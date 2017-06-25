openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
trd

tiny-relative-date

by Joseph Wynn
1.3.0 (see all)

Tiny function that provides relative, human-readable dates.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

660K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

(Tiny) Relative Date

Tiny function that provides relative, localised, human-readable dates.

npm bundle size (minified + gzip) Monthly Downloads Build Status

Installation

npm install tiny-relative-date

Usage

The module returns a relativeDate function with English translations by default.

const relativeDate = require('tiny-relative-date')

The relativeDate function accepts date strings or Date objects.

relativeDate('2017-06-25 09:00') // '12 hours ago'
relativeDate(new Date()) // 'just now'

The value of "now" can also be passed as a second parameter.

const now = new Date('2017-06-25 08:00:00')
const date = new Date('2017-06-25 07:00:00')

relativeDate(date, now) // 'an hour ago'

Using a non-English locale

The tiny-relative-date module can be initialised with a locale. See the translations directory for a list of available locales.

const relativeDateFactory = require('tiny-relative-date/lib/factory')
const deTranslations = require('tiny-relative-date/translations/de')
const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory(deTranslations)

relativeDate(new Date()) // 'gerade eben'

Using a custom locale

You can also use a completely custom locale by passing a translations object instead of a locale string. Translations can be plain strings with a {{time}} placeholder, or they can be functions. See the Adding new locales section below for a list of translation keys.

const relativeDateFactory = require('tiny-relative-date/lib/factory')
const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory({
  hoursAgo: '{{time}}h ago',
  daysAgo: (days) => `${days * 24}h ago`
})

relativeDate('2017-06-25 07:00:00') // '2h ago'
relativeDate('2017-06-24 06:00:00') // '27h ago'

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Running this project locally requires Git and Node.js.

git clone git@github.com:wildlyinaccurate/tiny-relative-date.git
cd tiny-relative-date/
npm install

Once you are set up, you can make changes to files in the src/, spec/ and translations/ directories. Build any changes you make by running

npm run build

And run the tests with

npm run test

Adding new locales

If you would like to add a new locale, please create a JSON file in the translations directory and ensure it has the following keys:

KeyDefault value ("en" locale)
justNowjust now
secondsAgo{{time}} seconds ago
aMinuteAgoa minute ago
minutesAgo{{time}} minutes ago
anHourAgoan hour ago
hoursAgo{{time}} hours ago
aDayAgoyesterday
daysAgo{{time}} days ago
aWeekAgoa week ago
weeksAgo{{time}} weeks ago
aMonthAgoa month ago
monthsAgo{{time}} months ago
aYearAgoa year ago
yearsAgo{{time}} years ago
overAYearAgoover a year ago
secondsFromNow{{time}} seconds from now
aMinuteFromNowa minute from now
minutesFromNow{{time}} minutes from now
anHourFromNowan hour from now
hoursFromNow{{time}} hours from now
aDayFromNowtomorrow
daysFromNow{{time}} days from now
aWeekFromNowa week from now
weeksFromNow{{time}} weeks from now
aMonthFromNowa month from now
monthsFromNow{{time}} months from now
aYearFromNowa year from now
yearsFromNow{{time}} years from now
overAYearFromNowover a year from now

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial