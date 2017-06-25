Tiny function that provides relative, localised, human-readable dates.
npm install tiny-relative-date
The module returns a
relativeDate function with English translations by default.
const relativeDate = require('tiny-relative-date')
The
relativeDate function accepts date strings or
Date objects.
relativeDate('2017-06-25 09:00') // '12 hours ago'
relativeDate(new Date()) // 'just now'
The value of "now" can also be passed as a second parameter.
const now = new Date('2017-06-25 08:00:00')
const date = new Date('2017-06-25 07:00:00')
relativeDate(date, now) // 'an hour ago'
The tiny-relative-date module can be initialised with a locale. See the translations directory for a list of available locales.
const relativeDateFactory = require('tiny-relative-date/lib/factory')
const deTranslations = require('tiny-relative-date/translations/de')
const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory(deTranslations)
relativeDate(new Date()) // 'gerade eben'
You can also use a completely custom locale by passing a translations object instead of a locale string. Translations can be plain strings with a
{{time}} placeholder, or they can be functions. See the Adding new locales section below for a list of translation keys.
const relativeDateFactory = require('tiny-relative-date/lib/factory')
const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory({
hoursAgo: '{{time}}h ago',
daysAgo: (days) => `${days * 24}h ago`
})
relativeDate('2017-06-25 07:00:00') // '2h ago'
relativeDate('2017-06-24 06:00:00') // '27h ago'
Contributions are welcome! Running this project locally requires Git and Node.js.
git clone git@github.com:wildlyinaccurate/tiny-relative-date.git
cd tiny-relative-date/
npm install
Once you are set up, you can make changes to files in the
src/,
spec/ and
translations/ directories. Build any changes you make by running
npm run build
And run the tests with
npm run test
If you would like to add a new locale, please create a JSON file in the
translations directory and ensure it has the following keys:
|Key
|Default value ("en" locale)
justNow
|just now
secondsAgo
|{{time}} seconds ago
aMinuteAgo
|a minute ago
minutesAgo
|{{time}} minutes ago
anHourAgo
|an hour ago
hoursAgo
|{{time}} hours ago
aDayAgo
|yesterday
daysAgo
|{{time}} days ago
aWeekAgo
|a week ago
weeksAgo
|{{time}} weeks ago
aMonthAgo
|a month ago
monthsAgo
|{{time}} months ago
aYearAgo
|a year ago
yearsAgo
|{{time}} years ago
overAYearAgo
|over a year ago
secondsFromNow
|{{time}} seconds from now
aMinuteFromNow
|a minute from now
minutesFromNow
|{{time}} minutes from now
anHourFromNow
|an hour from now
hoursFromNow
|{{time}} hours from now
aDayFromNow
|tomorrow
daysFromNow
|{{time}} days from now
aWeekFromNow
|a week from now
weeksFromNow
|{{time}} weeks from now
aMonthFromNow
|a month from now
monthsFromNow
|{{time}} months from now
aYearFromNow
|a year from now
yearsFromNow
|{{time}} years from now
overAYearFromNow
|over a year from now