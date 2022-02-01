TinySDF

TinySDF is a tiny and fast JavaScript library for generating SDF (signed distance field) from system fonts on the browser using Canvas 2D and Felzenszwalb/Huttenlocher distance transform. This is very useful for rendering text with WebGL.

Usage

Create a TinySDF for drawing glyph SDFs based on font parameters:

const tinySdf = new TinySDF({ fontSize : 24 , fontFamily : 'sans-serif' , fontWeight : 'normal' , fontStyle : 'normal' , buffer : 3 , radius : 8 , cutoff : 0.25 }); const glyph = tinySdf.draw( '泽' );

Returns an object with the following properties:

data is a Uint8ClampedArray array of alpha values (0–255) for a width x height grid.

is a array of alpha values (0–255) for a x grid. width : Width of the returned bitmap.

: Width of the returned bitmap. height : Height of the returned bitmap.

: Height of the returned bitmap. glyphTop : Maximum ascent of the glyph from alphabetic baseline.

: Maximum ascent of the glyph from alphabetic baseline. glyphLeft : Currently hardwired to 0 (actual glyph differences are encoded in the rasterization).

: Currently hardwired to 0 (actual glyph differences are encoded in the rasterization). glyphWidth : Width of the rasterized portion of the glyph.

: Width of the rasterized portion of the glyph. glyphHeight Height of the rasterized portion of the glyph.

Height of the rasterized portion of the glyph. glyphAdvance : Layout advance.

TinySDF is provided as a ES module, so it's only supported on modern browsers, excluding IE.

< script type = "module" > import TinySDF from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/@mapbox/tiny-sdf' ; ... </ script >

In Node, you can't use require — only import in ESM-capable versions (v12.15+):

import TinySDF from '@mapbox/tiny-sdf' ;

Development

npm test npm start

License

This implementation is licensed under the BSD 2-Clause license. It's based directly on the algorithm published in the Felzenszwalb/Huttenlocher paper, and is not a port of the existing C++ implementation provided by the paper's authors.