openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tiny-skeleton-loader-react

by hc-oss
1.1.7 (see all)

zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react 🐥

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

660

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Loading Skeleton

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-skeleton-loader-react

zero dependency, ultra lightweight (1KB gzipped) skeleton loader component for react ✨

Example

GitHub Actions Status NPM gzip

🔧 Installation

npm install --save tiny-skeleton-loader-react

📦 Usage

import React from "react";

import SkeletonLoader from "tiny-skeleton-loader-react";

class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <SkeletonLoader />;
  }
}

👀 Properties

PropertyAttributeDescriptionTypeDefault
widthwidthLoader Widthstring"100%"
heightheightLoader Heightstring"1em"
backgroundbackgroundLoader background colorstring"#eff1f6"
circlecircleMake Skeleton Circlebooleanfalse
borderRadiusborder-radiusLoader radiusstring"4px"
blockblockWhether to start newbooleantrue
stylestyleExtra Stylesobject{}

License

MIT © hc-oss

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ri
react-imageReact.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
67K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
rls
react-loading-skeletonCreate skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
265K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rcl
react-content-loader⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
411K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
@chakra-ui/skeleton⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
216K
se
skeleton-elementsSkeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial