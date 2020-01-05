Fast, generic and type safe router (match request method and path).

Features

Minimal and opinionless router, can be used in any script and environment.

Matches a request method (e.g. GET ) and a path (e.g. /foobar ) against a list of routes

) and a path (e.g. ) against a list of routes Uses path-to-regexp, which is used by express and therefore familiar

Allows wildcards (e.g. /user/(.*)/age ) and named parameters (e.g. /info/:username/:age )

) and named parameters (e.g. ) Will not call your handlers automatically, as it only cares about matching

Battle hardened in production (Cloudflare Worker with 10M requests per day)

No magic, no assumptions, no fluff, type safe, tested

Route testing

You can use the Express Route Tester (select 2.0.0 ) to debug your path patterns quickly

Installation

yarn add tiny-request-router npm install --save tiny-request-router

Usage (JavaScript/TypeScript)

import { Router } from 'tiny-request-router' const router = new Router() router .get( '/(v1|v2)/:name/:age' , 'foo1' ) .get( '/info/(.*)/export' , 'foo2' ) .post( '/upload/user' , 'foo3' ) const match1 = router.match( 'GET' , '/v1/' ) const match2 = router.match( 'GET' , '/v1/bob/22' )

Make your handlers type safe (TypeScript)

import { Router, Method, Params } from 'tiny-request-router' type Handler = ( params: Params ) => Promise <Response> const router = new Router<Handler>() router.all( '*' , async () => new Response( 'Hello' )) const match = router.match( 'GET' as Method, '/foobar' ) if (match) { const response = await match.handler() console .log(response) }

Example: Cloudflare Workers (JavaScript)

Use something like wrangler to bundle the router with your worker code.

import { Router } from 'tiny-request-router' const router = new Router() router.get( '/worker' , async () => new Response( 'Hi from worker!' )) router.get( '/hello/:name' , async params => new Response( `Hello ${params.name} !` )) router.post( '/test' , async () => new Response( 'Post received!' )) addEventListener( 'fetch' , event => { const request = event.request const { pathname } = new URL(request.url) const match = router.match(request.method, pathname) if (match) { event.respondWith(match.handler(match.params)) } })

API

Table of Contents

Type: ( "GET" | "POST" | "PUT" | "PATCH" | "DELETE" | "HEAD" | "OPTIONS" )

Valid HTTP methods for matching.

Extends: TokensToRegexpOptions

Optional route options.

Example:

sensitive?: boolean; strict?: boolean; end?: boolean; start?: boolean; delimiter?: string; endsWith?: string; encode?: ( value: string ) => string;

Extends: Route<HandlerType>

The object returned when a route matches.

The handler can then be used to execute the relevant function.

Example:

{ params : Params matches?: RegExpExecArray method : Method | MethodWildcard path : string regexp : RegExp options : RouteOptions keys : Keys handler : HandlerType }

Tiny request router. Allows overloading of handler type to be fully type safe.

Example:

import { Router, Method, Params } from 'tiny-request-router' type Handler = ( params: Params ) => Promise <Response> const router = new Router<Handler>()

List of all registered routes.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches any method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the GET method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the POST method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the PUT method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the PATCH method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the DELETE method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the HEAD method.

path string

handler HandlerType

options RouteOptions (optional, default {} )

Add a route that matches the OPTIONS method.

method Method

path string

Returns: (RouteMatch<HandlerType> | null)

Match the provided method and path against the list of registered routes.

Example:

router.get( '/foobar' , async () => new Response( 'Hello' )) const match = router.match( 'GET' , '/foobar' ) if (match) { const response = await match.handler() console .log(response) }

More info

Please check out the tiny source code or tests for more info.

License

MIT