openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tq

tiny-querystring

by Christopher Peng
0.0.2 (see all)

Tiny parsing and formatting URL query strings for Node.js and browser (309B only)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-querystring

Build Status Coverage Status License

Tiny parsing and formatting URL query strings for Node.js and browser. (309B only)

Installation

NPM
npm install tiny-querystring
Yarn
yarn add tiny-querystring
1998 Script Tag
<script src="https://unpkg.com/tiny-querystring/dist/tiny-querystring.umd.js"></script>

Usage

parse(str)

Parses a URL query string (str) into a collection of key and value pairs.

Example
import { parse } from 'tiny-querystring';
parse('foo=bar&abc=xyz&abc=123');

/* returns { foo: 'bar', abc: ['xyz', '123'] } */

stringify(obj)

Produces a URL query string from a given obj by iterating through the object's "own properties".

Example
import { stringify } from 'tiny-querystring';
stringify({ foo: 'bar', baz: ['qux', 'quux'], corge: '' });

/* returns 'foo=bar&baz=qux&baz=quux&corge=' */

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial