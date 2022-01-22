This library is under development, and, like the secp256k1 C library (through secp256k1-sys Rust crate) it depends on, this is a research effort to determine an optimal API for end-users of the bitcoinjs ecosystem.
npm install tiny-secp256k1
yarn add tiny-secp256k1
Previous version of
tiny-secp256k1 implement C++ addon through NAN (Native Abstractions for Node.js) and elliptic as fallback when addon can not be built or in browser-like environement.
Current version use Rust crate (which use C library) compiled to WebAssembly. With Wasm same code executed in any environment. Wasm is faster than
elliptic but slower than node bindings (results in PR or you can run own benchmark in
benches directory).
For building locally you need C/C++ toolchain, Rust version >=1.50.0 and
wasm-opt from binaryen.
rustup is a recommended way to install
Rust. You also will need
wasm32-unknown-unknown target.
rustup toolchain install stable --target wasm32-unknown-unknown --component clippy --component rustfmt
After installing development dependencies with
npm you can build Wasm:
make build-wasm
or run tests:
make test
Alternative way is to use Docker:
% docker build -t tiny-secp256k1 .
% docker run -it --rm -v `pwd`:/tiny-secp256k1 -w /tiny-secp256k1 tiny-secp256k1
# make build
tiny-secp256k1 includes two examples. First is simple script for Node.js which generate random data and print arguments and methods results. Second is React app.
React app is builded in GitHub Actions on each commit to master branch and uploaded to gh-pages branch, which is always available online: https://bitcoinjs.github.io/tiny-secp256k1/
isPoint :: Buffer -> Bool
Returns
false if
A is not encoded with a sequence tag of
0x02,
0x03 or
0x04
A.x is not in
[1...p - 1]
A.y is not in
[1...p - 1]
isPointCompressed :: Buffer -> Bool
Returns
false if the pubkey is not compressed.
isXOnlyPoint :: Buffer -> Bool
Returns
false if the pubkey is not an xOnlyPubkey.
isPrivate :: Buffer -> Bool
Returns
false if
d is not 256-bit, or
d is not in
[1..order - 1]
pointAdd :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Bool] -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is at infinity.
Expected Point if
!isPoint(A)
Expected Point if
!isPoint(B)
pointAddScalar :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Bool] -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is at infinity.
Expected Point if
!isPoint(A)
Expected Tweak if
tweak is not in
[0...order - 1]
pointCompress :: Buffer -> Bool -> Buffer
Expected Point if
!isPoint(A)
pointFromScalar :: Buffer [-> Bool] -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is at infinity.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
xOnlyPointFromScalar :: Buffer -> Buffer
Returns the xOnlyPubkey for a given private key
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
xOnlyPointFromPoint :: Buffer -> Buffer
Returns the xOnlyPubkey for a given DER public key
Expected Point if
!isPoint(p)
pointMultiply :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Bool] -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is at infinity.
Expected Point if
!isPoint(A)
Expected Tweak if
tweak is not in
[0...order - 1]
privateAdd :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is equal to
0.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
Expected Tweak if
tweak is not in
[0...order - 1]
privateSub :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Maybe Buffer
Returns
null if result is equal to
0.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
Expected Tweak if
tweak is not in
[0...order - 1]
privateNegate :: Buffer -> Buffer
Returns the negation of d on the order n (
n - d)
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
xOnlyPointAddTweak :: Buffer -> Buffer -> { parity: 1 | 0; xOnlyPubkey: Buffer; }
Returns the tweaked xOnlyPubkey along with the parity bit (number type of 1|0)
Expected Point if
!isXOnlyPoint(p)
Expected Tweak if
!isXOnlyPoint(tweak)
xOnlyPointAddTweakCheck :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Buffer [-> 1 | 0] -> Bool
Checks the tweaked pubkey (p2) against the original pubkey (p1) and tweak. This is slightly slower if you include tweakParity, tweakParity will make it faster for aggregation later on.
Expected Point if
!isXOnlyPoint(p1)
Expected Point if
!isXOnlyPoint(p2)
Expected Tweak if
!isXOnlyPoint(tweak)
Expected Parity if
tweakParity is not 1 or 0
sign :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Buffer] -> Buffer
Returns normalized signatures, each of (r, s) values are guaranteed to less than
order / 2.
Uses RFC6979.
Adds
e as Added Entropy to the deterministic k generation.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
Expected Scalar if
h is not 256-bit
Expected Extra Data (32 bytes) if
e is not 256-bit
signRecoverable :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Buffer] -> { recoveryId: 0 | 1 | 2 | 3; signature: Buffer; }
Returns normalized signatures and recovery Id, each of (r, s) values are guaranteed to less than
order / 2.
Uses RFC6979.
Adds
e as Added Entropy to the deterministic k generation.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
Expected Scalar if
h is not 256-bit
Expected Extra Data (32 bytes) if
e is not 256-bit
signSchnorr :: Buffer -> Buffer [-> Buffer] -> Buffer
Returns normalized schnorr signature.
Uses BIP340 nonce generation.
Adds
e as Added Entropy.
Expected Private if
!isPrivate(d)
Expected Scalar if
h is not 256-bit
Expected Extra Data (32 bytes) if
e is not 256-bit
verify :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Buffer [-> Bool] -> Bool
Returns
false if any of (r, s) values are equal to
0, or if the signature is rejected.
If
strict is
true, valid signatures with any of (r, s) values greater than
order / 2 are rejected.
Expected Point if
!isPoint(Q)
Expected Signature if
signature has any (r, s) values not in range
[0...order - 1]
Expected Scalar if
h is not 256-bit
verify :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Number [-> Bool] -> Maybe Buffer
Returns the ECDSA public key from a signature if it can be recovered,
null otherwise.
Expected Signature if
signature has any (r, s) values not in range
(0...order - 1]
Bad Recovery Id if
recid & 2 !== 0 and
signature has any r value not in range
(0...P - N - 1]
Expected Hash if
h is not 256-bit
verifySchnorr :: Buffer -> Buffer -> Buffer -> Bool
Returns
false if any of (r, s) values are equal to
0, or if the signature is rejected.
Expected Point if
!isPoint(Q)
Expected Signature if
signature has any (r, s) values not in range
[0...order - 1]
Expected Scalar if
h is not 256-bit
This library uses the native library secp256k1 by the bitcoin-core developers through Rust crate secp256k1-sys, including derivatives of its tests and test vectors.