Tiny parsing and formatting URL query strings for Node.js and browser. (309B only)

Installation

NPM

npm install tiny-querystring

Yarn

yarn add tiny-querystring

1998 Script Tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/tiny-querystring/dist/tiny-querystring.umd.js" > </ script >

Usage

Parses a URL query string (str) into a collection of key and value pairs.

Example

import { parse } from 'tiny-querystring' ; parse( 'foo=bar&abc=xyz&abc=123' );

Produces a URL query string from a given obj by iterating through the object's "own properties".

Example

import { stringify } from 'tiny-querystring' ; stringify({ foo : 'bar' , baz : [ 'qux' , 'quux' ], corge : '' });

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide

License

MIT