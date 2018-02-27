Tiny parsing and formatting URL query strings for Node.js and browser. (309B only)
npm install tiny-querystring
yarn add tiny-querystring
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tiny-querystring/dist/tiny-querystring.umd.js"></script>
Parses a URL query string (str) into a collection of key and value pairs.
import { parse } from 'tiny-querystring';
parse('foo=bar&abc=xyz&abc=123');
/* returns { foo: 'bar', abc: ['xyz', '123'] } */
Produces a URL query string from a given obj by iterating through the object's "own properties".
import { stringify } from 'tiny-querystring';
stringify({ foo: 'bar', baz: ['qux', 'quux'], corge: '' });
/* returns 'foo=bar&baz=qux&baz=quux&corge=' */
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide
MIT