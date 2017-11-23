A simple FIFO queue implementation as a linked list. The main benefit is to avoid doing shift() on an array, which may be slow. It's implemented in the straightforward root -> node1 -> node2 -> etc. architecture that you may have learned in CS 101.

This can typically be used as a drop-in replacement for an array, and it's only 38 lines of code.

See this Wikipedia page for a good explanation of the tradeoffs of a linked list versus other data structures.

Status

Usage

npm install tiny-queue

Then:

var Queue = require ( 'tiny-queue' ); var queue = new Queue(); queue.push( 'foo' ); queue.push( 'bar' ); queue.shift(); queue.shift(); queue.length; queue.shift();

API

The returned Queue object, once instantiated, only supports four operations:

queue.push() queue.shift() queue.slice() queue.length

So it's basically a drop-in replacement for most naïve usages of an array as a queue.