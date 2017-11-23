A simple FIFO queue implementation as a linked list. The main benefit is to avoid doing
shift()
on an array, which may be slow. It's implemented in the straightforward
root -> node1 -> node2 -> etc.
architecture that you may have learned in CS 101.
This can typically be used as a drop-in replacement for an array, and it's only 38 lines of code.
See this Wikipedia page for a good explanation of the tradeoffs of a linked list versus other data structures.
npm install tiny-queue
Then:
var Queue = require('tiny-queue');
var queue = new Queue();
queue.push('foo');
queue.push('bar');
queue.shift(); // 'foo'
queue.shift(); //'bar'
queue.length; // 0
queue.shift(); // undefined
The returned
Queue object, once instantiated, only supports
four operations:
queue.push()
queue.shift()
queue.slice() // returns a regular Array
queue.length
So it's basically a drop-in replacement for most naïve usages of an array as a queue.