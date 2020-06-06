Tiny LRU

Least Recently Used cache for Client or Server.

const cache = lru(max, ttl = 0 );

Lodash provides a memoize function with a cache that can be swapped out as long as it implements the right interface. See the lodash docs for more on memoize .

Example

_.memoize.Cache = lru().constructor; const memoized = _.memoize(myFunc); memoized.cache.max = 10 ;

clear

Method

Clears the contents of the cache

return { Object } LRU instance

Example

cache.clear();

delete

Method

Removes item from cache

param { String } key Item key return { Object } LRU instance

Example

cache.delete( "myKey" );

evict

Method

Evicts the least recently used item from cache

return { Object } LRU instance

Example

cache.evict();

first

Property

Item in "first" or "bottom" position

Example

const cache = lru(); cache.first;

get

Method

Gets cached item and moves it to the front

param { String } key Item key return {Mixed} Undefined or Item value

Example

const item = cache.get( "myKey" );

keys

Method

Returns an Array of cache item keys.

return { Array } Array of keys

Example

console .log(cache.keys());

max

Property

Max items to hold in cache (1000)

Example

const cache = lru( 500 ); cache.max;

last

Property

Item in "last" or "top" position

Example

const cache = lru(); cache.last;

remove

Method

(Deprecated) Removes item from cache

param { String } key Item key return { Object } LRU instance

Example

cache.remove( "myKey" );

set

Method

Sets item in cache as first

param {String} key Item key param {Mixed} value Item value return { Object } LRU instance

Example

cache.set( "myKey" , { prop : true });

size

Property

Number of items in cache

Example

const cache = lru(); cache.size;

ttl

Property

Milliseconds an item will remain in cache; lazy expiration upon next get() of an item

Example

const cache = lru(); cache.ttl = 3e4 ;

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3 license.