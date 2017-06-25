Tiny function that provides relative, localised, human-readable dates.

Installation

npm install tiny-relative-date

Usage

The module returns a relativeDate function with English translations by default.

const relativeDate = require ( 'tiny-relative-date' )

The relativeDate function accepts date strings or Date objects.

relativeDate( '2017-06-25 09:00' ) relativeDate( new Date ())

The value of "now" can also be passed as a second parameter.

const now = new Date ( '2017-06-25 08:00:00' ) const date = new Date ( '2017-06-25 07:00:00' ) relativeDate(date, now)

Using a non-English locale

The tiny-relative-date module can be initialised with a locale. See the translations directory for a list of available locales.

const relativeDateFactory = require ( 'tiny-relative-date/lib/factory' ) const deTranslations = require ( 'tiny-relative-date/translations/de' ) const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory(deTranslations) relativeDate( new Date ())

Using a custom locale

You can also use a completely custom locale by passing a translations object instead of a locale string. Translations can be plain strings with a {{time}} placeholder, or they can be functions. See the Adding new locales section below for a list of translation keys.

const relativeDateFactory = require ( 'tiny-relative-date/lib/factory' ) const relativeDate = relativeDateFactory({ hoursAgo : '{{time}}h ago' , daysAgo : ( days ) => ` ${days * 24 } h ago` }) relativeDate( '2017-06-25 07:00:00' ) relativeDate( '2017-06-24 06:00:00' )

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Running this project locally requires Git and Node.js.

git clone git@github.com:wildlyinaccurate/tiny-relative-date.git cd tiny-relative-date/ npm install

Once you are set up, you can make changes to files in the src/ , spec/ and translations/ directories. Build any changes you make by running

npm run build

And run the tests with

npm run test

Adding new locales

If you would like to add a new locale, please create a JSON file in the translations directory and ensure it has the following keys: