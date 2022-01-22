zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react ✨
npm install --save tiny-skeleton-loader-react
import React from "react";
import SkeletonLoader from "tiny-skeleton-loader-react";
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return <SkeletonLoader />;
}
}
|Property
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Default
width
width
|Loader Width
string
"100%"
height
height
|Loader Height
string
"1em"
background
background
|Loader background color
string
"#eff1f6"
circle
circle
|Make Skeleton Circle
boolean
false
borderRadius
border-radius
|Loader radius
string
"4px"
block
block
|Whether to start new
boolean
true
style
style
|Extra Styles
object
{}
MIT © hc-oss