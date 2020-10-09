This is a fork of tiny-lr. The maintainer of tiny-lr appears to be on a hiatus and this fork takes care of lingering issues until the maintainer of tiny-lr (hopefully) returns.

Changes made:

Quieter, removes console.log s

s Use WSS when livereload.js is on HTTPS

Normalize windows paths in livereload.js

This script manages a tiny LiveReload server implementation you can spawn in the background.

It exposes:

a background-friendly bin wrapper (thanks to @FGRibreau pid.js gist)

Grunt tasks to start the server and trigger reload notification. Every task name is prefixed by tinylr- .

Generic targets to include in your Makefile ( include node_modules/tiny-lr/tasks/tiny-lr.mk )

It doesn't have any watch ability, it must be done at the build process or application level.

Instead, it exposes a very simple API to notify the server that some changes have been made, that is then broadcasted to every livereload client connected.

curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=style.css curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=js/app.js curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=index.html,style.css,docs/docco.css

Or you can bulk the information into a POST request, with body as a JSON array of files.

curl -X POST http://localhost:35729/changed -d '{ "files" : [ "style.css" , "app.js" ] }'

As for the livereload client, you need to install the browser extension: http://feedback.livereload.com/knowledgebase/articles/86242-how-do-i-install-and-use-the-browser-extensions- (note: you need to listen on port 35729 to be able to use with your brower extension)

or add the livereload script tag manually: http://feedback.livereload.com/knowledgebase/articles/86180-how-do-i-add-the-script-tag-manually- (and here you can choose whatever port you want)

Integration

This package exposes a bin you can decide to install globally, but it's not recommended.

tiny-lr --help Usage : tiny-lr [options] Options : -h , --help - Show help usage -v , --version - Show package version -p , --port - Port to listen on ( default : 35729 ) --pid - Path to the generated PID file ( default : ./tiny-lr.pid)

The best way to integrate the runner in your workflow is to add it as a reload step within your build tool. This build tool can then use the internal binary linked by npm in node_modules/.bin/tiny-lr to not rely on global installs (or use the server programmtically).

You can start the server using the binary provided, or use your own start script.

var tinylr = require ( 'tiny-lr' ); var port = 35729 ; tinylr().listen(port, function ( ) { if (err) { return ; } console .log( '... Listening on %s (pid: %s) ...' , port); })

You can define your own route and listen for specific request:

var server = tinylr(); server.on( 'GET /myplace' , function ( req, res ) { res.write( 'Mine' ); res.end(); })

And stop the server manually:

server.close();

This will close any websocket connection established and emit a close event.

Middleware

To use as a connect / express middleware, tiny-lr needs query / bodyParse middlewares prior in the stack.

Any handled requests ends at the tinylr level, not found and errors are nexted to the rest of the stack.

var app = express(); app.use(express.query()) .use(express.bodyParser()) .use(tinylr.middleware({ app : app })) .use(express.static(path.resolve( './' ))) .use(express.directory(path.resolve( './' ))) .listen( 35729 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Listening on %d' , 35729 ); })

The port you listen on is important, and tinylr should always listen on the LiveReload standard one: 35729 . Otherwise, you won't be able to rely on the browser extensions, though you can still use the manual snippet approach.

You can also start two different servers, one on your app port, the other listening on the LiveReload port. Check the examples/express/server.js file to see how.

Using grunt

This package exposes a tasks/ directory, that you can use within your Gruntfile with:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'tiny-lr' );

tinylr-start - Starts a new tiny-lr Server, with the provided port.

tinylr-reload - Sends a reload notification to the previously started server.

tinylr-start should be used with the watch task, probably with an alias that triggers both tinylr-start watch tasks.

tinylr-reload should be configured as a "watch" task in your Gruntfile.

grunt.initConfig({ watch : { reload : { files : [ '**/*.html' , '**/*.js' , '**/*.css' , '**/*.{png,jpg}' ], tasks : 'tinylr-reload' } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'reload' , [ 'tinylr-start' , 'watch' ]);

Using make

See tasks/tiny-lr.mk .

Include this file into your project Makefile to bring in the following targets:

start - Start the LiveReload server

stop - Stops the LiveReload server

livereload - alias to start

livereload-stop - aias to stop

Then define your "empty" targets, and the list of files you want to monitor.

CSS_DIR = app/styles CSS_FILES = $(shell find $(CSS_DIR) -name '*.css') # include the livereload targets include node_modules/tiny-lr/tasks/*.mk $(CSS_DIR): $(CSS_FILES) @echo CSS files changed: $? @touch $@ curl -X POST http://localhost:35729/changed -d '{ "files": "$?" }' reload-css: livereload $(CSS_DIR) .PHONY: reload-css

The pattern is always the same:

define a target for your root directory that triggers a POST request

touch the directory to update its mtime

the directory to update its mtime add reload target with livereload and the list of files to "watch" as prerequisites

You can chain multiple "reload" targets in a single one:

reload: reload-js reload-css reload-img reload-EVERYTHING

Combine this with visionmedia/watch and you have a livereload environment.

watch make reload watch -q reload

The -q flag only outputs STDERR, you can in your Makefile redirect the output of your commands to >&2 to see them in watch -q mode.

Tests

npm test

TOC

var url = parse( this .request.url); var server = this .app; var ws = this .ws = new WebSocket( 'ws://' + url.host + '/livereload' ); ws.onopen = function ( event ) { var hello = { command : 'hello' , protocols : [ 'http://livereload.com/protocols/official-7' ] }; ws.send( JSON .stringify(hello)); }; ws.onmessage = function ( event ) { assert.deepEqual(event.data, JSON .stringify({ command : 'hello' , protocols : [ 'http://livereload.com/protocols/official-7' ], serverName : 'tiny-lr' })); assert.ok( Object .keys(server.clients).length); done(); };

properly cleans up established connection on exit.

var ws = this .ws; ws.onclose = done.bind( null , null ); request( this .server) .get( '/kill' ) .expect( 200 , function ( ) { console .log( 'server shutdown' ); });

request( this .server) .get( '/' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"tinylr":"Welcome","version":"0.0.1"}' ) .expect( 200 , done);

unknown route respond with proper 404 and error message.

request( this .server) .get( '/whatev' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"error":"not_found","reason":"no such route"}' ) .expect( 404 , done);

request( this .server) .get( '/changed' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( /"clients":\[\]/ ) .expect( /"files":\[\]/ ) .expect( 200 , done);

with no clients, some files.

request( this .server) .get( '/changed?files=gonna.css,test.css,it.css' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"clients":[],"files":["gonna.css","test.css","it.css"]}' ) .expect( 200 , done);

request( this .server) .post( '/changed' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( /"clients":\[\]/ ) .expect( /"files":\[\]/ ) .expect( 200 , done);

with no clients, some files.

var data = { clients : [], files : [ 'cat.css' , 'sed.css' , 'ack.js' ] }; request( this .server) .post( '/changed' ) .send({ files : data.files }) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( JSON .stringify(data)) .expect( 200 , done);

request( this .server) .get( '/livereload.js' ) .expect( /LiveReload/ ) .expect( 200 , done);