous index
             displayIndex: getCurrentSlide(), // display index starts from 1
               navCurrent: navCurrent, // current dot index
         navCurrentCached: navCurrentCached, // previous dot index
                    pages: pages, // visible nav indexes
              pagesCached: pagesCached,
                    sheet: sheet,
                    event: e || {}, // event object if available
};

getInfo

Get slider information.

slider.getInfo();

document.querySelector('.next-button').onclick = function () {
  // get slider info
  var info = slider.getInfo(),
      indexPrev = info.indexCached,
      indexCurrent = info.index;

  // update style based on index
  info.slideItems[indexPrev].classList.remove('active');
  info.slideItems[indexCurrent].classList.add('active');
};

goTo

Go to specific slide by number or keywords.

slider.goTo(3);
slider.goTo('prev');
slider.goTo('next');
slider.goTo('first');
slider.goTo('last');

document.querySelector('.goto-button').onclick = function () {
  slider.goTo(3);
};

play

Programmatically start slider autoplay when autoplay: true.

slider.play();

pause

Programmatically stop slider autoplay when autoplay: true.

slider.pause();

updateSliderHeight

Manually adjust slider height when autoHeight is true.

slider.updateSliderHeight();

destroy

Destroy the slider.

slider.destroy();

rebuild

Rebuild the slider after destroy.

slider = slider.rebuild();
// this method returns a new slider Object with the same options with the original slider

Custom Events

Available events include: indexChanged, transitionStart, transitionEnd, newBreakpointStart, newBreakpointEnd, touchStart, touchMove, touchEnd, dragStart, dragMove and dragEnd.

var customizedFunction = function (info, eventName) {
  // direct access to info object
  console.log(info.event.type, info.container.id);
}

// bind function to event
slider.events.on('transitionEnd', customizedFunction);

// remove function binding
slider.events.off('transitionEnd', customizedFunction);

top↑

Fallback

.no-js .your-slider { overflow-x: auto; }
.no-js .your-slider > div { float: none; }

Browser Support

Desktop: Firefox 8+ ✓ Chrome 15+ ✓ (Should works on Chrome 4-14 as well, but I couldn't test it.) Safari 4+ ✓ Opera 12.1+ ✓ IE 8+ ✓

Mobile: Android Browser 4.2+ ✓ Chrome Mobile 63+ ✓ Firefox Mobile 28+ ✓ Maxthon 4+ ✓

Support

Browser Stack
Live tests and Automated Tests

Cross Browser Testing
Live tests, Screenshots and Automated Tests

Cdnjs
Images on demo page are from https://unsplash.com/.

License

This project is available under the MIT license.

Maximillian Heth5 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
Ilias PapoutsidisAthens, Greece35 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
blurkHa Noi, Viet Nam37 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

