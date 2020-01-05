Fast, generic and type safe router (match request method and path).
GET) and a path (e.g.
/foobar) against a list of routes
/user/(.*)/age) and named parameters (e.g.
/info/:username/:age)
2.0.0) to debug your path patterns quickly
yarn add tiny-request-router
# or
npm install --save tiny-request-router
import { Router } from 'tiny-request-router'
// NodeJS: const { Router } = require('tiny-request-router')
const router = new Router()
router
.get('/(v1|v2)/:name/:age', 'foo1')
.get('/info/(.*)/export', 'foo2')
.post('/upload/user', 'foo3')
const match1 = router.match('GET', '/v1/')
// => null
const match2 = router.match('GET', '/v1/bob/22')
// => { handler: 'foo1', params: { name: 'bob', age: '22' }, ... }
import { Router, Method, Params } from 'tiny-request-router'
// Let the router know that handlers are async functions returning a Response
type Handler = (params: Params) => Promise<Response>
const router = new Router<Handler>()
router.all('*', async () => new Response('Hello'))
const match = router.match('GET' as Method, '/foobar')
if (match) {
// Call the async function of that match
const response = await match.handler()
console.log(response) // => Response('Hello')
}
Use something like wrangler to bundle the router with your worker code.
import { Router } from 'tiny-request-router'
const router = new Router()
router.get('/worker', async () => new Response('Hi from worker!'))
router.get('/hello/:name', async params => new Response(`Hello ${params.name}!`))
router.post('/test', async () => new Response('Post received!'))
// Main entry point in workers
addEventListener('fetch', event => {
const request = event.request
const { pathname } = new URL(request.url)
const match = router.match(request.method, pathname)
if (match) {
event.respondWith(match.handler(match.params))
}
})
Type: (
"GET" |
"POST" |
"PUT" |
"PATCH" |
"DELETE" |
"HEAD" |
"OPTIONS")
Valid HTTP methods for matching.
Extends: TokensToRegexpOptions
Optional route options.
Example:
// When `true` the regexp will be case sensitive. (default: `false`)
sensitive?: boolean;
// When `true` the regexp allows an optional trailing delimiter to match. (default: `false`)
strict?: boolean;
// When `true` the regexp will match to the end of the string. (default: `true`)
end?: boolean;
// When `true` the regexp will match from the beginning of the string. (default: `true`)
start?: boolean;
// Sets the final character for non-ending optimistic matches. (default: `/`)
delimiter?: string;
// List of characters that can also be "end" characters.
endsWith?: string;
// Encode path tokens for use in the `RegExp`.
encode?: (value: string) => string;
Extends: Route<HandlerType>
The object returned when a route matches.
The handler can then be used to execute the relevant function.
Example:
{
params: Params
matches?: RegExpExecArray
method: Method | MethodWildcard
path: string
regexp: RegExp
options: RouteOptions
keys: Keys
handler: HandlerType
}
Tiny request router. Allows overloading of handler type to be fully type safe.
Example:
import { Router, Method, Params } from 'tiny-request-router'
// Let the router know that handlers are async functions returning a Response
type Handler = (params: Params) => Promise<Response>
const router = new Router<Handler>()
List of all registered routes.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches any method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the GET method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the POST method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the PUT method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the PATCH method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the DELETE method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the HEAD method.
path string
handler HandlerType
options RouteOptions (optional, default
{})
Add a route that matches the OPTIONS method.
Returns: (RouteMatch<HandlerType> | null)
Match the provided method and path against the list of registered routes.
Example:
router.get('/foobar', async () => new Response('Hello'))
const match = router.match('GET', '/foobar')
if (match) {
// Call the async function of that match
const response = await match.handler()
console.log(response) // => Response('Hello')
}
Please check out the tiny source code or tests for more info.
MIT